Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Former One Direction Member Shares New Unrecognizable Look On IG, Fans Are Shocked
Five former band members pose together casually at a charity event, one looking unrecognizable with new style and tattoos.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Former One Direction Member Shares New Unrecognizable Look On IG, Fans Are Shocked

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s no secret that our society is heavily biased towards celebrities. Whether it’s a bad or a good thing is a topic for another time or maybe just a matter of each person’s opinion. Either way, it doesn’t change the fact that it is how it is. 

Sometimes people can overly freak out when a celeb they like does even a casual thing like posting a photo on social media. After all, fans always find even the smallest details to obsess over. The perfect example of such an event happened recently. 

RELATED:

    Sometimes even a rather small action done by a celebrity can send their fans into a spiral of excitement

    Close-up of a former band member with a thick beard and cap, looking almost unrecognizable in a casual indoor setting.

    Image credits: zayn / Instagram

    Here, recently former boy band One Direction member Zayn Malik posted a photo on his Instagram page

    A former boy band member, now solo singer, stuns fans with his unrecognizable look in a new Instagram post. 

    Back in the 2010s, the boy band One Direction took the world by storm. The band consisted of five guys Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, and the late Liam Payne. 

    In 2015 it was reported that, at least at the time, the band had broken 6 Guinness records throughout their run. They were the first group (and first UK group) to debut at No.1 with their first four albums in the US; the highest debut by a UK group on the US singles chart; the most popular dance game track on Just Dance 4; most followers on Twitter for a music group and most subscribers for a band on YouTube. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Former band member with tattoos and earrings, wearing a purple graphic tee, sitting and smiling during an interview session.

    Image credits: Noam Galai / Getty Images

    Overall, the group sold over 70 million records worldwide and won nearly 200 awards such as Artist Global Recording Artist of the Year by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry in 2013 or Artist of the Year by Billboard in 2014. They were such a big deal that often the “fan hysteria” was comparable to the one of Beatlemania (the fan frenzy of the British rock band the Beatles). 

    All we mentioned is just the tip of the iceberg of how the band’s success looked like. Basically, they were a very huge deal in the first half of the 2010s. Then, in 2016 they took a hiatus, which at first was promised to be a temporary break but later turned to a permanent split, which let each member pursue solo careers. 

    The simple photo quickly gathers a lot of attention from fans and various Instagram pages due to the way singer looks in it

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Young man with spiked blonde and black hair and earrings, former band member looks unrecognizable in this close-up portrait.

    Image credits: Majora / Wikipedia

    ADVERTISEMENT

    And so, they did pursue those careers, Zayn getting a head start by leaving the band first. Yet, all these years fans kept bringing up the rumors of a possible reunion, which the band didn’t do prior to L. Payne’s death, but have released a joint statement paying tribute to him.

    While the 1D mania might have passed its peak, it doesn’t mean that the artists do not have loyal fans, who still (at least partially) freak out over the things they do to this day.

    Five former band members posing together, with one looking unrecognizable compared to their earlier image.

    Image credits: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images

    ADVERTISEMENT

    People start gushing (or criticizing) his looks or expressing their surprise that he’s a The Last Of Us fan

    Here, a few days ago, Zayn Malik, now aged 32, posted a photo on his Instagram account with over 50M followers, which sent some people into a frenzy. In this photo, he’s sporting a full, bushy beard and a baseball cap from the HBO show The Last of Us.

    The people found plenty of things in this simple pic to go nuts over. For instance, many were amazed that the singer is a fan of the show, whose name is on his cap, and kept asking him whether he liked season 2 or even asking him to marry them. 

    Former band member looks unrecognizable during a live concert performance with other bandmates on stage.

    Image credits: Fiona McKinlay / Wikipedia

    His bushy look, of course, gathered a lot of attention too. Some pointed out that he looked like a trucker, while others revealed they couldn’t take their eyes off the picture. You know, to each its own. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    A few even noticed that Zayn’s former bandmate, Louis, with whom he has a friendship full of ups and downs, liked the photo, which was a big deal for the directions. 

    Essentially, what this simple photo shows is that sometimes a celebrity doesn’t have to do that much to send their fans into a spiral. And while that doesn’t turn into a self or other threatening matter, we don’t think there’s really anything that wrong with it. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They also quickly notice that Zayn’s former bandmate Louis liked the post, which becomes another big point of discussion

    Comment on social media post showing fan interaction about a former band member who looks unrecognizable with crying emoji.

    Diplo wearing a cap and smiling in a casual setting, sparking curiosity about the former band member looks unrecognizable.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment from social media user talitaazevedob expressing admiration with a heart-eyes emoji on a post about a former band member who looks unrecognizable.

    User comment on social media expressing excitement about a former band member who looks unrecognizable.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of social media comment by naughty_dog_inc saying You love to see it with 959 likes, featuring former band member looks unrecognizable.

    Comment from humanbyorientation on Instagram expressing strong emotions about the former band member looking unrecognizable.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment by capitalofficial on social media, praising a man with taste in a casual interaction. Former band member looks unrecognizable.

    Instagram comment by user nivinecheaito posted 3 days ago, expressing they haven’t moved for four hours, former band member looks unrecognizable.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Streamonmax social media comment saying Hope you enjoyed season 2 with verified badge and 37 likes.

    Comment on social media saying need yall to stop lusting over my man, reflecting conversation about former band member looks unrecognizable.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media post saying somebody should give former band member a razor as they look unrecognizable.

    Comment on social media post reading looking homeless bro, referencing former band member looks unrecognizable.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment on social media showing a user mentioning a former band member looking unrecognizable with an emotional emoji.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    1

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Ugnė Bulotaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a writer at Bored Panda. I have loved creating and writing down stories about people and things since I was little and I think this passion led me to get degrees in sociology, communication, and journalism. These degrees opened various paths for me, and I got a chance to be a volunteer in the human rights field, and also try myself out in social research and journalism areas. Besides writing, my passions include pop culture: music, movies, TV shows; literature, and board games. In fact, I have been dubbed a board games devotee by some people in my life.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    wookiee74 avatar
    Chewie Baron
    Chewie Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Zayn was always the better looking one. More so than Harry.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    wookiee74 avatar
    Chewie Baron
    Chewie Baron
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Zayn was always the better looking one. More so than Harry.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Entertainment
    Homepage
    Trending
    Entertainment
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Entertainment Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda