Person Plots The Pettiest Revenge Against 16 Y.O. Whose Pals Won’t Stop Parking In Their Driveway By Telling His Parents He Vapes

Experts say that disrespect is a common part of teenage development – however, there’s a fine line in everything, and when your neighbor’s kid decides to test your limits for the gazillionth time, sometimes all you have got left to do is unleash your inner snitch.

This Redditor’s driveway kept being hijacked by this teen’s pals, and despite many polite requests and warnings, when they finally got ahold of an adult, they also decided to bring up the disposable vapes that the 16-year-old throws in their yard.

16-year-old’s buddies keep parking in his neighbor’s driveway

The person politely requests they don’t do it anymore – however, it never works

“Your friends won’t stop parking in my driveway? Congrats, your parents know you vape at 16” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s most vengeful communities to tell its members a tale about how they exposed their teen neighbor to his parents after his buddies wouldn’t stop parking in their driveway. The post managed to garner over 21K upvotes as well as 846 comments discussing the situation.

Now, the carelessness of teenagers isn’t all too unusual, but if we were to explicitly discuss the issue of parking in someone else’s driveway, we might as well apply that label to half of the world’s population.

Chances are you’ve heard the same story from your dad, your mom, your grandparents, and even those distant cousins of yours that live on the other side of the ocean. What can I say – people love to park on strangers’ properties as if it’s no biggie. But let me break it to you all: leaving your vehicle in another person’s driveway is a jerk move, to say the very least.

What’s worse, though, is that you never know how to approach the problem effectively when you’re on the receiving end. Dumping the issue on your local officer is not an option, as the authorities don’t really have the power to tackle this massively antisocial behavior, so unless you think that it poses a danger – all you have left to do is put on your best negotiator impression and pray that it’ll all go smoothly.

Yes, we all know that anger won’t solve anything, plus there’s always a possibility that the parking space thief has gotten into some type of an emergency, but when it’s a recurring matter that also happens to revolve around a teenager for whom everything goes in one ear and out of the other, perhaps talking isn’t going to do much.

Which provokes them to speak to his parents and bring up the vapes that he keeps throwing in their yard

The author of the post, u/ReeferFever, has a kid next door whose friends love to park in their driveway. They tried polite talking – however, they finally reached their boiling point when, after a 14-hour workday, they came home to find three cars parked in their drive that, of course, belonged to their teen neighbor’s pals.

Surprise, surprise, after their second approach that was supposed to make it all crystal clear, the person discovered the same cars blocking their property once again only a couple of days after.

They finally got ahold of an adult, so they brought up the car issue, but that wasn’t the end. The thing is, the unbothered youngster was also guilty of throwing his disposable vapes in the netizen’s yard. Now, some might argue that bringing the smoking up is not so much of a “petty revenge” as it’s not like they simply witnessed the teen going at it – however, it doesn’t deny the fact that there were now going to be some serious consequences that could finally knock some decency back into the kid’s head.

Either way, the culprit was not only giving his neighbor a headache with the cars but also literally polluting his property, so why not bring this up too, eh?

Many commenters supported the author’s means of retribution as they claimed that the whole vaping thing would also put things in perspective for his parents. Others advised the Redditor to call a tow truck if this happens again, as well as install some cameras to perhaps avoid further troubles.