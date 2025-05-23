Elizabeth Ann Guttman—better known to fans as E.G. Daily—has just reminded the internet why she’s one of America’s most beloved voice actors and guest stars to ever grace Friends—all while looking fabulous at 63.

The actress and singer recently posted a video on social media revisiting her iconic 1997 role, leaving fans with their mouths open due to her radiant appearance and timeless charm nearly three decades later.

“Everybody says that I look like the girl who sang ‘Smelly Cat’ on Friends,” she wrote over the video, referencing her appearance on Episode 14 of the show’s third season. “That’s probably because I am!”

Fans praised her for her beaming smile, positive attitude, and toned figure, with many being amazed by her looking decades younger than her age.

“You age like wine, GORGEOUS,” one user gushed in the comments.

“God, you’re beautiful,” another followed. “How do you look so young?”

“Dear gawd, please let me be this pretty when I’m her age,” one user joked.

Daily’s recent video isn’t just nostalgia bait, it’s a heartfelt reminder of how beloved she still is, despite working in the relatively anonymous world of voice acting.

Her guest appearance in the Friends episode titled The One With Phoebe’s Ex-Partner, is still remembered to this day, with people stopping her in the street to tell her she reminds them of the show.

In the episode, Daily played Leslie, the former musical partner of Lisa Kudrow’s Phoebe Buffay. Their fictional falling out over the song Smelly Cat became a fun moment in the show’s history that many fans remember to this day.

“Jingle b**** screwed me over, go to hell jingle w****,” Pheobe sang after Leslie opted to sell their song for an ad jingle—a decision that splits the duo apart once again after a brief reunion with the fan-favorite duet Sticky Shoes.

Her guest appearance on Friends, while memorable, pales in comparison to the joy she brought thousands of now young-adults around the world with her voice in cartoons and TV shows.

Daily is best known for providing the voice for classic Nickelodeon and Cartoon Network characters

Hailed by some of her fans as “the voice that defined generations,” Daily is perhaps best known as the voice of Rugrats ’ Tommy Pickles —a role she played for 172 episodes over nine seasons from August 1991 to November 2006.

Her raspy, childlike voice became a defining part of childhood for an entire generation, and helped the show gain over 20 awards during its run, including four Daytime Emmy Awards, six Kids’ Choice Awards, and even a Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

During that same era, Daily provided the voice for Buttercup, the green-clad hotheaded tomboy member of the Powerpuff Girls. She played the character from its debut in November 1998, all the way to March 2005.

Daily has remained active to this day, with yearly roles in television, film, and video games as both a voice actor and on-screen talent.

Besides being an actress, Daily is an accomplished musician. Her songs have been featured in films and video games

Daily is also a musician with four studio albums under her wing: 1985’s Wild Child, 1989’s Lace Around The Wound, 1999’s Tearing Down the Walls and, following an almost 10-year hiatus, 2008’s Changing Faces.

Throughout her musical career, she had hits like Say it, Say it, which topped the Hot Dance Music chart, and songs featured in films like Scarface, Thief of Hearts, and Summer School. Many of her songs were also featured in video games such as Grand Theft Auto III and Scarface: The World Is Yours.

She even graced The Voice stage in 2013, turning both Blake Shelton’s and CeeLo Green’s chairs with a rendition of Faith Hill’s “Breathe.” She ultimately joined Team Blake and wowed audiences through the battle rounds before exiting in the knockouts.

For many fans, seeing the actress happy and healthy was a breath of fresh air. “You’re not just aging beautifully—you’re living beautifully,” one of them wrote.

“Thank you for giving us memorable childhood and teenhood memories!”

“Incredible!” Fans thanked Daily for providing many years of entertainment

