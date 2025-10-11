71 Hilarious And Unhinged People From Dating Apps That Terms And Conditions Don’t Warn About
Dating, love, and relationships are all very challenging. Sure, there’s plenty of romance and excitement. But the road to finding a quality partner can often feel daunting and even ridiculous. It’s far harder than it has any right to be.
And if you’ve ever used a dating app before, then you know how bizarre things can get. To give you a glimpse of what things are like for singles these days, we’ve collected some of the funniest and most relatable dating app screenshots, as shared on the popular ‘Unhinged’ Instagram account. Check them out below. Be sure to share them with your next date or, if you’re already taken, with your significant other.
This post may include affiliate links.
My spirit animal is the Mongolian Death-Worm.
One of the core problems with using dating apps, instead of more ‘traditional’ approaches to relationships, is the lack of transparency. Most people probably pretend to be better than they really are to leave a good first impression. However, this is much harder to fake in person. Your body language, tone of voice, etc. can make your date suspect that you’re not being as sincere as you might want them to think.
Online, though, you can create the illusion that you’re someone who’s amazing and definitely worth meeting. When, in fact, the exact opposite might be true. So, you have to develop instincts for filtering out nonsense while also honing in on genuine, quality people. That comes from vast amounts of experience interacting with various people, as well as learning from others’ mistakes.
Look like she had her leg missing for quite sometime. You can see the progression of her growth through her artificial legs. I like that.
"Unfortunately i have been left out for too long and have gone mouldy. "
Verywell Mind warns that you are bound to run into major red flag behavior when using dating apps. It’s important not to lose sight of your values, goals, self-confidence, and understanding of inner worth when dealing with such… less-than-stellar (to put it mildly) behavior.
“While you can’t control how others behave, you can control how you respond. Remember, you deserve to be treated with respect. Set boundaries, swipe smart, stay safe, and protect your peace at all costs. Don’t settle for anything less than you deserve.”
Not that I agree with Emily on the guacamole thing, but if to flirt the first thing a guy or girl did was telling me I'm hot , I probably wouldn't keep talking to them. I mean it's flattering, but going for the looks first isn't my thing.
It took breaking up with my ex to realize what was wrong with him. He thought that not being together anymore meant that he was free to disclose my secrets to anyone he wanted.
According to licensed marriage and family therapist Claudia de Llano, the anonymity that dating apps provide allows people to behave in ways that can leave you frustrated and hurt.
She told Verywell Mind that dating app users can “hide, pretend, string us along, never get back to us, tell us they’re looking for something different than what they really want, and just create plain overwhelm and confusion.”
One example of red flag behavior on dating apps is so-called monkey branching. Essentially, this is when an individual tests the waters with a potential partner before breaking up with their current significant other. To put it simply, they’re ‘swinging’ from their previous relationship to the next one.
“You may be talking to someone for a while who you thought had recently broken things off with their partner. Turns out, they're still with their partner, but keeping you warm while trying to figure out if it's worth the jump—a subtle move that many experts believe is essentially cheating,” Verywell Mind explains.
Monkey branching is very similar to benchwarming. The latter happens when the other person sees you as a backup option. In the meantime, they’re pursuing other romantic interests more seriously.
They might contact you once in a while when they’re bored or when their primary interests are busy. You end up feeling undervalued, underappreciated, and disrespected.
Another type of behavior that is all too common is ghosting, when your romantic interest breaks off all communication with you. They ignore you, don’t provide any explanation, and vanish into thin air. Meanwhile, you don’t get a sense of closure, you don’t feel valued, and you’re left feeling rejected and more than a little confused.
Breadcrumbing is another problematic type of behavior that you’ll find on dating apps. In a nutshell, this is when a person gives you a bit of attention to make you interested (essentially, leaving a metaphorical trail of breadcrumbs for you), but they don’t actually commit to anything. “They might send flirty texts or like your pictures occasionally, but every time you try to make plans, chances are they conveniently ‘forget’ or bail on you at the last minute.”
And let’s not forget so-called negging, where your (potential) date gives you backhanded compliments or subtly insults you. By doing this, they try to reduce your sense of self-worth and raise your insecurities.
I like his humour, I'd answer him of I was Kati.
However, things aren’t as grim as they might seem. Dating apps aren’t as powerful, ubiquitous, and popular as they were before.
The BBC notes that some young people are moving away from dating apps toward other spaces to meet other singles. “For some digital-native Gen Zs, it seems, simply doing the things they enjoy can be an alternative to the tyranny of the swipe.”
According to research, dating app usage among Brits is dropping, while American college students and other members of Generation Z are skipping regular app usage. The novelty is wearing off. In its place, you have folks craving more authentic, low-pressure ways to connect.
I think the adults tend to enjoy it, more so than the children do.
“The idea of using a shared interest to meet someone isn't new, but it's been reinvented in this particular moment in time—it signals a desire of Gen Z,” associate professor at Warwick University, Carolina Bandinelli, who researches the digital tech of romance, told the BBC.
And so, young people are turning to social activities and various clubs to find those connections they yearn for. Shared interests seem to be the name of the game right now. For instance, fitness and movie communities, as well as hobby apps, are seeing growth. Basically, dating behavior is still around, but it’s happening on other platforms.
Is flirting by violence really a thing people do ?
The ‘Unhinged’ account has a very strong following on Instagram. Since being created 7 years ago, in September 2018, the United States-based curator of the page has drawn in 259k followers.
Many users enjoy their witty, sometimes irreverent dating-related content. There’s also a deep aspect of relatability at work here, as anyone who has spent time on the strange environments that are dating apps might tell you.
Did you fall from Heaven? Because it looks like you landed on your face. Are you a bbq grill? Because I want to slap my meat onto you. Are you an orphanage? Because I want to put unwanted kids inside of you.
Which of these pics made you chuckle the most? Which screenshots were so painfully relatable that you couldn’t help but cringe a little bit? What are the most hilarious and weirdest things someone has ever told you via a dating app? What do you value the most in a potential romantic partner? Tell us all about it!
Are you a bank? Because I want to leave my deposit inside of you.
Want to help me make hot dogs? You provide the buns and I will place my sausage between them.
You want a girlfriend who is like a stallion? Methinks you maybe having confused thoughts.
I want to ride my Micycle! I want to ride my Mike!