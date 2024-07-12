Sis Spoils Man’s Perfectly Planned Proposal To His GF, They Decide To Not Invite Her To Wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Fighting with our siblings is pretty natural, after all, where’s the fun in just being simple, good siblings? But healthy fights and differing opinions are only good at one level. If one sibling keeps crossing the line constantly and ruining things for the other, then there’s a real problem!

Just like Reddit user dirimndz who had a history of his sister just messing things up for him. But one day, she took things too far by ruining the perfect proposal that he had planned for his girlfriend, and the shocked couple decided to not invite her to their wedding.

The poster in this story had planned a perfect proposal for his girlfriend at their favorite spot on a secluded beach

On the day of the proposal, his sister insisted that she wanted to tag along to click some candid pictures, and although he was hesitant, he later agreed

It turned out to be a big mistake as she kept acting weird, even pulled the ring out of his pocket, told his girlfriend about it, and completely ruined things

The couple decided that it would be the best if they didn’t invite her to the wedding, however, when she and the family found out, they accused him of being heartless

The man explained that this was not the first time that his sister had done something unreasonable but there were other attention-seeking instances as well

In today’s story, the original poster (OP) narrated how his sister ruined his big proposal and the consequences she had to face for it. He had planned the perfect proposal at the couple’s favorite location, which was a secluded beach. When his sister insisted on tagging along to click candid pictures, he was hesitant but eventually agreed.

Turns out, it was a giant mistake. She acted so weird that his girlfriend sensed something was wrong. But the worst thing she did was pull out the ring from his pocket and tell her about it. The man somehow salvaged the situation but his girlfriend was shocked and he was annoyed, as anyone would be.

Later, when he confronted his sister, she had the gall to say that she was just trying to help and he was overreacting! Well, when the time came to plan their wedding, the couple had already learned their lesson and together they agreed it would be better if they didn’t invite her, which sounded fair from their perspective.

But this decision didn’t go down well with the rest of the family. His parents called him “heartless” while the infamous sister had the audacity to state that he was tearing the family apart over a “little joke”. Feeling conflicted, OP asked netizens if he was wrong for doing what he did.

But he also gave some additional information about his sister’s attention-seeking behavior, where she had fake fainted at parties and even set off the fire alarm at his fiancé’s birthday party and ruined it. Additionally, she had also falsely declared she was pregnant at the same party where OP announced his promotion and once even laced the punch with alcohol even when she knew that the poster was on medication that strictly prohibited drinking.

Her attention-seeking tales were so outrageous that netizens couldn’t believe that a person could do something so awful to their own sibling. They backed him up stating that his parents’ enabling behavior had further worsened her attention-seeking traits. They also said that he had every right to not invite her to his wedding as he didn’t want any unnecessary drama.

To get expert insights, Bored Panda reached out to mental health practitioner and psychologist Swaruti Tamang. According to her, “Enabling young ones can take many forms such as overlooking areas of improvement, allowing behavior that is detrimental to self or others. In the process of parenting, when inappropriate behavior is not followed by consequences wherein the child learns that behaviors have consequences, then the behavior remains unchecked.”

It seems like her past behavior of stepping over the line with her brother went unchecked due to her enabling parents. This might’ve also hampered her improvement in understanding the consequences of her actions. The lack of consequences might be one of the reasons why her attention-seeking behavior has not changed for the better over the years.

Swaruti also mentioned, “Attention seeking can happen due to various reasons such as–low self-worth, feeling inadequate and therefore needing to get validation from others, it could also be a consequence of lack of self and social awareness, poor social skills including lack of empathy and poor self-regulation.” And from her repeated detrimental behavior towards her brother, it seems like the latter part of lacking empathy could be the reason.

Whether it’s the enabling parents or her own attention-seeking nature, both can be questioned when it comes to dissecting her mental well-being and the actions that she did just to either constantly ruin things for her brother or simply to draw attention toward her. When we asked Swaruti about how to keep such behavior in check, she gave her professional suggestions.

“The parents can curb this behavior by working on skills such as self-regulation and emotional regulation of the siblings, social awareness and management of oneself in social settings, and clear and transparent rules around actions and consequences for their children from a very young age.”

“Also, encouraging empathy in the child with such tendencies, building their capacity to develop awareness of their actions and the painful/difficult effect it can have on others around them,” she said. Seems like the poster’s sister could’ve been a better person if only she had been brought up in this manner. Alas, the failure of this drew such anger from her brother, that he decided to leave her out of one of the most important days of his life.

Do you think his decision was the right one? Also, have you ever dealt with siblings who try to take away all the attention for themselves? We would love to hear from you. All you have to do is scroll down and leave your thoughts in the comments!

Netizens said that he had every right to not invite her to his wedding as her attention-seeking behavior was problematic