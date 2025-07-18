ADVERTISEMENT

Just because an item’s old doesn’t mean that it’s bad. Often, all it needs is a bit of elbow grease and TLC to make it shine again. When you uncover old furniture in the attic or come across a rare antique find while secondhand shopping, you can make it come back to life with a bit of ingenuity.

Our team at Bored Panda is featuring some of the most creative furniture flipping and makeover projects, as shared by the talented members of a few popular online communities. Scroll down to check out the cool photos and to get some incredible inspiration for your next big creative project.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

One Of My Favorite Pieces We Have Done

Before and after photo of a furniture flipping project showcasing a transformed wooden dresser with modern black and wood finish.

Igotik Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
RELATED:
    #2

    A Fun Little Flip For A Fun Little Corner

    Furniture flipping pros showcase creative before and after dresser transformations with bold color and design choices.

    sharkdanko1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vanessapanerosa avatar
    Vanessa Panerosa
    Vanessa Panerosa
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago

    This comment has been deleted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #3

    I Want Some Praise LOL

    Before and after furniture flipping project showing a wooden cabinet transformed with paint and new storage baskets.

    Ok-Reply7282 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you’re new to furniture restoration, flipping, painting, makeovers, upcycling, and the like, don’t worry. We’re all bad at doing new things at the very start. But the more practice you get, the better you become.

    You can learn more quickly if you also combine this with proper research (books, articles, online tutorials, etc.), a big dollop of online inspiration, and a growth-oriented mindset.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Goodwill MCM Dresser Makeover

    Before and after photos of furniture flipping showcasing a mid-century modern dresser restoration with green accents and new hardware.

    I picked up this MCM dresser at my local Goodwill for 29.00. Other than typical wear and tear damage- scratches, chipped veneer and a failed finish- this dresser was in pretty good shape. I really wanted to restore it to its original glory, but I was stumped by the laminate top. It was faded in color and there is really no way to correct that issue. I knew that it would totally clash with the beautiful refinished walnut, so what could I do? As much as I wanted to keep things as OG as possible, I quickly, and somewhat sadly, realized that there would have to be paint involved. I restored most of the wood and painted the top, some trim and the base. What would you have done?

    TlyTlymama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    My Daughter Wanted A Sleeping Beauty Dresser

    Vintage dresser with ornate gold details creatively flipped with blue and pink paint, showcasing furniture flipping pros skills.

    Fox_hunt_1980 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Favorite Piece So Far!

    Before and after of a furniture flipping project showing a restored vintage dresser and bench with updated paint and upholstery.

    TlyTlymama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you see your mistakes as opportunities to grow and improve, you’re going to have a much better time than if you let your perfectionism get the better of you. It’s inevitable that you’ll fail again (and again… and again) while you hone your restoration skills. This is something that you need to accept, no matter what new skill you’re learning.

    Keep going for long enough and, at some point, things will click and you’ll feel proud of your accomplishments. However, you don’t need to be a grandmaster-level pro to feel good about your progress.
    #7

    Found On Facebook Marketplace For $15 And Refurbished As A Nightstand

    Before and after furniture flipping pros restored a vintage wooden cabinet to a polished and refined condition.

    trevorl56 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Spinning Library Table!

    Before and after photos of furniture flipping pros restoring a wooden round table to a polished and vibrant finish.

    mg2093 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Old General Electric Am Radio Cabinet

    Before and after photos of a furniture flipping project transforming a worn yellow cabinet into a polished wooden piece.

    Justin-Truedat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    It’s a massive boon to feel supported by someone. So, think about joining a few online communities dedicated to furniture restoration, secondhand finds, or whatever other new hobby you’ve picked up.

    Share your works-in-progress. Ask for feedback and tips. Genuinely engage with other people and show them that you’re curious about them and the hobby itself.
    #10

    The Neighbors Trashed Their Side Table And It’s Now The Perfect Accent

    Before and after photos of a furniture flipping project showing an old wooden side table transformed with yellow paint.

