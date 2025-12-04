Friend Of NYU Shove Victim Helps Release Viral Video That Exposed Serial Creep

ADVERTISEMENT

After NYU student Amelia Lewis was attacked on her walk to class, her friend Summer Armstrong immediately sprang into action and played a key role in having the suspect arrested.

20-year-old Amelia was the victim of a brazen attack in Manhattan on Monday, December 1.

The incident sparked massive uproar online after its footage went viral.

Summer Armstrong, a friend of NYU student Amelia Lewis, played a key role in obtaining footage of the attack

Young woman with long blonde hair wearing a white tank top inside a dimly lit room, related to NYU shove victim friend.

Image credits: amelia.lewis506

It was around 9:30 a.m. on Monday when a violent assailant crept up on Amelia Lewis as she was walking down Broadway towards her class.

The assailant struck her out of nowhere, yanked her hair, and ran away, leaving the ambushed victim on the floor.

Sitting in class at the time was her friend Summer, who received a text from Amelia about the brazen attack.

Young woman with blonde hair and a gray sweater wiping tears, related to friend of NYU shove victim viral video exposure.

Image credits: amelia.lewis506

For Summer, her friend’s text was a painful reminder of what happened to her a few months back.

The fellow NYU student was the victim of a similar incident in May. And although her assailant was never caught, she was determined to see her friend get justice.

Summer, who was the victim of a similar unprovoked attack, was determined to see her friend get justice

Group of pedestrians walking on a city sidewalk, related to friend of NYU shove victim helping release viral video exposing serial creep.

Image credits: amelia.lewis506

“I got a horrible, sinking gut feeling because this has also happened to me, and I was lucky enough to have footage in my case,” Summer said on The Megyn Kelly Show on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, my assailant was not caught, but I knew that footage is key and I knew that it was in front of stores,” she continued. “So, my first thought was, ‘We need to get this footage, and we need to catch this guy.’”

The friend rushed to the scene of the attack and believed the Broadway business, Warehouse Wine and Spirits, might have security footage of the suspect.

“I said, ‘My friend was ass**lted. Please check your footage around this time.’ And they found it,” she said.

The harrowing footage was shared online, sparking widespread outrage on social media, and helped cops nab the perpetrator.

Megyn Kelly, a former Fox News host and host of The Megyn Kelly Show, also shared the video online and added to its virality.

The harrowing footage sparked outrage online and reportedly helped cops nab the perpetrator

Pedestrians walking on a city sidewalk captured in viral video exposing serial creep after NYU shove incident.

Image credits: amelia.lewis506

Comment by Joe Hess questioning if an attack was random or a targeted hate crime on a social media post.

Amelia joined Summer for the Wednesday interview and said the footage helped put “pressure” on law enforcement agencies.

“I had high hopes” about his arrest, Amelia said.

She said cops were “kind” to her and were “already aware of a man with a blue towel around his neck.”

“But I think your platform — and X — really helped put pressure on them,” she told host Megyn. “I don’t know if this would’ve gotten as much attention without that, or without Summer getting the footage.”

Young woman discussing viral video that exposed serial creep involved in NYU shove incident and campus assaults.

Image credits: amelia.lewis506

Screenshot of a social media comment warning about walking with headphones, linked to viral video exposing serial creep.

The suspect was identified as ex-con James Rizzo, 45, who has a disturbingly long history of criminal activity.

At the age of 17, he faced an attempted m*rder charge after beating and stabbing a man in Brooklyn in 1997.

He has 16 prior arrests and was registered as a level 2 s*x offender after being arrested for forcible touching in 2023.

The suspect was identified as 45-year-old ex-con James Rizzo

Man with long hair and beard, wearing a black shirt, shown in a close-up mugshot related to NYU shove victim viral video.

Image credits: Megyn Kelly

Comment on social media stating 16 prior arrests, related to friend of NYU shove victim helping release viral video exposing serial creep.

