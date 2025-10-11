ADVERTISEMENT

Dating, love, and relationships are all very challenging. Sure, there’s plenty of romance and excitement. But the road to finding a quality partner can often feel daunting and even ridiculous. It’s far harder than it has any right to be.

And if you’ve ever used a dating app before, then you know how bizarre things can get. To give you a glimpse of what things are like for singles these days, we’ve collected some of the funniest and most relatable dating app screenshots, as shared on the popular ‘Unhinged’ Instagram account. Check them out below. Be sure to share them with your next date or, if you’re already taken, with your significant other.

#1

Man in a car sharing a humorous dating app bucket list about finding a Canadian woman to marry and leave America behind.

    #2

    Dating app profile text where user jokes about being a spirit animal bull who charges headfirst into red flags.

    #3

    Text message exchange on a dating app joking about a Spotify glitch and the hottest single listing.

    One of the core problems with using dating apps, instead of more ‘traditional’ approaches to relationships, is the lack of transparency. Most people probably pretend to be better than they really are to leave a good first impression. However, this is much harder to fake in person. Your body language, tone of voice, etc. can make your date suspect that you’re not being as sincere as you might want them to think.

    Online, though, you can create the illusion that you’re someone who’s amazing and definitely worth meeting. When, in fact, the exact opposite might be true. So, you have to develop instincts for filtering out nonsense while also honing in on genuine, quality people. That comes from vast amounts of experience interacting with various people, as well as learning from others’ mistakes.

    #4

    Text message exchange on a dating app showing a humorous and unhinged conversation about favorite historical eras.

    #5

    Person with multiple decorated prosthetic legs next to one natural leg, illustrating hilarious and unhinged dating app humor.

    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Look like she had her leg missing for quite sometime. You can see the progression of her growth through her artificial legs. I like that.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #6

    Text post from dating app reading I hate when I go into the kitchen and realize I’m the only snack left in this house, unhinged humor.

    Verywell Mind warns that you are bound to run into major red flag behavior when using dating apps. It’s important not to lose sight of your values, goals, self-confidence, and understanding of inner worth when dealing with such… less-than-stellar (to put it mildly) behavior.

    “While you can’t control how others behave, you can control how you respond. Remember, you deserve to be treated with respect. Set boundaries, swipe smart, stay safe, and protect your peace at all costs. Don’t settle for anything less than you deserve.”
    #7

    Text conversation on a dating app showing a hilarious awkward rejection with a guacamole pun.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not that I agree with Emily on the guacamole thing, but if to flirt the first thing a guy or girl did was telling me I'm hot , I probably wouldn't keep talking to them. I mean it's flattering, but going for the looks first isn't my thing.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #8

    Text conversation on dating app where one person jokes about a goat and the other responds humorously showing unhinged dating app people.

    #9

    Dating app screenshot with a quote about dating being hanging out until you figure out what’s wrong with someone.

    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It took breaking up with my ex to realize what was wrong with him. He thought that not being together anymore meant that he was free to disclose my secrets to anyone he wanted.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    According to licensed marriage and family therapist Claudia de Llano, the anonymity that dating apps provide allows people to behave in ways that can leave you frustrated and hurt.

    She told Verywell Mind that dating app users can “hide, pretend, string us along, never get back to us, tell us they’re looking for something different than what they really want, and just create plain overwhelm and confusion.”
    #10

    Dating app conversation where one person jokes about moving into DMs and the other sets rent and dog allergy rules.

    #11

    Text meme showing a humorous dating app conversation featuring a dog and beer, highlighting unhinged dating app moments.

    #12

    Dating app profile humor stating personal brand as too ugly for LA and too stupid for NY, showcasing unhinged people.

    One example of red flag behavior on dating apps is so-called monkey branching. Essentially, this is when an individual tests the waters with a potential partner before breaking up with their current significant other. To put it simply, they’re ‘swinging’ from their previous relationship to the next one.

    “You may be talking to someone for a while who you thought had recently broken things off with their partner. Turns out, they're still with their partner, but keeping you warm while trying to figure out if it's worth the jump—a subtle move that many experts believe is essentially cheating,” Verywell Mind explains.
    #13

    Dating app message humor with a playful line about using a Brita filter for plants and potential romance.

    #14

    Man in red shorts leaning on a tree by the beach, with a funny dating app text about a childhood joke.

    #15

    Text conversation from dating app showing humorous chat about unreachable expectations and NYC challenges like subway rats and yellow cabs.

