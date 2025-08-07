Bride’s Mom Threatens To Skip The Wedding If Bride Refuses To Let Her Wear White Gown To The Event

ADVERTISEMENT

You know how some moms cry when their daughters walk down the aisle? Well, apparently, others cry because they won’t be walking down the aisle, in a wedding dress of their own.

Weddings sure have a way of bringing out the worst in some folks, especially when a certain someone thinks the day is more about them than the actual couple getting married.

Moms, in particular, can be unpredictable. Some beam with pride, others secretly plan their runway moment … at someone else’s wedding. Just like one Redditor’s mom did when she bought a white bridal gown for her daughter’s wedding.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Weddings make some moms weep tears of joy, others cry because they’re not the ones in the white dress

Share icon

Image credits: vasilij33 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Bride-to-be shocked as mom plans to wear a bridal gown to her wedding, but feels guilty as she cried when told no

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: anatoliy_cherkas / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman’s mom has turned her engagement into a bizarre competition, making comments about her ring and body

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

“This is an opportunity to feel beautiful before getting old”: the woman’s mom plans to wear a white bridal gown for her daughter’s wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Lonely-Big7902

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman has told her mom she is not allowed to wear a white dress, but has been called “ungrateful and controlling” for it

When the OP (original poster) started planning her wedding at just 23, she probably expected a bit of family drama. A few hiccups over seating charts? Sure. A passive-aggressive cousin or two? Definitely. But what she didn’t expect was that her mom would try to steal her spotlight. Yep, mom was ready to take center stage. And oh boy, did she come in swinging.

Apparently, ever since the OP got engaged, her mom has been treating the whole event like a bizarre mother-daughter pageant. She started making comments about the OP’s body, nitpicking her engagement ring, and even saying that the wedding is just as much her day as it is the OP’s. If that sets off a few mental alarms, just wait till you hear what she did next.

This lady bought herself a white, floor-length gown, basically a bridal dress, for her daughter’s wedding. And she wasn’t joking, like the OP had hoped. And when she not-so-gently told her the dress was totally inappropriate, mom burst into tears, claiming that this was her “last chance to feel beautiful” before she gets old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now look, everyone deserves to feel beautiful. But in a bridal white dress at your own daughter’s wedding? There’s a difference between wanting a moment and hijacking the moment. And to be fair, the OP even tried to find a middle ground. She offered to go shopping with her mom to pick out something elegant and age-appropriate, but still flattering.

Instead of appreciating the peace offering, mom turned the tables, saying the OP was controlling and ungrateful, threatening not to attend the wedding at all. The OP’s aunt also threw in a classic “just let her have this to avoid drama.” Oh honey, the drama is already here … and narcissists sure thrive on drama.

Share icon

Image credits: Jomkwan / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not throwing out any diagnostics here, I’ll leave that to the pros. But see, the OP’s mom sure checks some boxes. While Narcissistic Personality Disorder affects up to 5% of the population, plenty more have narcissistic traits.

ADVERTISEMENT

These show up as a constant need for admiration, an inflated sense of self-importance, a deep fear of being irrelevant, feeling envious of others, and a total lack of empathy. And when a narcissistic mom feels left out, she’ll stir up just enough drama and guilt to keep the spotlight circling her way, even if it means wearing a white dress at their own daughter’s wedding.

Believe it or not, white wedding dresses weren’t always the go-to. Back in the day, brides just wore their best dress, regardless of color: yellow, blue, even brown. It wasn’t until Queen Victoria wore a white gown in 1840 that it became “a thing.” She wore it to show off some fancy lace, and suddenly, white was seen as elegant, luxurious, and pure, even though purity had nothing to do with it.

Today, wearing white is considered a bridal privilege. And outside of cultural exceptions or bride-approved requests, not showing up in white as a guest is basically wedding etiquette 101. At the end of the day, unless you’re walking down the aisle with a bouquet, showing up in white is a major faux pas, and yes, everyone knows it.

What do you think of this story? Was the bride wrong for not letting her mom wear white at the wedding? Share your thoughts and comments below!

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens side with the woman, saying she is not a jerk for telling her manipulative mom she can’t wear white at the wedding

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT