If Your Friday The 13th Is Going Badly, These 22 People Are Begging You To Hold Their Beer
This is the day that whispers of broken mirrors, sidewalk cracks, and ill-advised ladder usage echo a little louder in the collective consciousness. For most of us, it’s just another day on the calendar, maybe with a playful nudge to avoid any particularly daring feats. But for a select, spectacularly unlucky few, it seems the universe circles this date with a giant red marker and a mischievous glint in its cosmic eye, ready to unleash a symphony of minor (and sometimes major) domestic disasters.
We've all had those days where it feels like we woke up on the wrong side of gravity, where every task ends in a comical catastrophe. But the poor souls you're about to witness? They're not just having a day; they're having the day, a veritable masterclass in misfortune. From culinary calamities that would make Gordon Ramsay weep to vehicular vexations that defy all logic, these are the folks who probably should have just stayed under the covers. But fear not, amidst the schadenfreude, we're also playing problem-solver, offering up some genuinely useful product suggestions that might just help them (or you, if disaster strikes) turn that frown, or at least that massive stain, upside down.
This post may include affiliate links.
"Turned my back for a minute and she peed in 20 cups of uncooked rice..." - TheLoxFox
Maybe a 15-pound bag of rice is a good idea for an emergency supply. It even doubles as kitty litter!
Well, she had to go; that stuff looked about right, whew!
"Someone stole our outdoor cat feeder" - Xm-7
The level of banditry at play here is unprecedented! Lock up that cat feeder next time.
"Took the wife out of Rehab for a walk through the city. She was making a selfie and lost her grip on her crutch. It’s still there ……impossible to retrieve." - goprinterm
After you carry your wife back to rehab, you'll probably be in the market for some new crutches. But might we suggest some forearm crutch pads with velcro straps for next time?
"First time smoking." - reddit user
Let's just say, someone is eating takeout tonight. If only he had a meat thermometer to help him get the perfect char!
"Always check the coffee machine in your hotel room." - Cold_Impress_8336
If you ever wondered why hotel coffee tastes like trash, this. Just, this. So carry some coffee sticks with you just in case!
"Nothing but bad luck lately." - Remarkable_Solid_865
Who ever has money for a whole new windscreen? Try this window repair resin kit to finally get a clear view of the road again!
"Decided to boil some eggs while working from home…Needless to say I got a bit distracted with work… Water evaporated a lot faster than expected. What you see in the picture is a very much melted egg timer… I think this means I overcooked them. Luckily, fire alarm worked " - Old_Palpitation3846
Have you ever burnt breakfast while tackling those work emails? Don't let distractions turn your eggs into charcoal! The NobleEgg Egg Timer Pro is your kitchen's new best friend. This clever little gadget changes color to indicate when your eggs are perfectly cooked, so you can focus on work without worrying about overboiled breakfasts or smoky kitchens.
"Glass baking dish exploded in the oven." - Baconsammyplsnobread
Never give up on your scalloped potato dreams!! Simply get a cast iron baking dish and try again.
"Oil Shelf Collapsed at Supermarket" - InGeekiTrust
This is a slick and stubborn mess. And the most likely solution is to break the paper towel shelves! What did we learn here? ALWAYS have enough paper towels at home for the day disaster strikes.
"Facade wall contractors used a drill too long for the job." - Realteslafan
We think it might be time for a new contractor. And a drywall repair kit...
Source: scottsshoelala
"Just got these shoes like 2 months ago. They were $145. Noticed it after bumper cars at an amusement park." - agatchel001
Your kicks will be forever grateful for some Pink Miracle Sneaker Cleaner in your arsenal.
"Never try someone else’s rings" - Alarming-Divide3659
If soap and grease don't work, this first-aid grade ring cutter will surely do the trick! Otherwise, a saw perhaps?
"Walked outside to see someone keyed my car." - Leessssssshha
Whether you have a spiteful ex or some "creative children," Carfident Scratch and Swirl Remover has your back.
Heading out to lunch, we discovered my wife's car picked up a Memorial Day piercing." - Zalym
Why is it that these things always happen when all the shops are closed? Well, now you can do a DIY repair with Slime Tire Repair Kit.
"Tried to make microwave popcorn but forgot to put the popcorn." - accidentalyoghurt
We thought it doesn't get much easier than microwave popcorn, but apparently, there is room for improvement! This microwave popcorn maker might just do the trick.
"My mailbox was blown up by lightning last night" - bytorthesnowdog
Mother nature has no chill! Luckily we have the perfect replacement mailbox to give you that perfect white-picket-fence look.
"Someone’s having a bad day" - No_Bookkeeper_731
These moisture-absorbing packets aren't just for keeping your shoes fresh in a box. They could save your electronics from certain doom!
"5 bedbug bites after hotel stay: infestation home now likely?" - RanVash
The next logical step is to burn everything you own. But for the bug bites, there is an electronic bug bite relief tool.
"Staircase in my friend’s apartment block just collapsed " - shineyink
Don't let a crumbling staircase leave you stranded! Keep an emergency ladder handy for unexpected situations, ensuring a safe escape route even when the stairs are out of commission.
"Decided to shave my head to give it a fresh start, turns out I have a bald spot. I’m female " - mookaroo
So first of all, loving the look. But we get it, a bald spot is on no one's Christmas wish list! So maybe try a good old-fashioned baseball cap for the next while?
"Power went out in my entire neighborhood because of a drunk driver" - Nocap7346
Now, if only you stocked up on flashlights when your wife asked you the first 500 times...