    Monkey branching is very similar to benchwarming. The latter happens when the other person sees you as a backup option. In the meantime, they’re pursuing other romantic interests more seriously.

    They might contact you once in a while when they’re bored or when their primary interests are busy. You end up feeling undervalued, underappreciated, and disrespected.
    #16

    Screenshot of a hilarious and unhinged dating app conversation about having kids with playful banter.

    #17

    Text message exchange showing awkward dating app conversation with someone admitting they don't know how to talk to women.

    #18

    Text message from Brenden on a dating app, humorously confessing to being an awkward person, reflecting unhinged dating app moments.

    Another type of behavior that is all too common is ghosting, when your romantic interest breaks off all communication with you. They ignore you, don’t provide any explanation, and vanish into thin air. Meanwhile, you don’t get a sense of closure, you don’t feel valued, and you’re left feeling rejected and more than a little confused.

    Breadcrumbing is another problematic type of behavior that you’ll find on dating apps. In a nutshell, this is when a person gives you a bit of attention to make you interested (essentially, leaving a metaphorical trail of breadcrumbs for you), but they don’t actually commit to anything. “They might send flirty texts or like your pictures occasionally, but every time you try to make plans, chances are they conveniently ‘forget’ or bail on you at the last minute.”

    And let’s not forget so-called negging, where your (potential) date gives you backhanded compliments or subtly insults you. By doing this, they try to reduce your sense of self-worth and raise your insecurities.
    #19

    Text from a dating app profile humorously seeking a rich geriatric with no living relatives and terminal cardiac failure.

    #20

    Screenshot of a funny and unhinged dating app message with a playful fruit and vegetable pun.

    #21

    Screenshot of a dating app conversation showing a wedding photo with a humorous unhinged message.

    However, things aren’t as grim as they might seem. Dating apps aren’t as powerful, ubiquitous, and popular as they were before.

    The BBC notes that some young people are moving away from dating apps toward other spaces to meet other singles. “For some digital-native Gen Zs, it seems, simply doing the things they enjoy can be an alternative to the tyranny of the swipe.”

    According to research, dating app usage among Brits is dropping, while American college students and other members of Generation Z are skipping regular app usage. The novelty is wearing off. In its place, you have folks craving more authentic, low-pressure ways to connect.
    #22

    Text post from dating app with a funny and unhinged shower thought about adults being spanked more than children.

    #23

    Chat conversation showing a funny and unhinged exchange on a dating app about playing basketball positions.

    #24

    Controversial opinion text from dating app screenshot describing Jimmy Fallon as a dog in human form, humorous post.

    “The idea of using a shared interest to meet someone isn't new, but it's been reinvented in this particular moment in time—it signals a desire of Gen Z,” associate professor at Warwick University, Carolina Bandinelli, who researches the digital tech of romance, told the BBC.

    And so, young people are turning to social activities and various clubs to find those connections they yearn for. Shared interests seem to be the name of the game right now. For instance, fitness and movie communities, as well as hobby apps, are seeing growth. Basically, dating behavior is still around, but it’s happening on other platforms.
    #25

    Screenshot of a funny and unhinged dating app conversation with aggressive flirtation and witty replies.

    #26

    Close-up of a coronavirus graphic above a dating app post saying I really want to travel the world, showcasing unhinged dating app humor.

    #27

    Funny and unhinged dating app conversation about tattoos and trust involving someone named Van.

    The ‘Unhinged’ account has a very strong following on Instagram. Since being created 7 years ago, in September 2018, the United States-based curator of the page has drawn in 259k followers.

    Many users enjoy their witty, sometimes irreverent dating-related content. There’s also a deep aspect of relatability at work here, as anyone who has spent time on the strange environments that are dating apps might tell you.
    #28

    Dating app screenshot of a humorous message expressing attraction to girls with glasses in an unhinged dating profile.

    #29

    Screenshot of a dating app chat showing a pickup line and a humorous unhinged response from a guy.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Did you fall from Heaven? Because it looks like you landed on your face. Are you a bbq grill? Because I want to slap my meat onto you. Are you an orphanage? Because I want to put unwanted kids inside of you.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #30

    Text post about dating apps humor, mentioning fictional zodiac signs asparagus and caprisun, with unhinged tone.

    Which of these pics made you chuckle the most? Which screenshots were so painfully relatable that you couldn’t help but cringe a little bit? What are the most hilarious and weirdest things someone has ever told you via a dating app? What do you value the most in a potential romantic partner? Tell us all about it!
    #31

    Text message conversation on a dating app showing a humorous and unhinged exchange about Easter and religious identity.

