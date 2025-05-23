Art Memes With Perfectly Petty Energy To Aid Your Daily Mental Breakdown
Galleries may keep them behind velvet ropes, but online, classical paintings are totally fair game to touch and even doodle on.
The Facebook group 'Classical Sarcasm – Classical Art Memes' is where people share old masterpieces turned into painfully relatable, bitingly sarcastic memes. From awkward facial expressions to full-on emotional breakdowns, the artists clearly made them for the chaos of modern life — they just didn't know it yet.
I guess if there's one takeaway from these unexpected mashups, it's that drama is timeless.
More info: Facebook