    Upbeat-Cupcake2963 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    vanessasteis avatar
    Vanessa Steis
    Vanessa Steis
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wouuld have kept it natural. some light sanding and a nice wax stain to make it look shiny. =)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Flipped This Solid Wood Dresser From Goodwill Into A Vanity For Our Bathroom!

    Before and after furniture flipping transformation of a wooden dresser turned into a stylish bathroom vanity.

    courtneyrel Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Flip I Put Together With Some Spare Paint And Bits Lying Around

    Round wooden side table before and after a creative furniture flipping project with painted floral drawer fronts and green finish.

    bananabandanas Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    As per The New York Times, you actually may not need much to, for example, restore an old desk.

    A “thorough wipe-down, a few touch-ups with stain, and a bit of wax to restore the original luster” may be more than enough. You don’t necessarily need to be particularly skilled. Nor do you need any super-specialized tools. What you do need, though, is time and patience!
    #13

    Chair Restoration

    Before and after image of wooden chairs showing furniture flipping pros' expert restoration and refinishing skills.

    sandpapergal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Before And After Of My Grandmother's Vintage Patio Sets!

    Before and after images of metal patio furniture showing expert furniture flipping pros restoration and painting skills.

    Before was AWFUL. At least 25+ years of neglect. My parents kept them but they had been exposed to the elements for so, so, so long even after getting them. And then they were just left on my dad's porch like skeleton decor after they separated. Moved back home and decided it was time to save them.

    They are covered in Rust-Oleum primer and it was multiple coats before the rust quit eating through. Once I knew that was good, I hand painted (never again) the glider and chairs set then spray painted the clam sets. (Tried to match the colors my parents like or this would have been a harvest/fall color vibe set.)

    Very happy with the results. It's been a few months but they still feel like new and are the star of the porch.

    MafiaMommaBruno Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Before And After Of My Latest Flip

    Before and after furniture flipping project showing a transformed wooden side table with a dark stain finish.

    FootParmesan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    According to The New York Times, there are four main stages to furniture restoration. These are:

    1. Cleaning, using microfiber towels, a putty knife, and a dental scraper or sharp stick
    2. Repairing, with wood filler, etc.
    3. Recoloring, using stain pens and dyes
    4. Refinishing, with sandpaper and wood conditioner
    #16

    Before And After Of A Table I Did Not Too Long Ago That I Am Proud Of

    Round wooden table before and after furniture flipping with a bright yellow resin top and colorful dried flowers inside.

    Got it from a thrift store. repainted it, pressed some flowers and got a piece of glass custom made to keep it all pretty💗 a lil rough but it was my first time so I’m learning to work with my vision! :)

    babykyyyo Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Trashed End Tables Get A Blowup

    Before and after furniture flipping project showing vintage wooden tables transformed by furniture flipping pros with modern touches.

    TlyTlymama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Just Finished This! Very Happy With The Result

    Before and after furniture flipping showing a chair transformed with new patterned upholstery and refreshed wooden frame.

    Amenra138 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “In fact, if there’s one lesson to keep top of mind during any restoration project, it’s that going too far is the fatal mistake. Old furniture is beautiful because it shows its age. Tabletops fade to gold in the sun. Chair arms darken where hands have touched them. My desk was originally a uniform amber tone; its rich patina came from decades of service in New York classrooms,” Tim Heffernan writes.
    #19

    Birthday Gift Small Refinish ❤️

    Before and after of furniture flipping showing a wooden cabinet transformed with peacock and floral painting details.

    2sad2process Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    My Wife Has Had This Desk Since She Was A Kid. I Made It My Self-Isolation Project

    Before and after images of furniture flipping pros restoring and refinishing a vintage wooden desk.

    Georgiegoodboy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Before & After: Mcm Hutch From Fb Marketplace

    Before and after furniture flipping pros transformed a mid-century cabinet with wood finish and decorative items.

    WeilaArt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Heffernan warns that doing too much can take away what makes your piece of furniture so uniquely wonderful in the first place.

