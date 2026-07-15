Forest Whitaker: Bio And Career Highlights
Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Forest Whitaker
July 15, 1961
Longview, Texas, US
65 Years Old
Cancer
Who Is Forest Whitaker?
Forest Steven Whitaker is an American actor, filmmaker, and activist, widely recognized for his immersive character studies and commanding screen presence. His nuanced portrayals often transform complex figures into deeply human stories.
His breakout moment arrived with Clint Eastwood’s 1988 biopic Bird, where his dedicated performance as jazz legend Charlie Parker earned him the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival. This critical acclaim cemented his reputation as a formidable talent.
|Full Name
|Forest Steven Whitaker
|Gender
|Male
|Height
|6 feet 2 inches (188 cm)
|Relationship Status
|Single
|Net Worth
|$10 million
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African American
|Education
|Palisades High School, California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, University of Southern California, Drama Studio London, New York University
|Father
|Forest E. Whitaker Jr.
|Mother
|Laura Francis Smith
|Siblings
|Deborah Whitaker, Kenn Whitaker, Damon Whitaker
|Kids
|Ocean Whitaker, Autumn Whitaker, Sonnet Noel Whitaker, True Whitaker
Early Life and Education
His early years were shaped in Longview, Texas, before his family relocated to Carson, California, where his mother, Laura Francis Smith, was a special education teacher, and his father, Forest E. Whitaker Jr., worked as an insurance salesman.
Whitaker attended Palisades High School, playing football and singing in the choir. He later pursued music and drama at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona, and the University of Southern California, further refining his craft at the Drama Studio London and New York University.
Notable Relationships
Forest Whitaker was married to actress Keisha Nash from 1996 until their divorce was finalized in 2021, having met her on the set of the 1993 film Blown Away. Their relationship was a significant aspect of his public life for over two decades.
He shares two daughters, Sonnet Noel Whitaker and True Whitaker, with Nash, and also has a son, Ocean Whitaker, and a stepdaughter, Autumn Whitaker, from previous relationships. Whitaker is currently single.
Career Highlights
Whitaker’s acting career boasts numerous acclaimed performances, most notably his Academy Award-winning role as Ugandan dictator Idi Amin in 2006’s The Last King of Scotland. His intense preparation for the role included gaining weight and learning Swahili.
Beyond acting, Whitaker has also made a name as a director, helming films such as Waiting to Exhale, Hope Floats, and First Daughter. He has also engaged in significant humanitarian work, serving as a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador.
To date, he has collected a Golden Globe Award, a BAFTA Award, and two Screen Actors Guild Awards, cementing his status as a highly decorated and influential figure in entertainment.
Signature Quote
“I try to be like a forest, revitalizing and constantly growing.”
See Also
Recent Celebrity Birthdays
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, July 14, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, July 13, 2026
- Celebrity Birthdays Today, July 12, 2026
For more daily birthday lists, explore our Celebrity Birthdays Hub.
0
0