This is the day that whispers of broken mirrors, sidewalk cracks, and ill-advised ladder usage echo a little louder in the collective consciousness. For most of us, it’s just another day on the calendar, maybe with a playful nudge to avoid any particularly daring feats. But for a select, spectacularly unlucky few, it seems the universe circles this date with a giant red marker and a mischievous glint in its cosmic eye, ready to unleash a symphony of minor (and sometimes major) domestic disasters.

We've all had those days where it feels like we woke up on the wrong side of gravity, where every task ends in a comical catastrophe. But the poor souls you're about to witness? They're not just having a day; they're having the day, a veritable masterclass in misfortune. From culinary calamities that would make Gordon Ramsay weep to vehicular vexations that defy all logic, these are the folks who probably should have just stayed under the covers. But fear not, amidst the schadenfreude, we're also playing problem-solver, offering up some genuinely useful product suggestions that might just help them (or you, if disaster strikes) turn that frown, or at least that massive stain, upside down.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

"Turned my back for a minute and she peed in 20 cups of uncooked rice..." - TheLoxFox

Black and white cat sitting awkwardly in a large bowl on a kitchen counter, a funny fail to hold their beer moment.

Maybe a 15-pound bag of rice is a good idea for an emergency supply. It even doubles as kitty litter!

amazon.com , TheLoxFox Report

    #2

    "Someone stole our outdoor cat feeder" - Xm-7

    Person struggling with a bear trap on their foot on a porch, illustrating a Friday the 13th mishap scenario.

    The level of banditry at play here is unprecedented! Lock up that cat feeder next time.

    amazon.com , XM-7 Report

    #3

    "Took the wife out of Rehab for a walk through the city. She was making a selfie and lost her grip on her crutch. It’s still there ……impossible to retrieve." - goprinterm

    Fishing net dropped in shallow water by stone wall, illustrating unlucky moments on a Friday the 13th.

    After you carry your wife back to rehab, you'll probably be in the market for some new crutches. But might we suggest some forearm crutch pads with velcro straps for next time?

    amazon.com , goprinterm Report

    #4

    "First time smoking." - reddit user

    Two severely burnt ribs on a charcoal grill, illustrating a Friday the 13th cooking disaster.

    Let's just say, someone is eating takeout tonight. If only he had a meat thermometer to help him get the perfect char!

    amazon.com , reddit user Report

    #5

    "Always check the coffee machine in your hotel room." - Cold_Impress_8336

    Coffee maker malfunction with powder and mold inside, illustrating Friday the 13th mishaps for people begging you to hold their beer.

    If you ever wondered why hotel coffee tastes like trash, this. Just, this. So carry some coffee sticks with you just in case!

    amazon.com , Cold_Impress_8336 Report

    #6

    "Nothing but bad luck lately." - Remarkable_Solid_865

    View from inside a car with a cracked windshield looking at a red truck on a highway during the day.

    Who ever has money for a whole new windscreen? Try this window repair resin kit to finally get a clear view of the road again!

    amazon.com , Remarkable_Solid_865 Report

    #7

    "Decided to boil some eggs while working from home…Needless to say I got a bit distracted with work… Water evaporated a lot faster than expected. What you see in the picture is a very much melted egg timer… I think this means I overcooked them. Luckily, fire alarm worked " - Old_Palpitation3846

    Burnt eggs and a melted ice cube in a pot, illustrating a Friday the 13th cooking fail begging you to hold their beer.

    Have you ever burnt breakfast while tackling those work emails? Don't let distractions turn your eggs into charcoal! The NobleEgg Egg Timer Pro is your kitchen's new best friend. This clever little gadget changes color to indicate when your eggs are perfectly cooked, so you can focus on work without worrying about overboiled breakfasts or smoky kitchens.

    amazon.com , Old_Palpitation3846 Report

    #8

    "Glass baking dish exploded in the oven." - Baconsammyplsnobread

    Burnt and melted food mess in an oven showing a Friday the 13th cooking disaster gone badly with spilled ingredients.

    Never give up on your scalloped potato dreams!! Simply get a cast iron baking dish and try again.

    amazon.com , Baconsammyplsnobread Report

    #9

    "Oil Shelf Collapsed at Supermarket" - InGeekiTrust

    Spilled beer flooding a store aisle, illustrating a chaotic moment related to Friday the 13th bad luck scenarios.