    “So I didn’t try to make the finish uniform again. I just harmonized its elements by hiding splotches and stains that jarred the eye. I think of it like tuning a piano: You’re not making the keys sound alike. You’re getting them to play together.”
    #22

    How’d I Do On My First Real Flip?

    Before and after images of furniture flipping pros transforming an old worn cabinet into a stylish modern piece.

    DefectiveOblation Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Loving The Green!

    Before and after images of furniture flipping showing a vintage chest of drawers transformed with modern dark green paint and gold hardware.

    ooblada Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    My First Flip

    Before and after image of furniture flipping pros transforming a wooden nightstand with paint and new hardware.

    GuiltyAd1498 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Broadly speaking, you want to avoid using oil soap to clean your furniture. That’s because it can leave a greasy-looking residue. What’s more, some aerosols can leave a silicone residue as well. Keep things simple. Use a dry rag, followed by a damp one, to thoroughly remove the dirt from your piece of furniture. Use a knife to remove things like paint drips, sticky tape, or wax. Meanwhile, a dental scraper makes it much easier to get all the dirt out of the cracks and holes.
    #25

    My Favorite Before And After Flip I’ve Done!

    Before and after image of furniture flipping pros transforming old nightstands into polished wooden pieces.

    aap1997 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    First Attempt At A Flip!

    Before and after images of a furniture flipping project showing a restored and painted wooden dresser with green accents.

    I didn’t quite understand what I was getting into with a dresser covered in old chipped veneer, but this was a fun project and was able to learn some new skills.

    Ludwigfan97 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Before And After My First Flip!

    Before and after furniture flipping transformation of a wooden nightstand by furniture flipping pros with stylish paint and finish.

    Sensitive_Study2411 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you need to repair the wood, use some filler. As for recoloring the item, you can use stain pens to hide scratches and recreate wood grain patterns and the like. Finish things up with a coat of wood conditioner to give your furniture a protective layer that shines. That’s the general gist of it.
    #28

    Desk Flip!

    Before and after images of a furniture flipping project showing a restored and refinished wooden desk.

    purpmom Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Puppy Supply Station

    Before and after furniture flipping project showing a wooden cabinet transformed with paint and decorative detailing.

    So far, I have only done pieces for myself and not to sell...probably a good thing as I made a few mistakes on this one. I think I'm just about ready to try doing a piece to sell, though.

    Started with a $20 solid wood cupboard from Marketplace, repainted light grey and dark grey (looks black and white in the pic). Replaced hardware and added matching hooks on the side for leashes and other gear. Finished it off with a silicone mat to protect the top.

    The wallpaper on the door and drawer faces was a last-minute addition, I didn't sand them enough and after painting, a ton of dings and gouges were evident. I'm happy the way it turned out, though!

    hugh_jass_719 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #30

    My First Flip!

    Before and after images of a furniture flipping project showing a dresser transformed by furniture flipping pros.

    Mumbla Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Which of these before-and-after pics impressed you the most? Which of these pieces of furniture would you love to bring into your own home, Pandas? Have you ever restored, refurbished, or refinished something before? How did that go?

    What’s the coolest secondhand item you’ve recently found? We’d love to hear from you. You can share your thoughts and experiences in the comments below.
    #31

    Purchased A Rusty Plant Stand At An Estate Sale Last Year And Gave It A Proper Glow Up

    Wrought iron furniture flipping project transformed into a creative outdoor plant holder with multiple pots and decorative details.

    Whalley-07 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Repurposed Dresser For My Daughter

    Colorful furniture flipping project with teal and purple paint, featuring unique dripping design and decorative drawer knobs in a cozy room.

    NoNecessary3869 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Jewelry Armoire Makeover

    Before and after images of furniture flipping showing a dark wooden dresser transformed with gray paint and floral designs.

    TlyTlymama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Uncovering That Beauty Hiding Within

    Before and after images of furniture flipping showing a worn wooden table transformed into a beautifully restored piece by pros.

    DavyCrockPot19 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Some Pieces I Made

    Colorful vintage dressers creatively restored with floral and ornate designs showcasing expert furniture flipping skills.

    wearemakinmovies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    My First Flip

    Before and after furniture flipping pro project showing a white cabinet transformed into a stylish blue storage piece.

    My parents recently retired and moved into my grandparents condo in Florida which has looked exactly the same since the early 80’s. I was inspired and itching to do something creative last time I was visiting. This project took all week but I am really happy with the final product. I might paint the hardware on the doors gold next time I go down. I also painted the inside and lined the two shelves to match the top. It needs a second coat thought. What I envisioned in my head, worked!

    tankgirl45 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    Finally Finished!

    Black and gold checkerboard furniture flipping project with red knobs and floral accents on a three-drawer cabinet in a room corner.

    It took a few weeks but I finally finished painting and sealed it. I’m really happy with how it turned out.

    Ill_Pepercat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Previous Flip I Done Did

    Before and after images of furniture flipping pros transforming an old wooden dresser to a stylish green finish.

    isthisforsale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    First Attempt At A Table

    Before and after photo of a furniture flipping project showing pros restoring a wooden dining table and chairs.

    Had this old cheap farmhouse table that was so ugly after many years. Even the mismatched chairs couldn't help distract. Found a little inspiration and some "Ooops paint" samples for $1/each and crossed my fingers. I used clamps to hold a board straight and gouged out indents, like it wasn't one solid piece. Added some calcium carbonate to the paint, I had on hand (cheap DIY chalk paint) to go over the glossy finish, with zero sanding. Sanding only came after the desire to give a "distressed look" and less circus 🎪. Last photo is the finish after a couple years. It's holding up well and shockingly I think works with the weird eclectic vibe of furniture collected by chance.

    Monkey4life-80 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Here’s A Before And After Of A Vintage Drysink I Flipped Into A Potting Bench

    Before and after furniture flipping pro project showing wooden cabinet transformed with green paint and new hardware.

    TlyTlymama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Linen Closet Converted To Sewing Corner

    Vintage furniture flipping project showing before and after transformation with expert paint and restoration techniques

    The_Lobstercat Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Any Edgar Allen Poe Fans?

    Two custom furniture flipping pieces with intricate artwork on tabletops and striped drawer fronts on grass outdoors.

    So I LOVE to read and a lot of the pieces I paint are themed after my favorite books, authors, or short stories. Sorry, I don’t have a before picture, I did them a while ago.

    Fox_hunt_1980 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Updated A Piece From My Late Grandmother. Wish She Could See It In Our House Being Loved

    Before and after images of furniture flipping pros transforming a wooden cabinet with white paint and decorative items.

    This took months and I may get hate for painting it, but I'm no professional & this looks so much better in our house vs a landfill.

    dejavu1251 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    When My Nanna Died No One Wanted Her Bedside Table, Now They Are Suddenly Interested

    Before and after image of furniture flipping pro restoring a wooden table to a polished and smooth finish.

    rodgeramjit Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    One Of My Favorite Restorations I’ve Done

    Before and after image of furniture flipping showcasing a restored antique cabinet by furniture flipping pros.

    cdev12399 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    $3 At The Thrift Store: Before And After

    Before and after images of a furniture flipping project showing restored wooden table with polished finish.

    sassubear Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #47

    Saved This Beauty From The Trash Can

    Before and after images of furniture flipping showing restoration and reupholstery of a wooden stool with patterned fabric.

    Amenra138 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    It Took 3 Months And A Few Shed Tears, But I Finally Finished Restoring This Huge Swivel Coffee Table

    Half-moon coffee table before and after a furniture flipping pros makeover in a modern cozy living room setting.

    When I spotted this massive 80s-ish swivel coffee table for $40 at ReStore, I really had to convince my spouse that I had a vision, and promised that it would look wicked cool. We were about to move into a much bigger house with a large living room, and I knew this would be awesome in the space. I always dreamed of having a house with a conversation pit-style living room, so this was just the funky piece I needed.

