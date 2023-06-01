It is often believed that sitcom characters are the funniest of the lot that appear on your screen. And while watching funny sitcoms does give you lots of chuckles (hello, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), plenty of funny characters can also be found in other TV shows as well.

Very often the funny factor is not only in the dialogue but also in how the characters in TV shows deliver them and their overall image. With some of the most famous TV characters known for their wit, you would have never guessed they could send you into a fit of laughter if you only judged them by their looks or character descriptions.

For this article, we collected some of the funniest TV show characters and their memorable lines. Upvote the ones that used to make you laugh the most, and if your favorite characters didn’t make the list, give them an honorable mention in the comments.