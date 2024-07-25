ADVERTISEMENT

PTSD affects approximately 3.5% of U.S. adults every year. And it’s really challenging for people who struggle through it. But there are some people who just use these psychological terms without even knowing the meaning and reducing the gravity of the actual disorder.

Just like the original poster’s (OP) friend who claimed she was traumatized when her friends forgot about her and developed PTSD. However, the poster had actually struggled through it and snapped at the friend for using it so casually and called her ‘dramatic’, well, things just escalated after that.

The poster had a friend, Laura, who was diagnosed with anxiety and depression, and she loved using psychological terms from therapist influencers online

Poster’s other friend, Matt, wanted to propose to his GF, Grace, Laura refused to attend as it would remind her of parents’ divorce, but said she’d come for post-proposal party

But on the said day, after the proposal, poster and Matt forgot to remind her, so Laura ended up missing the engagement party

Laura started posting online that she was traumatized about how little her friends cared about her and claimed that she had PTSD

Poster had struggled with PTSD in her past and still had nightmares about it, so when Laura took things too far, she snapped at her and called her dramatic

In today’s story, Reddit user Firm_Language5643 tells us about her dramatic friend Laura, who was diagnosed with anxiety and depression and loved to follow therapist influencers online. She was also into using psychological jargon, while also exploring other mental health disorders.

Well, the drama starts unraveling when OP’s other friend, Matt, decides to propose to his girlfriend, Grace. While the poster was majorly involved in planning the after-party, Laura backed out from planning the proposal claiming it would remind her of her parents’ divorce. However, she mentioned that she’d attend the after-party.

But on the day of the event, OP and Matt were so caught up in everything that they forgot to remind Laura about the party and she ended up missing it. That’s when Laura got dramatic and started posting online that she was “traumatized” that her friends didn’t care about her and that she was on a “trauma therapy journey”. She even went as far as to say that she had PTSD.

The thing is, OP had experienced PTSD in her past, in fact, she still had nightmares about it and it bothered her when people casually threw the term around without knowing its weight. So, when Laura went overboard explaining how traumatized she was, the poster snapped and said, “You’re not traumatized, stop being dramatic, you just got exactly what you asked for.”

Well, as if on cue, Laura again went online and started claiming how a friend had been cruel to her. And after all, Laura was OP’s friend so she felt guilty that she had been so harsh to her. Her mom also said that even though she was not wrong, she could’ve been more sensitive to Laura. Probably shrouded in confusion, she went online and asked Redditors if she was in the wrong.

Netizens assured her that she was not in the wrong, rather, their anger was directed towards Laura. They said that OP was not her parent that she had to “remind” her to attend the event. Because Laura said that she might attend it, so it was up to her to decide whether to go or not.

Research states that Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is a common mental health condition that can develop after a traumatic event. It involves symptoms like flashbacks, anxiety, negative thoughts and beliefs, hypervigilance, and more. It sounds pretty serious, so OP’s anger was justified when it was used so casually.

Redditors said that they had sympathy for the people who actually struggle through it. But according to them, it was clear that Laura didn’t even know what it really meant. They felt that she was one of those people who simply diagnosed themselves with mental health disorders just for attention and made a complete mockery of the actual thing. And, to be honest, where’s the lie?

According to Verywell Mind, “The behaviors of people who seem to be seeking undue amounts of attention are apt to make us uncomfortable, irritated, and embarrassed. They are exactly the kinds of behaviors that seem poised to push our buttons. Moreover, attention-seeking behavior that happens frequently can push people away, strain relationships, or ruin them altogether.”

It seems like Laura’s attention-seeking behavior resulted in a conflict with the poster. Redditors declared that she was a big red flag and that continuing this friendship might not be healthy for OP as she still had flashbacks and nightmares due to PTSD and this could worsen it. Do you agree with their verdict? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens called out Laura for following therapist influencers, diagnosing herself, and troubling her friends over it