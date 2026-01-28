Jealous Lady Fakes Affair To Destroy Pregnant Bestie’s Marriage, Hubby Believes Her Twisted Lies

ADVERTISEMENT

The best friendships are the ones that are built on trust and honesty, and that’s why they can last so many decades. Problems might only start to occur if one bestie starts getting jealous of the other and actually takes action to sabotage their life.

This is what happened to one pregnant woman when her close friend of a decade told her husband a lot of lies about her being a cheater. Unfortunately, these falsehoods caused such big cracks in their relationship that it became hard to repair when she finally came clean.

More info: Reddit

Lies and deception can ruin even the best friendships and the closest relationships

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she had been besties with a woman for a decade, and that during that time, she also met her husband, and the three of them became close

Image credits: shurkin_son / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Since the woman was so close to her friend, she revealed her pregnancy news to her before even telling her husband, but things started changing after that

Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster’s husband suddenly started acting weird around her, and later accused her of cheating as he had screenshots of “her” chats from a dating app

Image credits: standret / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The man eventually kicked his pregnant wife out and questioned the paternity of the baby, which led to the woman being hospitalized

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

After seeing how much trouble had been caused in the poster’s relationship, the other woman revealed that she had faked everything and said that she had “lost her mind”

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The husband was extremely apologetic about not believing his wife and felt guilty that he had left her with bruises, which is why they started going to therapy

Image credits: PopeJamiroquaiIII

The woman felt glad that she and her husband were trying to repair their relationship, and was shocked at the extreme lengths her ex-bestie had gone to

What the poster probably never expected was for her best friend of ten years to ever betray her, but that’s exactly what happened when the other woman created a fake dating app profile of her. She did this so that she could chat with men online and make it seem like the OP was cheating on her husband.

In situations like this, where someone might be impersonating you online, it’s important to collect evidence of it as soon as possible. This can be done by taking screenshots of the profile and reporting it to the online service. You might also have to share ID documents for verification, but only do so if you’re specifically asked.

Unfortunately, the woman found out too late about her friend’s devious dating app plan, and her husband got to know about it first. He was obviously shocked that she’d cheat on him and immediately began questioning her about it. He also didn’t believe her when she tried to tell him that it was all fake.

It can be extremely hard to prove your innocence if someone strongly believes that you are having an affair. That’s why experts state that you should take a step back if emotions are running high and return to the discussion only when both you and the other person have calmed down, as it might help clear the air better.

Image credits: Trzykropy / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The problem is that the pregnant OP’s husband truly believed that she was having an affair, and he was also concerned that the baby wasn’t his. It probably didn’t help at all that the poster’s best friend was doing everything in her power to make him believe her web of lies.

Eventually, the man stated that he wanted a divorce, a paternity test, and also told his wife to leave their house. All of this made her feel incredibly stressed, and she ended up in the hospital as a result. It’s only then that the best friend saw the error of her ways and decided to come clean about her deception, which left the man shell-shocked.

According to experts, when trust in a relationship has been broken to such an extent and both partners still want to make things work, it’s important to practice radical transparency. It means that they have to be honest about the actions they took that hurt one another and what steps they are going to take to repair things.

It’s clear that once the husband realized that he had falsely accused his wife, he wanted to get back together with her and make everything right. Obviously, they had both said and done horrible things to each other, which is why the healing process might definitely take a lot more time than expected.

Do you think the couple should work things out and stay together, or do you feel they need to break up? We’d love to hear your honest thoughts on this situation.

Folks were shocked by the best friend’s deviousness and also by the violence from the woman’s husband