    The paint job was yellowed, scratched up, and fairly ugly. I spent a few weeks mulling over a colorblock style with a different rich color on each of the three major pieces, but landed on a simple off white.

    We sanded it all down and disassembled the whole piece. The biggest surprise was discovering that the table was so heavy because it's FULL of like 50lbs of sand in the base. We picked out Rust-Oleum Heirloom White spray paint and went to town. If I was going to do this again, I would definitely get rollout paint and not use spray paint. It took a long time to get it smooth and full covered.

    A big point of distress was when we went to spray the clear gloss coat. I'd let the color paint dry for 3 weeks, and when I sprayed the gloss, the entire color layer had a bad reaction and shriveled up. This was the source of some major tears, but I sanded the top layer down again and did another layer of color to fix it.

    I waited a month to figure out what kind of top coat to pivot to, and ended up going with a high class polyurethane. This was super easy and a way better choice. It took about 2 days to do 4 layers.

    Putting the table back together was awesome and filling it back up with sand was a relief. I did cry again at this point out of sheer elation at how amazing it looked, and the fact that it was exactly how I had envisioned. This was such a hard project labor-wise, and I feel super fulfilled and validated by the result.

    We finished it the night before our housewarming party and we got so many compliments on it. It's a wild statement piece and looks really unique in the space. It almost looks like, gravitationally impossible, it seriously rules.

    This is my favorite piece I own now. My friend got me a huge decorative vintage ashtray to complete the vibe, and it looks perfect! I am so stoked on it and hope y'all like it!

    HorseGirl666 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Restored This Beauty Back To Its Glory. It’s Now A Staple In Our House

    Before and after images of furniture flipping transformation showing a restored mid-century modern chair with vibrant upholstery.

    Skyewanderers Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Old Chair I Found And Restored

    Side-by-side comparison of a vintage wooden chair before and after furniture flipping restoration by pros.

    our_past Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #51

    Repainted! $15 For The Dresser

    Before and after furniture flipping project showing a wooden cabinet transformed from natural finish to modern blue with gold hardware.

    ooblada Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #52

    Some Furniture Flips I’ve Done!

    Hand-painted furniture flipping with vibrant floral and mushroom designs on a refurbished cabinet outdoors.

    Key-Rock-5415 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    This One Was Fun To Do!

    Before and after furniture flipping transformation of a vintage wooden cabinet painted sage green by pros.

    Conscious_Sport_1038 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Saved This From The Landfill

    Colorfully painted furniture flipping project featuring butterflies and flowers with gold accents on a vintage chest of drawers.

    My daughter was throwing this away because the drawer slides were warn down. I replaced the drawer slides gave it a new paint and hardware. I think it looks super in its new home.

    Sufficient-Gate2793 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Refurbished This Dresser

    Before and after image of furniture flipping showing a worn blue dresser transformed into a sleek black dresser with new handles.

    Its_migi Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #56

    My First Ever Flip

    Before and after images of furniture flipping pros transforming a wooden cabinet to a sleek modern design.

    Sensitive_Basis3963 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #57

    First Flip! What Do You Think It's Worth?

    Before and after photos of a furniture flipping project showing a refurbished dresser painted dark green with new hardware.

    skettiD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    First Project!

    Before and after furniture flipping showing a plain wooden dresser transformed into a stylish blue nightstand with gold accents.

    Responsible-Region27 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #59

    First Flip ~ I Am Now Addicted

    Before and after images of furniture flipping pros transforming a dresser from painted to polished wood finish.

    Feisty-Context-5807 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #60

    Gossip Bench

    Before and after photos of furniture flipping pros restoring and upgrading a wooden bench with fresh paint and refinished wood.

    SusanSickles Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Facelift For A Lane Acclaim Guitar Pick Table! ❤️

    Triangular wooden table before and after refinishing with EZ Stains Light Walnut, showcasing expert furniture flipping skills.

