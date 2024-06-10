Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Disses Friend’s Husband For Not Being Intelligent Enough, Gets Mocked For Being Cheated On
Friends, Relationships

Woman Disses Friend’s Husband For Not Being Intelligent Enough, Gets Mocked For Being Cheated On

If you ask a couple how they know they found ‘the one’, chances are they will say, “You just know.” But it’s important that we listen to our hearts and minds and consider both emotional and practical aspects before marrying anyone. What happens when someone starts questioning your choice, though?

A woman took to the AITA subreddit to share how her friend, who was experiencing marital turmoil, judged her for marrying a man with learning disabilities. The conversation turned sour when the friend said mean things about her son having dyslexia and hinted that the original poster (OP) shouldn’t have married her husband. In response, the OP defended her husband’s integrity and said that she would choose character over anything. That’s not all, Pandas. Keep scrolling to find out the full story that comes with a somewhat friendly update.

Offering unsolicited advice can have a negative impact on relationships

Image credits: Prostock-studio / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

A woman was angry at her friend for harshly judging her husband and son

Image credits: Prostock-studio / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Prostock-studio / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

The author tried to maintain civility for the sake of their children’s friendship

Image credits: gpointstudio / envatoelements (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Throw_awayy098

Folks online criticized the author’s friend for commenting on her son’s dyslexia

A few others felt that both the women were at fault  

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Nikita Manot

Nikita Manot

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Nikita's knack for storytelling and creativity has led her into the world of writing. With a robust foundation in business studies, she crafts compelling narratives by seamlessly blending analytical insight with imaginative expression. At Bored Panda, she embarks on an exhilarating quest to explore diverse topics, fueled by curiosity and passion. During her leisure time, she savors life's simple pleasures, such as gardening, cooking homemade meals and hosting gatherings for loved ones.

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Viktorija Ošikaitė

Author, BoredPanda staff

I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

Lee
Lee
Lee
Community Member
39 minutes ago

What shallow b***h, glad OP didn't apologise and instead said it was unacceptable to say that about her son and partner. I bet when she ran to the friendship group to complain she left out the parts she said, and all the things she's said previously. Good on OP.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
Milady Blue
Milady Blue
Milady Blue
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I wonder what Alba would say if she knew that over HALF of the engineering staff at NASA are dyslexic? Dyslexics have challenges with reading, that much is true. But they also, to "work around" these challenges, have peerless memories, incredible spatial relationship comprehension, and they are PHENOMENAL problem solvers.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
Spudgun
Spudgun
Spudgun
Community Member
33 minutes ago

Good on ya. She sounds like she got what she deserved.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