    This is a slick and stubborn mess. And the most likely solution is to break the paper towel shelves! What did we learn here? ALWAYS have enough paper towels at home for the day disaster strikes.

    amazon.com , InGeekiTrust Report

    #10

    "Facade wall contractors used a drill too long for the job." - Realteslafan

    Home office with wall damage and debris on floor illustrating bad Friday the 13th moments and people begging to hold their beer

    We think it might be time for a new contractor. And a drywall repair kit...

    amazon.com , RealTeslaFan Report

    Source: scottsshoelala

    #11

    "Just got these shoes like 2 months ago. They were $145. Noticed it after bumper cars at an amusement park." - agatchel001

    Worn white sneakers with purple laces on a stone pavement, showing dirt and wear after a tough Friday the 13th.

    Your kicks will be forever grateful for some Pink Miracle Sneaker Cleaner in your arsenal.

    amazon.com , agatchel001 Report

    #12

    "Never try someone else’s rings" - Alarming-Divide3659

    Hand with a severely bruised finger wearing a ring, illustrating bad Friday the 13th moments people are begging you to hold their beer.

    If soap and grease don't work, this first-aid grade ring cutter will surely do the trick! Otherwise, a saw perhaps?

    amazon.com , Alarming-Divide3659 Report

    #13

    "Walked outside to see someone keyed my car." - Leessssssshha

    Scratches on a dark surface with faint lines and marks, evoking a chaotic and unlucky Friday the 13th vibe.

    Whether you have a spiteful ex or some "creative children," Carfident Scratch and Swirl Remover has your back.

    amazon.com , Leessssssshha Report

    #14

    Heading out to lunch, we discovered my wife's car picked up a Memorial Day piercing." - Zalym

    Car tire with a nail lodged in the tread, showing a common bad luck moment on Friday the 13th.

    Why is it that these things always happen when all the shops are closed? Well, now you can do a DIY repair with Slime Tire Repair Kit.

    amazon.com , Zalym Report

    #15

    "Tried to make microwave popcorn but forgot to put the popcorn." - accidentalyoghurt

    Broken microwave glass turntable plate burned inside, illustrating Friday the 13th mishap needing someone to hold their beer.

    We thought it doesn't get much easier than microwave popcorn, but apparently, there is room for improvement! This microwave popcorn maker might just do the trick.

    amazon.com , accidentalyoghurt Report

    #16

    "My mailbox was blown up by lightning last night" - bytorthesnowdog

    Broken pile of bricks scattered on a street next to a trash bin, illustrating a Friday the 13th going badly.

    Mother nature has no chill! Luckily we have the perfect replacement mailbox to give you that perfect white-picket-fence look.

    amazon.com , bytorthesnowdog Report

    #17

    "Someone’s having a bad day" - No_Bookkeeper_731

    Toilet with a wet phone inside, illustrating a bad Friday the 13th moment people would warn you to hold their beer.

    These moisture-absorbing packets aren't just for keeping your shoes fresh in a box. They could save your electronics from certain doom!

    amazon.com , No_Bookkeeper_731 Report

    #18

    "5 bedbug bites after hotel stay: infestation home now likely?" - RanVash

    Close-up of a man's neck with red bumps and irritated skin, illustrating a Friday the 13th bad day scenario.

    The next logical step is to burn everything you own. But for the bug bites, there is an electronic bug bite relief tool.

    amazon.com , RanVash Report

    #19

    "Staircase in my friend’s apartment block just collapsed " - shineyink

    View down damaged stairwell with broken steps and debris, capturing a Friday the 13th unlucky moment scene.

    Don't let a crumbling staircase leave you stranded! Keep an emergency ladder handy for unexpected situations, ensuring a safe escape route even when the stairs are out of commission.

    amazon.com , shineyink Report

    #20

    "Decided to shave my head to give it a fresh start, turns out I have a bald spot. I’m female " - mookaroo

    Close-up of a person with a shaved head and tattoos, illustrating a moment from a Friday the 13th story involving daring people.

    So first of all, loving the look. But we get it, a bald spot is on no one's Christmas wish list! So maybe try a good old-fashioned baseball cap for the next while?

    amazon.com , mookaroo Report

    #21

    "Power went out in my entire neighborhood because of a drunk driver" - Nocap7346

    Dark residential street at night with parked cars and trees, capturing a Friday the 13th moment going badly.

    Now, if only you stocked up on flashlights when your wife asked you the first 500 times...

    amazon.com Report

    #22

    "I didn’t think the suction cups were that strong on my forehead. I have work today. Is concealer my only hope? I regret this so much." - Able_Distribution209

    Close-up of a forehead with a large reddish bruise shaped like two beer cans, illustrating Friday the 13th mishaps.

    We have so many questions. And most of them start with "why?" But alas, concealer is your only saving grace at this point.

    amazon.com , Able_Distribution209 Report

