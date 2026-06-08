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Doing a good deed for someone always tends to feel nice, especially if it really makes a difference to the other person’s life. Unfortunately, things can go wrong even if you’re helping someone, as they might have ulterior motives.

This is what one woman found out the hard way after agreeing to let her brother’s friend store some items in her house, only to find her place in the most disgusting mess. Even though she wanted to get all his garbage out of her home, he threatened legal action, which left her scared.

More info: Reddit

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It’s often rightly said that ‘no good deed goes unpunished,’ and that’s the unfortunate fact some folks have to face after helping others out

Image credits: freepik / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster agreed to let her brother’s friend store some possessions in her spare room for a few months, but he ended up dumping all his garbage in her home

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Image credits: andreypopov / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The woman didn’t know what to do because the friend’s stuff smelled horrible and was full of biohazards, which is why she threatened to dump all of his things out

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Image credits: kues1 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, the friend turned on the poster and said he would take legal action against her if she did anything to his stuff, which left her in quite a fix

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Image credits: stinkyfurniture / Imgur (not the actual photo)

Eventually, the woman sent photos of the man’s garbage to his parents, and his mother apologized and agreed to collect everything he had dumped there

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The woman felt much better after all the stanky furniture was taken away, and she quickly changed her locks so that nobody could dump anything in her home again

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Image credits: Direct-Caterpillar77

The poster was miffed with her brother for putting her in such a difficult position, but she felt glad not to have to deal with his man baby friend again

It is clear that the poster’s brother wanted to help his friend, Doug, by offering him a place to store his large possessions, since he was unemployed and had to move back in with his parents. That’s why the man asked his sister if she could lend her spare room to store everything, and, luckily for Doug, she agreed almost immediately.

In situations like this, where a friend or family member might need a place to keep their things, it can feel like it’s very important to be the one to help them out. According to lifestyle experts, if you do agree to lend your home for storage, it’s important to set a time limit for it and decide how much clutter you can realistically manage.

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The poster had obviously known that Doug would be bringing a few wardrobes and a bed to keep at her place, but she was shocked to find her home filled with his garbage. She didn’t expect him to dump all of his stuff there, especially since it was all full of mouse droppings and covered with body fluids.

It’s clear that Doug had lied to the poster about what all he was going to keep at her place, and in these kinds of situations, professionals advise renting out a storage unit rather than sacrificing your home. Even though it might be slightly pricey, you can then charge it to the other person as a penalty for disrespecting your boundaries.

Image credits: dragonimages / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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Since the poster was practically gagging from the smell of Doug’s disgusting furniture, she told him that he’d have to come and collect his stuff immediately. She also threatened to dump his things out if he didn’t get them within a week, as they were inconveniencing her quite a bit.

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Unfortunately, the guy turned on the poster and told her that if she threw away any of his stuff, he would take legal action against her. This put her in quite a tough spot, and she didn’t know whether to do anything about the situation or just wait for Doug to eventually come and clear the things from her home.

According to lawyers, if someone has stored their possessions in your house and refuses to remove them, it’s important to send a written 30-day notice asking them to collect everything or risk it being discarded. This letter will help serve as proof in case they decide to take legal action in the future.

Luckily for the poster, when she contacted Doug’s parents about how much garbage he had dumped in her home, the man’s mom was ready to collect it all. She made sure to clear everything out immediately, apologized on her son’s behalf, and also offered to pay money to make up for the inconvenience.

Do you think the woman could have done anything differently to deal with Doug’s entitled behavior? We’d love to hear your thoughts on the matter and whether you’ve ever faced a similar situation.

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Folks praised Doug’s mom for her responsible behavior, and were livid at the poster’s brother for putting her in such a vulnerable spot

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