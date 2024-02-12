Courteney Cox Celebrates Jennifer Aniston’s B-Day With Touching Post And Shares Her Favorite Clip Of Rachel

Jennifer Aniston turned another year older with good wishes pouring in from all over the world, including an extra-special message from her longtime pal and Friends co-star, Courteney Cox.

In a heartwarming post on Instagram, Cox shared photographs of herself with her dear friend Aniston, who turned 55 years old on Sunday. Cox also included a clip from a Friends episode, showing Rachel — played by Aniston — complaining about her onscreen bestie Monica — played by Cox.

Courteney Cox Celebrated Jennifer Aniston’s Birthday with A Nostalgic Throwback and A Loving Note

Image credits: Courteney Cox

“Not sure why this is one of my favorite clips… I guess it’s because nobody else in the world could make this line sound so cute,” Cox wrote in her tribute to Aniston.

“Happy Birthday my sweet Jenny Louise. Also don’t know why I call her that…but I sure do love you,” she added.

The post included a clip from a Friends episode showing Aniston’s character complaining about her onscreen bestie. Swipe right to see it below

A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial)

“You BROKE IT!” Aniston commented on the post. “I love you.”

Aniston also celebrated another trip around the sun by sharing a video montage on her own Instagram page. Taking millions of her fans on a trip down memory lane, Aniston shared pictures and videos of herself from the last 55 years, including snapshots from her childhood.

“When you turn a year older, you’re also all the years that came before that year,” said the soundtrack of the birthday clip, which is a popular audio known as “The Thing About Birthdays” from TikTok creator eviewhy, who paraphrased the short story “Eleven” by Sandra Cisneros.

“The way we grow older is kind of like an onion — each year inside the next one. And our birthdays are just a celebration of all the years that came before and a welcoming of the next,” added the moving soundtrack.

Aniston took her fans on a trip down memory lane with a moving birthday post of her own

A post shared by Jennifer Aniston (@jenniferaniston)

Love and warm wishes poured in for the star as people commented on her Instagram post.

“Simply beautiful, just like you. Thank you for sharing your words, your wisdom, and your life with all of us. You are a never ending inspiration, no matter the number,” said one comment, while another added, “I hope you have the best day celebrating! You were my favourite character in Friends!”

Celebrity friends also joined in, including Isla Fisher, who wrote: “happiest of Birthdays to our first landlady and kind friend.”

“Beautiful Jen, bringer of love, light, and joy,” wrote Rita Wilson. “You have made the world a better place. We love you so much and are so grateful for you. Happy Birthday!”