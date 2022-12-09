Church Fundamentalists Don’t Allow Their Daughter To Take Custody Of Her Nieces But Are Mad She Wouldn’t Give Them Money To Raise Them

One of the most infuriating behaviors people exhibit is when they expect you to help them out of some sort of sense of duty when they never did the same for you. And when you agree to help them but with certain conditions to protect yourself, they are baffled you dared to be so disrespectful.

It is the exact situation in which a Redditor found herself. She wanted to help her loser brother’s daughters by adopting them, but her parents didn’t allow it. However, when the woman found out she’ll die soon and wrote her will, her parents were furious she didn’t just assign her money to her nieces without any additional requirements.

Woman has a terminal disease and started sorting out her will and her decisions were met with disapproval

Unfortunately, the Original Poster’s (OP) days are numbered as she found out that at 38 years of age, she has an incurable medical diagnosis. Because she had an excellent career, the woman managed to accumulate a little fortune that she wanted to put in a will.

Obviously, her husband is getting the lion’s share as he will be left to take care of himself and their children alone. The rest of the money the OP would like to give her two nieces, but it’s not that simple.

She wanted to leave a part of her estate to her nieces, but only to pay for their higher education and living expenses while they are in school

First of all, the girls’ dad, the Redditor’s brother, is an addict and even though his parents tried really hard to help him, at the expense of not really taking care of their daughter, a.k.a. the poster of the story, he did not accept it.

Second of all, the OP’s parents disowned her when she left home to study and get a higher education as the parents are members of a fundamentalist Christian church in the south.

This plan looked like a good way to ensure the nieces will be able to escape their grandparents, who are members of a Christian fundamentalist church

So when the woman’s brother abandoned his daughters, he left them with their grandparents. The OP wanted to get custody of the girls, because she is better off than her parents and because she didn’t want them growing up in an environment she did.

However, the woman was unsuccessful, but she still wanted to include her nieces in her will. She tried to write the will with the help of a lawyer to make sure her nieces would get the money and would escape their grandparents’ house.

The woman herself grew up in that environment and wished that after her death, her nieces could live a normal life

The condition with which the OP’s nieces will get their money is if they attend a public school for their post-secondary education before they turn 25. If the money isn’t used by then, it will go to a charity advocating for women and their reproductive rights. The girls will be able to use that money not only to pay for their education but for living expenses as well.

Well, this generous offer annoyed the woman’s parents because they expected to get the money to help them take care of their granddaughters, because they are going into debt because of them; however, they were not willing to give custody to the OP.

However, the woman’s parents were pretty upset she was not giving her nieces money but making demands because they were going into debt over this

The addict brother found out about his sister’s decision as well and just like his parents, he was furious that she wouldn’t give her money to her nieces and make their parents suffer financially. The woman was pretty surprised he cared, as he abandoned the girls and it has already been a long time since he sent them money, if he ever did.

Other family members also expressed their opinions and believed that the OP is being selfish and despite her husband supporting the plan, the woman still has doubts: “I might be the a*****e because I know my parents need money to take care of the girls. I also can almost guarantee that if I give them money, it will not be used to help the girls one second after they have completed high school and my parents can marry them off.”

Despite the fact that the woman tried to get custody of the girls and the parents refused to give it to her

The readers believed that the OP’s judgment was correct and that if her parents truly are strict fundamentalists, then her will would help the girls a lot and offer them an escape into a normal life.

It is not easy to get out of a cult-like organization because the whole infrastructure is built to keep their members dependent on it. The easiest way out is if you have someone to support you who is not a part of that organization. Which in this case is the OP, who was trying to help her nieces.

The girls’ father, the woman’s brother, was also angry even though he was the one who abandoned his children and didn’t give them money

But the most important part is to want to escape and then you will find a way. For example, a woman who wanted to keep her anonymity wrote to Business Insider about how she started working as a babysitter at 12 years old and was starting to earn money, although a part of it had to go to the church.

The woman had multiple jobs, including being a dog walker, a tutor and a nursing home assistant. After years she saved up almost $10,000 and was able to buy a car, to move out and to continue her education while still working to maintain her new lifestyle.

What the woman fears is that the money will not go to her nieces, so she is hesitant about it

Do you think the OP was being selfish and wasn’t doing enough for her nieces? Do you think her plan of trying to take her nieces from the environment they are in will be successful? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Redditors believed that if her parents are strict fundamentalists, then her money for sure won’t be used to benefit the girls

