ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us know how important good relationships are not just for our overall sense of happiness, but for our health as well. However, no matter how wonderful your family might be, you’re still going to argue, clash, and annoy each other from time to time. That’s just part and parcel of living with other people!
The members of the popular ‘Me IRL’ subreddit share some of the best memes on the internet. We’ve collected some of their wittiest and most relatable ones, related to family life, to share with you today, Pandas. Keep scrolling to check them out. Oh, and don’t forget to upvote your fave ones and to follow ‘Me IRL’ if you enjoy their content.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Family-Memes

PM_me_a_bad_pun Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

#2

Funny-Family-Memes

pinkhigh777 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
21points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Funny-Family-Memes

dylanali_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Boundaries make any relationship, whether familial, platonic, romantic, or professional better. It’s true! When everyone’s on the same page, embraces transparency, and is open to clear communication, there are fewer misunderstandings. And the ones that do occur (some are inevitable) quickly get solved because both people are open to voicing their feelings and looking for compromises.

That being said, it’s often hard to set and enforce boundaries with your relatives because they’re, well, family! If you don’t have experience doing this, you might end up feeling slightly guilty saying ‘no’ or calling out bad behavior.
#4

Funny-Family-Memes

fvonglower Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

Funny-Family-Memes

TheWebsploiter Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

Funny-Family-Memes

AdditionGlittering75 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Licensed marriage and family therapist Laurie Carmichael told Time magazine that you need to articulate your boundaries to others, once you’ve figured them out for yourself. You can try to set a clear chain of consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

For instance, you could tell your parents that if they comment on your clothes again that you’ll excuse yourself from the dinner table. Similarly, you can make it crystal clear that if your parents make negative comments about your partner, both of you won’t be coming over for dinner again.
#7

Funny-Family-Memes

Recon_Santa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Funny-Family-Memes

klaatubaradanoodles Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funny-Family-Memes

ItsTheUltimateBob Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST

Meanwhile, the Taylor Counseling Group urges people to put their personal needs first. Especially ahead of difficult family members. “People who deal with difficult family members frequently find that they’re ignoring their personal needs in favor of their family’s.

Whether you have to eat or sleep or just need some time to yourself, you must put those necessities first before addressing the needs of others. Remember, you have to take care of yourself before you can take care of other people.”
#10

Funny-Family-Memes

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

Funny-Family-Memes

simoncholland Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

Funny-Family-Memes

ItsBluey Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST

The ‘Me IRL’ online community has grown absolutely massive over the years. Currently, they have around 7.6 million members. Many of them are active content creators who reshare hilarious images they find online. Some of them even take the time to craft their own original memes, too!

The true sign that you’ve got a successful meme on your hands is that it goes viral. The more relatable the topic and idea are, the more they resonate with your target audience. That relatability makes folks want to share it with their family, friends, colleagues, and followers.
#13

Funny-Family-Memes

__boiyah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

Funny-Family-Memes

inigoim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Funny-Family-Memes

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

However, there’s a strong element of luck involved in meme-making. To put it simply, you can’t ever be sure that your meme will entertain others as much as you expect. So, it’s best not to worry about views, clicks, likes, and comments. Instead, focus on two things: consistency and quality.

ADVERTISEMENT

In other words, post your internet memes consistently. Stick to your schedule, whatever it is, no matter what.
#16

Funny-Family-Memes

StunningVideo6251 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Funny-Family-Memes

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Funny-Family-Memes

AJ_Crowley_29 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

At the same time, polish up your memes so they stand out from the crowd. Try to use higher-quality images. Meanwhile, make sure that your captions are short, punchy, witty, and written in a readable font. You don’t want to lose your audience, which likely has a short attention span, because your meme takes too much effort to ‘get.’
#19

Funny-Family-Memes

psychokiller90 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Funny-Family-Memes

cjf3914 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#21

Funny-Family-Memes

CrazyAssBlindKid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
jamesstevenson_1 avatar
james stevenson
james stevenson
Community Member
13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The boomers didn't cause the sh*tshow that is today's economy, don't blame them for the fact that rich b4st4rds don't want to raise wages or do anything to help people if it will lose them money. Just because the boomers MAY have had it easier, doesn't mean it's their fault.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

According to the moderators running ‘Me IRL,’ the subreddit came out of ‘semi-lockdown mode’ a couple of months ago. The so-called lockdown lasted around six weeks. There’d been a massive surge in internet bot posts made on the sub, so the mods decided to only allow approved redditors to post memes. However, this led to a drought of content.

