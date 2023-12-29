Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Is Furious Her Friend Named Her Baby Her Name Without Permission
Friends, Relationships

Woman Is Furious Her Friend Named Her Baby Her Name Without Permission

Naming a baby is a huge decision. It’s the signifier that a person will have to carry for the rest of their lives. Some parents choose to name their child after a family member, especially if that’s a long-standing tradition. Other babies are namesakes of their parents’ favorite writers, musicians or scientists. The parents can also just choose a name that sounds nice to them.

But some people name their children after friends. At least that’s what the author of this post assumed. The user theamyshaveit asked the people of Reddit to weigh in on her story. Was she rightfully angry that a friend named her baby after her without asking for permission? The verdict of the people was quite unanimous. Read on to find out what the Internet decided.

A woman asked the Internet whether she was a jerk for getting angry at her friend

Image credits:  sloomstudio (not the actual photo)

The OP believed she was the inspiration behind her friend’s baby’s name. But was her assumption correct?

Image credits:Daniel Reche (not the actual photo)

Image credits: theamyshaveit

It’s not actually possible to ‘own’ a name

Although OP’s anger was likely unfounded, baby names can stir up quite the drama. There are plenty of similar stories on Reddit with new mothers complaining that their friends or family members stole their baby’s name. Even Rachel on Friends stole her best friend Monica’s favorite name for her daughter Emma.

However, the truth is that ‘stealing’ a name is a gray area. Etiquette expert Diane Gottsman told HuffPost that a name is not intellectual property. “Anybody can use a name,” she said. “And while you have an emotional reaction to it, you can’t really steal a name. But it feels like a stab.”

It might feel like a betrayal when a friend uses your name or the name that you picked out for your child. In her advice column, Amy Dickinson writes that a child’s name is the parents’ business.

“If one person could prevent another from assigning a name to a child merely by objecting to it, there would be no one named Merle. I don’t want to live in a world with no Merles,” she quips.

“You are the baby’s mother. You will be addressing the child dozens of times a day.” Dickinson claims that if the parents think their decision through and don’t mind if people might assume the baby’s named after somebody else, they should go for it.

There is an etiquette to reacting to babies’ names

Even if you don’t think your friend ‘borrowed’ your name to name their child, it’s important not to offend the parent with your opinion of their child’s name. The Birmingham Mom Collective has some advice for how to react to a baby name you don’t like.

Generally, it’s one of those cases where the golden rule “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all” applies. Even if it is a white lie, better to respond with a “That’s a beautiful name! I’m so happy for you!”

Some things you should definitely not say. “Are you sure?” or “It’s a really long name,” for instance. If you don’t have anything nice to say, pivot to another subject. Ask the parents how they came up with it or whether it took long for the baby to get a name.

Some names can be for girls and boys alike, for example, Alex, Ashley or Charlie. A big mistake would be to comment on the fact after the parents announce their baby’s name. It’s not very polite to ask whether they know it’s a girl’s/boy’s name.

“Popular names tend to swing from gender to gender throughout the decades. Just because a name is considered more appropriate for one gender in the current age, doesn’t mean it wasn’t used for the opposite gender in the past,” Brittany B writes for Birmingham Mom Collective.

Commenters deemed OP the jerk, calling her a “narcissist” and an “AH”

Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kornelija is a Writer at Bored Panda. Her appreciation for literature, music, and all things culture and pop culture led her to pursue a Master's degree in English Literature at Vilnius University. She used to be a journalist for a business media outlet, where she wrote about startups, the fintech sector, and blockchain. Kornelija loves dogs, collects vinyl records, and is passionate about aesthetic baking and cozy video games.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a social media manager and freelance graphic designer. When she is not photoshopping or searching for the most interesting photos for stories, she is usually watching good movies and says that The Godfather is the best.

haoyun2001 avatar
María Hermida
María Hermida
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First World people and their First World "problems". This jerk clearly has nothing serious to worry about and she has to invent some drama. If her life is so boring she should do some volunteer work in a shelter or the Red Cross or any other NGO. She clearly needs to face the harsh realities of life.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
karenhappuch88 avatar
K Davis
K Davis
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wow. My friend who I was very close to as a child in school, where we have grown apart as adults but still see each other a few times a year (don't live in the same area to see each other as easily sadly) had a baby. He has the same name as me but the male version, for example like I'm Samantha and he's Samuel so we both are known as Sam. I knew he wouldn't have been named after me, but I still loved that he has the same name as me and selfishly liked to think I had a little bit to do with influencing the name, or at least not putting her off it! I would never dream of gatekeeping a name! Even my middle name that is incredibly unique, I wouldn't be angry if someone I knew used it for their baby! I'd be flattered. This woman has issues!

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
lisamai-wood avatar
Lee
Lee
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine being so full of yourself you think someone named their kid after you because you share a nickname, and you keep thinking it even after they tell you it's their partners mother's name. Then you get insulted when they say you're not important enough to them for them to have named a kid after you. You must be the most up yourself insufferable stuck up b...

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
