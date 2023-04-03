Guy Maliciously Complies When Religious Family Member Asks Him In Particular To Say Grace

It has been said that there are three things you’d best avoid in any casual (or not so casual) conversation: politics, music, and religion.

This is the story of the latter.

It goes without saying that shoving religion down someone’s throat isn’t the most effective means of bringing faith to one’s heart. It doesn’t stop people from trying, though. But it also doesn’t stop people from trying to maliciously comply as a response either.

Prayer is an essential part of many faiths, but in many cases it is also very essential to be respectful of one’s beliefs

But some choose not to be and start shoving it down people’s throats in the form of “hey, will you say grace?” (that’s not a request, though)

Well, the woman wanted a prayer, and a prayer she got. It was just a god from another faith, which irked the pious believer something fierce

So, we have Redditor u/Totknax who recalled a story of malicious compliance. His wife’s sister has a mother-in-law who is a tad bit too religious for her own good. Like, in your face kind of religious.

OP attended a housewarming where among the guests was also the wife’s sister’s mother-in-law. All seemed fine and dandy until she asked for everyone’s attention, asking them to all join in a (seemingly spontaneous) moment of prayer to bless the food.

But instead of electing herself to say grace, the die was cast and OP was to do it. OP was probably the least religious person at the party, but MIL was having none of it. That was even after her daughter-in-law told her that not everyone might be into it.

Well, OP was quick to react and figured “all right, I’ll pray.” But instead of the expected Godly name of Jesus Christ, the MIL blew her eyes wide open as OP started praying to Allah, expressing thanks for the food, leaving out all of the not-so-good consumables out of the picture as it goes against Islamic belief.

There was a lot that the MIL could have done, but she decided to storm out, taking her very chill husband with her. In turn, the party immediately gained a lot of appeal with giggling, but also apparently the food, regardless of type, was blessed all the same.

And the blessings didn’t stop there as commenters had something to say. Well, more like had something to pray. Many folks suggested very nice alternative prayers, ranging from Norse mythos to video games to just plain ol’ “Good food, good meat, good Lord, let’s eat!”

Those who weren’t in prayer were in stitches, praising OP for his ingenuity and feeling sorry for the MIL’s husband. OP was also very active in the comment section, responding to the best ones.

Now, why stop here? If you really want to have some fun at the expense of overly devout God-fearing people, you can also opt for prayer in the context of one of these religions:

Frisbeetarianism, George Carlin’s suggested faith that claims “when a person dies, his or her soul rises and is thrown like a frisbee onto a roof, where it becomes attached and remains”;

Church of the SubGenius, a faith that disregards the idea of absolute truths, instead focusing on a more interpretive lifestyle;

Jediism, a religion that needs no introduction in today’s world, but if you need one, it’s essentially the worship and practice of The Force, incorporating the teachings of the Jedi.

Besides praising OP for a good story, there were also people who shared their own experiences and prayers

