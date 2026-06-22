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Former Mayor Breaks Silence After Her Revealing World Cup Outfit Sparked Global Uproar
Former Mayor in a revealing World Cup outfit with two men, one holding a trophy and beer, at a crowded event.
Society, World

Former Mayor Breaks Silence After Her Revealing World Cup Outfit Sparked Global Uproar

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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One moment, she was enjoying a World Cup celebration. Next, she had to issue a statement about her chest.

Mexican former mayor Sandra Cuevas went viral after celebrating her country’s success in the high-energy sports tournament.

But when prude netizens claimed her outfit was inappropriate for someone in politics, Cuevas addressed the backlash over her appearance.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • Mexican former mayor Sandra Cuevas went viral after celebrating Mexico’s recent victory in the World Cup.
    • But prude netizens claimed her outfit was inappropriate for someone in politics.
    • “Have some self respect,” one snarked, while others asked her to cover up.

    Mexican former mayor Sandra Cuevas went viral after celebrating Mexico’s recent victory in the World Cup 

    Former mayor speaking into a microphone, wearing a white shirt and orange hat, addressing the world cup outfit uproar.

    Image credits: Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images

    Sandra Cuevas served as the mayor of the Mexico City borough of Cuauhtemoc between October 2021 and March 2024.

    The 40-year-old politician was represented by the Party of the Democratic Revolution, in a coalition with the National Action Party and the Institutional Revolutionary Party.

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    Currently, she works as a Mexico City coordinator for the Mexico Nuevo political movement, which is trying to gain official registration to be recognized as a political party.

    Former mayor smiling at a World Cup event, wearing a revealing outfit that sparked global uproar.

    Image credits: SandraCuevas/X

    Cuevas’ videos recently went viral as the streets of Mexico turned loud and colorful, owing to the country’s football team advancing to the knockout stage ⁠of the World Cup.

    Mexico kicked off its performance in the tournament with a 2-0 win against South Africa.

    They clinched another 1-0 victory against South Korea last week.

    Cuevas recently went viral for joining revelers on the streets after Mexico’s recent World Cup victory

    Split image: Former mayor in a revealing World Cup outfit with a crowd; another with a man.

    Image credits: SandraCuevas/X

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    A social media comment reading Have some self respect... regarding the former mayor's World Cup outfit.

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    A social media comment criticizing the former mayor's revealing World Cup outfit, telling her to cover up.

    Following the win against South Korea, revelers took to the streets to celebrate.

    Fans were wearing masks and green El Tri (a popular nickname for the Mexican national football team) jerseys, waving flags, and dancing in the rain.

    Former mayor Cuevas also joined the merrymakers, celebrating her country’s smooth securing of a place in the knockout stages.

    But much of the discussion online seemed to be unnecessarily focused on her white tank top.

    “Have some self-respect,” one snarked, while others asked her to cover up.

    Former mayor with two men at World Cup, sparked uproar with her revealing outfit.

    Image credits: SandraCuevas/X

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    The commentary also compared her to the iconic model Mar Castro, who was dubbed “Chiquitibum” and became a global phenomenon during the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

    Cuevas addressed the chatter, saying, “The Chiquitibum… well, guys, what can I do, I can’t just take them off.

    “They had already nicknamed me that in 1986, and it amuses me, I like it.”

    “I don’t take it as an attack,” The 40-year-old politician said as she shared a message about her appearance

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    Social media comment on a former mayor and her World Cup outfit, sparking global uproar.

    Social media comment supporting women's freedom, relevant to former mayor's World Cup outfit and global uproar.

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    “I don’t take it as an attack, there will be those who think that way and take it in a derogatory way, but that’s how we Mexicans are,” she added.

    After Cuevas laughed off the comments, fans made a show of support with comments on her TikTok videos.

    “Just let baddies be baddies omg,” one said, while another wrote, “We need more politicians like this.”

    Former mayor in a professional setting, standing in front of a Mexican flag, after World Cup outfit uproar.

    Image credits: EneasMx/Wikimedia

    Another said, “It’s like when students find out teachers are people outside of school.”

    “This woman really represents the country. Long live Sandra Cueva!” one fan declared

    “Beautiful as always,” wrote another.

    “She looks amazing, they better leave her alone,” read one comment on her videos

    Fans at World Cup with Mexican flag, context for former mayor's controversial outfit and global uproar.

