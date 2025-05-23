ADVERTISEMENT

Galleries may keep them behind velvet ropes, but online, classical paintings are totally fair game to touch and even doodle on.

The Facebook group 'Classical Sarcasm – Classical Art Memes' is where people share old masterpieces turned into painfully relatable, bitingly sarcastic memes. From awkward facial expressions to full-on emotional breakdowns, the artists clearly made them for the chaos of modern life — they just didn't know it yet.

I guess if there's one takeaway from these unexpected mashups, it's that drama is timeless.

More info: Facebook