    Marvel-ous_gal311 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Second Flip

    Before and after photos showing a furniture flipping project with a restored and refinished coffee table.

    Sure_Arugula_8081 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    First Flip

    Before and after images of furniture flipping showing a worn dresser transformed with green paint and wood veneer details.

    This is an old dresser I found at my local thrift store for $20! I had to have it for that price! It had veneer that was peeling all over and was in pretty rough condition overall. I haven’t done any kind of restoration like this before so it was a big learning experience and a lot of research, but I’m really happy with how it turned out and I thought I’d share it here.

    hry113 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    Art Deco Vanity Makeover

    Before and after images of furniture flipping pros restoring a vintage desk with green and gold paint accents.

    Ok_Flight4544 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    First Attempted Flip, What Do You Think?

    Before and after furniture flipping project showing a transformed wooden dresser with modern white paint and dark top.

    G-Weaver Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Before And After. First Flip 👍

    Before and after image of furniture flipping showing a restored wooden dresser with polished finish and updated hardware.

    Old-Froyo-131 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    First Flip! What Would You Value This At?

    Before and after furniture flipping showing a restored wooden dresser with polished wood and black painted sides.

    Abbs_2319 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Recent Flippy, What Yall Think?

    Before and after images of a furniture flipping project showing a refinished vintage wooden dresser with updated hardware.

    isthisforsale Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Hey! New Here But Wanted To Post A Piece I Finished Recently. It’s An Old 70s Thomasville Armoire :)! Here Are Some Of The Before And Afters

    Before and after images showing furniture flipping pros transforming a vintage armoire with paint and new drawer interiors.

    I am by no means a professional so hopefully you guys don’t see too many mistakes haha… this was my first “restoration”. The piece had a wood finish originally, but when I found it, it was white washed and stressed to look farmhouse/country. I personally don’t care for this look. I chose this color to make the beautiful hardware really pop.

    Miserable-Lion8836 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #70

    What I Did With All The Advise I Got- Before & After

    Before and after image of furniture flipping pros transforming a wooden bookshelf into a dark-stained, modern cabinet.

    Round-Growth-6695 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    10.00 Goodwill Find!

    Before and after image showing furniture flipping pros transforming a wooden desk to a stylish, modern workspace.

    TlyTlymama Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #72

    Before And After ❤️

    Before and after furniture flipping showing a vintage desk transformed with black paint and decorative red and white accents.

    2sad2process Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    First Flip!

    Before and after images of a furniture flipping project showing a restored and painted side table with decorative details.

    soulshine_walker3498 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #74

    Vintage 1940s* Desk Is Finally Finished!🥰

    Before and after images of furniture flipping pros restoring and upgrading a wooden desk to a polished, usable workspace.

    Outside_Local_6075 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Restored This Table Found In Our Recently Purchased 1922 House!

    Before and after furniture flipping transformation showing a wooden table refinished by furniture flipping pros.

    lithigos Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Thanks For The Help Everyone! First Time Working With Furniture

    Before and after photos of furniture flipping pros transforming a vintage wooden dresser to a stylish green piece with gold handles.

    Athejia Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    A Little Upgrade

    Colorful furniture flipping project with floral details, showcasing expert furniture flipping pros' creative craftsmanship and transformation skills

    My granddaughters asked me to fix their broken down dresser and add a little splash to their room. They loved what i did for them. Its fun to be a Nana.

    Sufficient-Gate2793 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    My Bedside Table Finally Got The Respect It Deserves

    Before and after images of a furniture flipping project showing a restored wooden table with polished surface and open drawer.

    Melodic_Local_4385 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Got This 20-30 Year Old Chair From Work, A Little Rusty And Very Filthy But It Came Out Great!

    Old wooden chair before and after furniture flipping with vibrant orange paint, showcasing furniture flipping pros skills.

    Slizzard_73 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    1943 Waterfall Vanity Restore

    Before and after images of a furniture flipping project transforming a blue dresser into a natural wood finish piece.

    Embarrassed_Worth543 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!