Comment by Lauren M. Botkin saying "Not all men, but somehow always a man" on a social media post about NYU shove victim case.

Following his arrest on Tuesday, cops charged him with persistent s*xual ab*se and forcible touching for the attack involving Amelia.

“[I am] honestly terrified and also grateful at the same time,” Amelia said as she acknowledged James’ criminal history.

Young woman sharing her experience in viral video that exposed serial creep involved in NYU shove incident.

Image credits: amelia.lewis506

Screenshot of a social media comment mentioning being shoved randomly in NYC, related to NYU shove victim and viral video.

“I’m so grateful I wasn’t alone on a dark, abandoned street with no people around,” she said on The Megyn Kelly Show.

“And also I’m so thankful that no weapons were involved because this could have been so much worse, knowing now who he actually is.”

“I’m so grateful I wasn’t alone on a dark, abandoned street with no people around,” Amelia said in a joint interview with Summer

Surveillance images showing a viral video capturing a shove incident involving a friend of NYU shove victim and serial creep.

Image credits: amelia.lewis506

Comment by Chris Lee criticizing a photo, mentioning they have better photos of Jupiter than the one shown.

Days before the attack on Amelia, James committed a similar crime in Manhattan just days earlier.

Cops said the assailant allegedly shoved a 68-year-old woman as she was walking on Fifth Avenue near West 47th Street around 8:45 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Two young women sharing a viral video that exposed a serial creep connected to NYU shove victim case.

Image credits: Megyn Kelly

Comment by Travis Keowen saying this not random and you know it, related to friend of NYU shove victim viral video exposing serial creep.

The alleged victim, Jana Dianne Brazell, said she was visiting family in the Big Apple when the unprovoked attack took place.

“I was about a step or two behind [my sister-in-law] and out of nowhere this guy appears in my face and starts talking crazy talk, like, ‘Our whole society is a f***ing joke, right?’” she told the New York Post.

James shoved and injured another victim in a similar unprovoked attack on Thanksgiving Day

Image credits: CBS New York

“He stepped back,” she continued. “I thought, thank goodness he’s moving away. The next thing I know, I’m flying in the air and I hit this glass wall at the side of a building. I just slid down.”

The entire ordeal lasted about six seconds and left Jana with a large cut on her forehead.

“That is so scary,” one commented, while another said, “this is the sad reality of a girl living in nyc!”

Comment accusing James Rizzo of multiple arrests and criticizing the NYC court system in an online discussion.

Comment highlighting the concept of a man walking free after multiple arrests, relating to viral video exposing serial creep.

Comment from TikToker urging to leave the victim alone, included in viral video exposing NYU shove serial creep.

Comment from Tatum criticizing blaming the victim instead of the man who attacked her in a viral video exposing serial creep.

Comment from user caroline expressing sympathy for NYU shove victim in viral video exposing serial creep.

Social media comment thanking NYPD for quick response and kindness, related to viral video exposing serial creep.

Comment from Andrew discussing society’s reaction, related to Friend of NYU shove victim exposing serial creep through viral video.

Comment from a Manhattan resident sharing safety tips, highlighting advice related to NYU shove victim and viral video exposure.

Comment expressing fear and support related to a viral video exposing a serial creep involving an NYU shove victim.

Comment on social media expressing sympathy for NYU shove victim, highlighting frustration with the justice system.

Comment on social media discussing city safety and wearing headphones, related to viral video exposing serial creep.

Comment from user seth about arrests and prison time related to viral video exposing serial creep.

Comment expressing sympathy for a friend of NYU shove victim who helped release viral video exposing serial creep.

Screenshot of a social media comment describing danger in NYC related to the friend of NYU shove victim and viral video exposure.

Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to a viral video exposing a serial creep involved in a NYU shove incident.

Comment on social media from user artfulapricot expressing support by saying "this is NOT your fault. i'm so sorry."