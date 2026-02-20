Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Can’t Handle GF Doing Her Maid Of Honor Duties At Friend’s Wedding, Shows His True Face
Young couple showing tension as man canu2019t handle girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at friendu2019s wedding outdoors.
Couples, Relationships

Man Can’t Handle GF Doing Her Maid Of Honor Duties At Friend’s Wedding, Shows His True Face

0

29

0

Your best friend’s wedding is a big deal, and you generally shouldn’t miss it unless you have a very good excuse. Yet, one woman is considering bowing out of her Maid of Honor duties and skipping her bestie’s big day altogether. “Why?” you ask. Well, because her boyfriend of 2 years has had a sudden flare-up of insecurity.

Instead of sharing in her excitement, her BF has asked her not to go to the “romantic event.” His issue lies with the fact that an ex of hers is the best man and he isn’t cool with them being paired up for the wedding. The woman says she really wants to be there for her friend but she understands where her boyfriend is coming from.

RELATED:

    She was looking forward to being her best friend’s maid of honor

    Young woman looking upset in foreground with young man in background, highlighting tensions in maid of honor duties at wedding.

    Image credits: westend61/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Now, she might not even attend the wedding after her BF found out who the best man is

    Text post about a man struggling with his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at their friend’s wedding.

    Text post showing a story about a man struggling with his girlfriend's maid of honor duties at a friend's wedding.

    Woman excited to be maid of honor at friend’s wedding despite boyfriend’s reaction to her duties and roles.

    Man reacts negatively to girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at friend’s wedding, revealing his true feelings and behavior.

    Bride laughing joyfully with friends throwing confetti outdoors, highlighting maid of honor duties at a wedding celebration.

    Image credits: halfpoint/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Man struggling with girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at friend's wedding revealing his true face.

    Text excerpt discussing clarifications and appreciation for advice, related to a man reacting to maid of honor duties.

    Text excerpt describing a man struggling with his girlfriend’s maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding.

    Man frustrated as girlfriend performs maid of honor duties at wedding, revealing his true face and emotions.

    Text excerpt showing a boyfriend expressing discomfort over his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding.

    Text on a white background reading: I’m going to talk to him tomorrow about this all and see what he says. I’ll give an update soon.

    Image credits: Sorry_Particular_169

    People had lots of questions and the woman had to clarify

    Commenter discusses man’s jealousy over girlfriend’s maid of honor duties at a wedding revealing his controlling behavior.

    Comment discussing a man’s reaction to his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding.

    Text excerpt discussing discomfort with a man reacting negatively to his girlfriend's maid of honor duties at a friend's wedding.

    Reddit discussion about a man’s reaction to his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a wedding.

    Man can’t handle girlfriend performing maid of honor duties at friend’s wedding, revealing his true reaction.

    Netizens advised the woman not to miss her bestie’s wedding and some even suggested breaking up

    Screenshot of a Reddit post discussing relationship issues when a man can’t handle girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a wedding.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a man who can’t handle his girlfriend doing her maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding.

    Comment criticizing boyfriend's reaction to girlfriend doing maid of honor duties, revealing his true face at a wedding.

    Screenshot of a social media comment calling out a man who can’t handle his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a wedding.

    Text post discussing a boyfriend’s immaturity over girlfriend’s maid of honor duties at friend’s wedding and handling the situation.

    Comment discussing man’s reaction to girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at friend’s wedding revealing his true face.

    Screenshot of a comment discussing a man who can’t handle his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding.

    Comment about boyfriend acting immature over girlfriend’s maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding.

    Text post discussing a man who can’t handle his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment advising not to ruin friendship due to man’s reaction to girlfriend doing maid of honor duties.

    Comment criticizing a man for immature behavior handling his girlfriend’s maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding.

    Comment text on a white background discussing a man's reaction to his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a wedding.

    Comment about man struggling with girlfriend’s maid of honor duties at friend’s wedding showing his true reaction online.

    Man reacts negatively while his girlfriend performs maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding, revealing true behavior.

    Comment discussing a man struggling with his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding.

    Text comment about a man struggling with his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties, revealing his true face.

    Comment expressing frustration over a man’s insecurities when his girlfriend performs maid of honor duties.

    Comment on boyfriend’s reaction showing his true face as girlfriend does her maid of honor duties at friend’s wedding.

    Comment about man reacting negatively to girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at friend's wedding, revealing true face.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man reacting negatively to his girlfriend’s maid of honor duties at a wedding.

    Comment discussing jealousy and support in relationships when a man can’t handle his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a wedding.

    Comment on Reddit discussing awkwardness of dancing at a wedding with username Psychological_Lime14.

    Comment on a social platform reacting to a man struggling with his girlfriend’s maid of honor duties at a wedding.

    Comment discussing a man who can’t handle his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties, revealing his immature behavior.

    Comment on a social media post revealing a man’s reaction to his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a wedding.

    User comment criticizing a man who can’t handle his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding.

    Comment discussing discomfort over boyfriend’s reaction to girlfriend’s maid of honor duties at friend’s wedding.

    Screenshot of a comment about a man showing his true face due to his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a wedding.

    Commenter advises ditching immature boyfriend who can't handle GF's maid of honor duties at friend's wedding.

    Comment expressing regret over missing a best friend's wedding and calling the man insecure for handling maid of honor duties.

    Comment expressing frustration with a boyfriend who can’t handle his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a wedding.

    Comment expressing frustration towards a man who can’t handle his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a wedding.

    Comment discussing a man reacting negatively to his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding.

    Text comment about maid of honor duties and boyfriend conflict in a friend’s wedding context, showing true face.

    Comment about a man unable to handle his girlfriend performing maid of honor duties, revealing his true face.

    Everything went downhill after she stood her ground and told her BF she’d be attending the wedding

    Text message update from a man revealing his true face after his girlfriend handles maid of honor duties at wedding.

    Text post about a man reacting poorly to his girlfriend doing her maid of honor duties at a friend's wedding.

    Text excerpt discussing a man struggling with his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a friend's wedding.

    Man and girlfriend in heated argument at home, highlighting his reaction to her maid of honor duties at wedding.

    Image credits: LightFieldStudios/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Man showing frustration as girlfriend performs maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding, revealing his true emotions.

    Text excerpt discussing anxiety and relationship issues related to handling maid of honor duties at a wedding.

    Text describing a man’s reaction to his girlfriend performing maid of honor duties, revealing his true attitude.

    Man reacts negatively to girlfriend performing maid of honor duties at friend’s wedding, revealing his true character.

    Alt text: Man upset and showing frustration over girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a friend's wedding, revealing true feelings.

    Text excerpt showing a relationship conflict where a man can’t handle his girlfriend doing her maid of honor duties at a wedding.

    Alt text: Man can’t handle girlfriend fulfilling maid of honor duties at friend’s wedding, revealing his true face and behavior.

    Text excerpt showing a person admitting to sending proof photos but eventually getting sick of it, highlighting relationship tension.

    Text conversation showing tension as man can’t handle girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at friend’s wedding, revealing true feelings.

    Text excerpt discussing a man unable to handle his girlfriend's maid of honor duties at a friend's wedding, revealing his true face.

    Text describing a man’s reaction to his girlfriend performing maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding, revealing his true face.

    Text excerpt showing a breakup due to a man not handling girlfriend’s maid of honor duties, revealing controlling behavior.

    Text excerpt from a story about a man struggling with his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding.

    Text image with a message about focusing on a wedding and helping the maid of honor, showing true feelings.

    Young woman sitting on floor looking upset and reflective, illustrating man can’t handle girlfriend doing maid of honor duties.

    Image credits: MaplesImages/Envato (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt discussing reddit advice on breaking up and explaining the behavior that led to breakup decision.

    Text excerpt describing a breakup caused by weaponizing boundaries and monitoring every move in a relationship.

    Text expressing gratitude for support and advice while stating commitment to being a full supporter of break up team.

    Image credits: Sorry_Particular_169

    “You did everything right”: people praised her for passing a hard test early in life

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a man who can’t handle his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a wedding.

    Comment discussing a man struggling with his girlfriend performing maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding.

    Comment expressing support for someone handling a difficult situation involving a girlfriend’s maid of honor duties at a wedding.

    Text discussing boundaries and controlling behavior in relationships, related to man handling girlfriend’s maid of honor duties.

    Screenshot of a forum comment about relationship advice and signs of trouble as man can’t handle girlfriend’s maid of honor duties.

    Comment explaining how a man reacts poorly to his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a wedding.

    Man can’t handle girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at friend’s wedding, revealing his true face online.

    Man showing true face reacting to girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at friend’s wedding in a tense moment

    Reddit comment about a man’s reaction to his girlfriend doing her maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding.

    Comment describing man’s reaction to girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at friend’s wedding, revealing his true face.

    Comment advising to change passwords and stop sharing locations to prevent a controlling ex from monitoring after breakup.

    Reddit user discusses man’s reaction when GF performs maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding, revealing his true face.

    Reddit comment praising OP for breaking up, highlighting red flags and handling maid of honor duties at friend’s wedding.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment expressing support for someone who faced challenges involving their girlfriend’s maid of honor duties at a wedding.

    Comment discussing boundary issues and reactions when a man can’t handle his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a wedding.

    Comment about a man’s jealousy and controlling behavior after his girlfriend performs maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding.

    Reddit user shares experience of controlling boyfriend unable to handle girlfriend’s maid of honor duties at wedding.

    Comment discussing a man struggling with his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a friend's wedding and relationship issues.

    Comment discussing a man who can’t handle his girlfriend doing maid of honor duties at a friend’s wedding.

    Comment about handling maid of honor duties and recognizing partner’s true character during a wedding situation.

    Reddit user discusses unhealthy obsession with relationships amid partner a***e and conflicting feelings.

    Breakup
    relationship

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Read less »
    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Ilona Baliūnaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a Visual Editor at Bored Panda since 2017. I've searched through a multitude of images to create over 2000 diverse posts on a wide range of topics. I love memes, funny, and cute stuff, but I'm also into social issues topics. Despite my background in communication, my heart belongs to visual media, especially photography. When I'm not at my desk, you're likely to find me in the streets with my camera, checking out cool exhibitions, watching a movie at the cinema or just chilling with a coffee in a cozy place

    Read less »