    #32

    Text message from a dating app showing a humorous first message about liking grilled cheese to start the chat.

    #33

    Text message exchange from dating apps showing a humorous and unhinged conversation between two people.

    #34

    Humorous dating app post blending Michael Scott and Travis Scott with unhinged people from dating apps theme.

    #35

    Person playing hockey on ice rink with a hockey stick and prosthetic leg, from hilarious dating app profiles.

    #36

    Woman in black outfit posing by mirror, paired with a dating app message about knowing where to eat, highlighting unhinged dating app moments.

    #37

    Man and animal selfie with dating app text saying surprising fact about being in a cult from unhinged dating apps.

    #38

    Person wearing a BC PA hat holding a dog with text about simple pleasures on a dating app profile, highlighting unhinged humor.

    #39

    Man on dating app profile making a darkly humorous claim about hiding a body, showcasing unhinged people from dating apps.

    #40

    Text conversation on a dating app showing unhinged and hilarious pickup lines involving loans and bankers.

    #41

    Text post from a dating app reading a shower thought about parents preferring older sibling names, with unhinged dating humor.

    #42

    Screenshot of a dating app profile listing a typical Sunday schedule focused on eating multiple hotdogs.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Want to help me make hot dogs? You provide the buns and I will place my sausage between them.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #43

    Two women holding drinks at a bar, with a dating app message revealing an unhinged family connection.

    #44

    Text post from unhinged dating apps reads fact about me that surprises people I grew up fat so I have a great personality humor from dating apps

    #45

    Man in blue suit standing on grass with text about adopting a puppy on a first date from dating apps unhinged people.

    #46

    Dating app profile text showing a man seeking a sweet girl who is wild away from moms, with unhinged humor.

    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You want a girlfriend who is like a stallion? Methinks you maybe having confused thoughts.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #47

    Person with long red hair blurred in an indoor setting with a humorous dating app profile text about Mike and micycle.

    #48

    Funny dating app conversation about love and relationships, showcasing unhinged people from dating apps.

    #49

    Text post from dating app user Carter sharing a hilarious unhinged first date story about Googling a family member.

    #50

    Couple at a formal event with a humorous dating app text about diabetes from unhinged people on dating apps.

    #51

    Man taking a mirror selfie flexing his bicep for a dating app profile showing hilarious unhinged people.

    #52

    Text message conversation from a dating app showing a humorous comparison between therapy and going on a date.

    #53

    Text conversation showing a funny and unhinged dating app exchange with a Harry Potter joke and marriage proposal.

    #54

    Screenshot of a dating app profile joke about height and student loan debt referencing unhinged people from dating apps.

    #55

    Man on dating app profile stating weird attraction to Tom Brady, showcasing unhinged people from dating apps.

    #56

    Screenshot of a hilarious and unhinged dating app conversation about the perfect man with a green-skinned ogre description.

    #57

    Text conversation from dating apps showing a hilarious and unhinged message about remembering old matches to celebrate.

    #58

    Dating app profile text rejecting fishing pictures, humorously referencing hunter-gatherer society in unhinged dating app humor.

    #59

    Text conversation about a Hinge date with tickets to Toy Story 4 at a theater serving alcohol, showing unhinged dating app behavior.

    #60

    Screenshot of a humorous dating app conversation showing a limerick pickup line from a match named Zach.

    #61

    Screenshot of a hilarious and unhinged dating app conversation with playful messaging and a blurred profile photo.

    #62

    Screenshot of a funny and unhinged dating app conversation using math puns and flirty wordplay.

    #63

    Chat screenshot from dating app showing a casual conversation with a humorous pandemic-related response.

    #64

    Text message conversation from a dating app showing a humorous exchange about personality being overrated.

    #65

    Text conversation on a dating app where one user unmatches over a dislike for mozzarella sticks, showing unhinged dating app moments.

    #66

    Text message exchange on a dating app showing hilarious and unhinged conversation between two people.

    #67

    Dating app message humor with text asking for a chance despite the name Chad on a white background.

    #68

    Text message screenshot from dating app showing a user struggling to start a chat, highlighting dating apps funny unhinged people.

    #69

    Screenshot of a hilarious and unhinged dating app conversation featuring quirky messages and bubble wrap jokes.

    #70

    Dating app conversation showing a funny and unhinged reply about being wildly out of someone's league.

    #71

    Screenshot of a humorous dating app conversation with unhinged messages highlighting dating app people.

