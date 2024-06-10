Woman Disses Friend’s Husband For Not Being Intelligent Enough, Gets Mocked For Being Cheated On

ADVERTISEMENT

If you ask a couple how they know they found ‘the one’, chances are they will say, “You just know.” But it’s important that we listen to our hearts and minds and consider both emotional and practical aspects before marrying anyone. What happens when someone starts questioning your choice, though?

A woman took to the AITA subreddit to share how her friend, who was experiencing marital turmoil, judged her for marrying a man with learning disabilities. The conversation turned sour when the friend said mean things about her son having dyslexia and hinted that the original poster (OP) shouldn’t have married her husband. In response, the OP defended her husband’s integrity and said that she would choose character over anything. That’s not all, Pandas. Keep scrolling to find out the full story that comes with a somewhat friendly update.

Offering unsolicited advice can have a negative impact on relationships

A woman was angry at her friend for harshly judging her husband and son

The author tried to maintain civility for the sake of their children’s friendship

Image credits: Throw_awayy098

Folks online criticized the author’s friend for commenting on her son’s dyslexia

A few others felt that both the women were at fault