    Image credits: Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle/Getty Images

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    A social media comment discussing the former mayor's World Cup outfit, stating she is at a soccer game, not a courthouse.

    When Mexico won against South Korea last week, Cuevas shared a video of herself enjoying inside the power-packed stadium.

    “Here in the front row to celebrate the triumph of the Mexican national team, with the neighborhood, with the people, enjoying life and our most beautiful!” she said in her video.

    The 40-year-old has built a reputation for being outspoken, media-savvy, and unapologetically glamorous.

    She often blends politics with a strong social media presence, and often posts on TikTok to share her appearance at public events along with bits of her personal life.

    Mexican World Cup soccer players celebrating on the field in green and white uniforms.

    Image credits: Carl Recine/Getty Images

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    Around 663.6K followers keep track of her content on TikTok.

    To mark her first day as Mayor of Cuauhtemoc, the politician included red carpet, butterflies, and fireworks in a glitzy display and also performed theatrics like standing on her office balcony and tossing balls filled with cash at her supporters.

    Mexico’s national team has given its fans plenty to celebrate this World Cup so far. Although they won in their group, their final group stage match will be against Czechia on Wednesday, June 24.

    “She has my vote. Lol,” one commented online

    A social media comment defending the former mayor's World Cup outfit, noting women wear vests when it is hot.

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    A social media comment about the former mayor's revealing World Cup outfit, jokingly mentioning a 'SCORE' yell.

    A social media comment criticizing the former mayor's World Cup outfit as attention-seeking and lacking dignity.

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    Screenshot of a comment on social media: This tournament has had more headlines about breasts and high prices than actual soccer.

    Screenshot of a comment on social media: Did she get em out for the boys?

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    Screenshot of a comment on social media: But you can cover them up?

    Screenshot of a comment on social media: She looks trashy.

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    Screenshot of a comment on social media: Grow up people we all have breasts ive seen men with bigger ones than her 😂

    A social media comment reading: People are miserable, referring to the World Cup outfit uproar.

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    A social media comment reading: She has my vote. Lol, regarding the World Cup outfit controversy.

    A social media comment reading: Show them girls, girl, discussing the World Cup outfit uproar.

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    A social media comment reading: Stop s______g the body deviant perverts!, about the World Cup outfit controversy.

    A social media comment: ...And why would you? If youve got it, flaunt it, about the World Cup outfit.

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    A social media comment asking if the former mayor should wear a suit given the hot weather, relating to her World Cup outfit.

    A social media comment noting an increase in the former mayor's voter approval ratings after her World Cup outfit.

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    A social media comment approving of the former mayor's figure, referencing her revealing World Cup outfit.

    A social media comment about security, potentially referencing the former mayor's World Cup outfit.

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    A social media comment making a suggestive remark about the former mayor's World Cup outfit, referencing a red card.

    Social media comment: Oh stop it. It's not like we haven't watched the weather on Univision. World Cup outfit reaction.

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    Social media comment: Looks good to me!! World Cup outfit reaction.

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    Social media comment: Let her enjoy the world cup usa/ Mexico all the way. World Cup outfit reaction.

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
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    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh noes! Female women mayors have chestesses!!!!!!! Hide your eyes!!!!!!!!!!!

    1
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    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have an idea to stop the spam adverts, but nowhere to post it (unless someone can enlighten me), but as this is currently the top story.... New accounts should not be allowed to post comments until they've been on the site for a set time - this should be feasible since we used to get banned for a day for 10 downvotes, then three days I think. If new accounts were automatically banned from commenting for a while, it might deter the spammers. They may find a way round it, but then we can think again. Any thoughts, people? BP? Binitha, could you pass this on please?

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    multanocte avatar
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Multa Nocte (she/her/86 47)
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh noes! Female women mayors have chestesses!!!!!!! Hide your eyes!!!!!!!!!!!

    1
    1point
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist
    Apatheist
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I have an idea to stop the spam adverts, but nowhere to post it (unless someone can enlighten me), but as this is currently the top story.... New accounts should not be allowed to post comments until they've been on the site for a set time - this should be feasible since we used to get banned for a day for 10 downvotes, then three days I think. If new accounts were automatically banned from commenting for a while, it might deter the spammers. They may find a way round it, but then we can think again. Any thoughts, people? BP? Binitha, could you pass this on please?

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