Former Mayor Breaks Silence After Her Revealing World Cup Outfit Sparked Global Uproar

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One moment, she was enjoying a World Cup celebration. Next, she had to issue a statement about her chest.

Mexican former mayor Sandra Cuevas went viral after celebrating her country’s success in the high-energy sports tournament.

But when prude netizens claimed her outfit was inappropriate for someone in politics, Cuevas addressed the backlash over her appearance.

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Highlights Mexican former mayor Sandra Cuevas went viral after celebrating Mexico’s recent victory in the World Cup.

But prude netizens claimed her outfit was inappropriate for someone in politics.

“Have some self respect,” one snarked, while others asked her to cover up.

Mexican former mayor Sandra Cuevas went viral after celebrating Mexico’s recent victory in the World Cup

Image credits: Adrián Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images

Sandra Cuevas served as the mayor of the Mexico City borough of Cuauhtemoc between October 2021 and March 2024.

The 40-year-old politician was represented by the Party of the Democratic Revolution, in a coalition with the National Action Party and the Institutional Revolutionary Party.

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Currently, she works as a Mexico City coordinator for the Mexico Nuevo political movement, which is trying to gain official registration to be recognized as a political party.

Image credits: SandraCuevas/X

Cuevas’ videos recently went viral as the streets of Mexico turned loud and colorful, owing to the country’s football team advancing to the knockout stage ⁠of the World Cup.

Mexico kicked off its performance in the tournament with a 2-0 win against South Africa.

They clinched another 1-0 victory against South Korea last week.

Cuevas recently went viral for joining revelers on the streets after Mexico’s recent World Cup victory

Image credits: SandraCuevas/X

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Following the win against South Korea, revelers took to the streets to celebrate.

Fans were wearing masks and green El Tri (a popular nickname for the Mexican national football team) jerseys, waving flags, and dancing in the rain.

Former mayor Cuevas also joined the merrymakers, celebrating her country’s smooth securing of a place in the knockout stages.

But much of the discussion online seemed to be unnecessarily focused on her white tank top.

“Have some self-respect,” one snarked, while others asked her to cover up.

Image credits: SandraCuevas/X

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The commentary also compared her to the iconic model Mar Castro, who was dubbed “Chiquitibum” and became a global phenomenon during the 1986 World Cup in Mexico.

Cuevas addressed the chatter, saying, “The Chiquitibum… well, guys, what can I do, I can’t just take them off.

“They had already nicknamed me that in 1986, and it amuses me, I like it.”

“I don’t take it as an attack,” The 40-year-old politician said as she shared a message about her appearance

Copa Mundial de Fútbol 2026: ¡Viva México, desde el Ángel de la Independencia en nuestra alcaldía #Cuauhtémoc! #SandraCuevasMXpic.twitter.com/1rVrSU1C8Y — Sandra Cuevas (@SandraCuevas_) June 12, 2026

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“I don’t take it as an attack, there will be those who think that way and take it in a derogatory way, but that’s how we Mexicans are,” she added.

After Cuevas laughed off the comments, fans made a show of support with comments on her TikTok videos.

“Just let baddies be baddies omg,” one said, while another wrote, “We need more politicians like this.”

Image credits: EneasMx/Wikimedia

Another said, “It’s like when students find out teachers are people outside of school.”

“This woman really represents the country. Long live Sandra Cueva!” one fan declared

“Beautiful as always,” wrote another.

“She looks amazing, they better leave her alone,” read one comment on her videos

Image credits: Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle/Getty Images

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When Mexico won against South Korea last week, Cuevas shared a video of herself enjoying inside the power-packed stadium.

“Here in the front row to celebrate the triumph of the Mexican national team, with the neighborhood, with the people, enjoying life and our most beautiful!” she said in her video.

The 40-year-old has built a reputation for being outspoken, media-savvy, and unapologetically glamorous.

She often blends politics with a strong social media presence, and often posts on TikTok to share her appearance at public events along with bits of her personal life.

Image credits: Carl Recine/Getty Images

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Around 663.6K followers keep track of her content on TikTok.

To mark her first day as Mayor of Cuauhtemoc, the politician included red carpet, butterflies, and fireworks in a glitzy display and also performed theatrics like standing on her office balcony and tossing balls filled with cash at her supporters.

Mexico’s national team has given its fans plenty to celebrate this World Cup so far. Although they won in their group, their final group stage match will be against Czechia on Wednesday, June 24.

“She has my vote. Lol,” one commented online

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