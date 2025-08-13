Guy Turns Psycho On Friends After His Crush Chose His Friend Over Him In A Hypothetical Scenario

ADVERTISEMENT

Discovering that you have feelings for someone is the easy part, but actually asking these people out can be a nerve-wracking experience. Sadly, though, there are certain folks who just can’t handle rejection from their crush. That’s when they stoop low and do something upsetting.

That’s what the original poster’s (OP) friend is doing after his crush rejected him and also chose another friend in a hypothetical scenario. The guy just lost it, but now, his annoying actions are actually driving a wedge between him and his friends. Read on to uncover what really happened!

More info: Reddit

Sadly, misogyny is quite prominent in our society, as some men can’t handle getting rejected

The poster’s friend, Tristan, has a crush on his other friend, Violet, but she turned him down, and also picked their other friend in an imaginary scenario

This angered Tristan so much that he started posting discriminatory things about women and even tagged Violet in a post

When the poster confronted him, he argued that he’s “allowed to be heartbroken” and then went on to spread lies about Violet

Now the whole friend group is annoyed with Tristan and thinks that he’s a massive creep because of his foolish behavior

Trigger warning, folks, for today’s story is quite traumatizing as this Reddit user tells us how his friend’s hurt ego sparked fury in the entire group. They had gone to the theater to watch Clown in a Cornfield, and afterwards they were having dinner when a friend asked who they would want with them if they were in the movie.

Most of them choose Brock, who’s a Marine, including Violet. Hopping on to some background info: Brock has a girlfriend, Jade, that he’s head over heels for, and wouldn’t think of any other girl in a romantic sense. Pretty loyal guy, right? Meanwhile, another friend, Tristan, has a crush on Violet, and he just lost it that she also picked Brock.

There’s also history between the two as Violet had turned down Tristan, but they stayed in touch as they have the same friend group. However, after this incident, all hell broke loose as Tristan went ballistic. He started posting weird, discriminatory posts about women and even had the audacity to tag Violet in one of them. OP found this disturbing and confronted him about it.

Tristan retorted that he was “allowed to be heartbroken” and just refused to back down. He also made some nasty comments about Violet and Brock sleeping with each other. Well, the whole group finds him pretty annoying and creepy now, as he just keeps spreading his negative vibes. OP also doesn’t know how he can save the dude, who is literally sabotaging his friendship with his bullying behavior.

Many netizens told OP that Tristan is indeed a massive creep and that there’s no saving him now. Experts warn that rejection can be felt as if it were a physical pain, so Tristan might be hurting as well. However, that’s no excuse to just start harassing, bullying, and spreading lies about Violet for something as silly as a hypothetical scenario, right?

Unfortunately, such digital harassment is pretty prominent, as between 16% and 58% of women have experienced it. How miserable it is to think that we live in a world where men like Tristan, who have the smallest of egos, can’t handle rejection well and just lash out against women. It sounds very apathetic as they barely care about the impact their actions can have on the victim.

It has been observed that bullying and harassment can have a profound and damaging effect on an individual. Many folks commented that they are genuinely worried about Violet, as the poor woman has to face such cruelty when she is not even at fault. It’s actually shameful that women have to suffer just because a man can’t handle rejection.

I mean, there are numerous cases where the men turned completely devious after a rejection, so I agree with netizens. I wish Violet all the safety in the world because God knows when Tristan’s cyberbullying might suddenly turn into physical violence!

If you were in the poster’s shoes, how would you handle the situation? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Folks online were horrified by Tristan’s behavior, and many were concerned about Violet, who had to face his harassment for no reason