ADVERTISEMENT
#22

Funny-Family-Memes

deadlyseaz Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Funny-Family-Memes

OddSpend2577 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
jamesstevenson_1 avatar
james stevenson
james stevenson
Community Member
11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Turn IRL down from 11 to about 7 and swap it with family and then you kinda got me

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#24

Funny-Family-Memes

blackorchid85 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

Fortunately, the situation has changed for the better. The moderator team now allows everyone to submit posts on r/me_irl. However, each post still needs to get the moderators’ approval before they go live. This is to ensure that the users behind the posts are actual human beings, not bots. If you want to be an approved member of the community, feel free to reach out to the moderators via the modmail function (in the sidebar of the sub).
#25

Funny-Family-Memes

PotatoBunny9519 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Funny-Family-Memes

Knight_TheRider Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

Funny-Family-Memes

0h_0kay_Then Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

The moderators ask the members of their community to keep a few key rules in mind. For example, this isn’t the place to post edgy memes. There are other subreddits for this. Meanwhile, the content on r/me_irl has to be safe for work and suitable for most internet users.

ADVERTISEMENT

What’s more, every member is expected to treat everyone else with respect. The community is expected to avoid posting generic memes and instead share images that are “a selfie of your soul.”
#28

Funny-Family-Memes

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Funny-Family-Memes

madrigl_00 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
patriciakersting avatar
PattyK
PattyK
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Universal Comments about the neighborhood serial killer, “He was the nicest guy.”

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

Funny-Family-Memes

Knight_TheRider Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Which of these memes did you enjoy the most and why? Were there any that really resonated with you on a deeper level? Did you send any of the wittier ones to your relatives, dear Pandas? How do you deal with any disagreements or drama at home?

We’d love to hear what you have to say. Drop by the comment section if you have a second!
#31

Funny-Family-Memes

Easy_Razzmatazz91 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
jamesstevenson_1 avatar
james stevenson
james stevenson
Community Member
7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me to God: "hang on just a minute." *Jumps down from the pearly gates to fight ancient mathematician*

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#32

Funny-Family-Memes

wheretheslavesat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sounds like a win. You don't even have to hang out with them unless you go to the beach or the labyrinth

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Funny-Family-Memes

Fine_Economist_5321 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funny-Family-Memes

cmdkeyy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funny-Family-Memes

Johny_Boy00 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funny-Family-Memes

Significant-Ad-1655 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#37

Funny-Family-Memes

dgwerfew Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funny-Family-Memes

NinjaJediii Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funny-Family-Memes

hickenheaky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
angelakrake avatar
Angi
Angi
Community Member
48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A year later my single Mom who was a CNA had to move us into low income apartments...

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

Funny-Family-Memes

Butterflies_Books Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funny-Family-Memes

Shane6998 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funny-Family-Memes

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#43

Funny-Family-Memes

Stock_Trick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
jamesstevenson_1 avatar
james stevenson
james stevenson
Community Member
1 minute ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd like to repeat a point that Jeremy Clarkson made: "Why do americans call a liquid Gas?"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
See Also on Bored Panda
#44

Funny-Family-Memes

noneroy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
editor_16 avatar
Sue Denham
Sue Denham
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Keep them closed for a few minutes and then shout "surprise!".

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#45

Funny-Family-Memes

thesitekick Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funny-Family-Memes

amoeba953 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#47

Funny-Family-Memes

raddcircles2 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#48

Funny-Family-Memes

Piney237 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#49

Funny-Family-Memes

wlanAalker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funny-Family-Memes

BoaterSnips Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
philjones2 avatar
Penguin Panda Pop
Penguin Panda Pop
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Kids have weird obsessions, much in the same way that adults do. TLDR: people be weird

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#51

Funny-Family-Memes

Life-Influence-1109 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
linusnilsson avatar
Linus Nilsson
Linus Nilsson
Community Member
2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Give me the nonsense, I need more songs for my Christmas playlist

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#52

Funny-Family-Memes

acchello Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
angelakrake avatar
Angi
Angi
Community Member
44 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That was me until I got a dog who actually likes hugs.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#53

Funny-Family-Memes

Darkstaar Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

Funny-Family-Memes

Cottagecoretangerine Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
angelakrake avatar
Angi
Angi
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why I will never stop smoking. I always have an excuse to go outside.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#55

Funny-Family-Memes

bambilion-man Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Funny-Family-Memes

iamcoollife1994 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Funny-Family-Memes

SeamanTheSailor Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Funny-Family-Memes

Petriteu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I miss World Book Day. Always got irritated by the obvious movie characters though.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#59

Funny-Family-Memes

Ok_Abies_4993 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#60

Funny-Family-Memes

muppethero80 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

Funny-Family-Memes

Pretend-Stock-9810 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
angelakrake avatar
Angi
Angi
Community Member
38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My older brother and I watched Labyrinth when we were little and he used to wish the goblin king would take me away and I'd get scared. Now I'd love to go.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#62

Funny-Family-Memes

zweini Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Funny-Family-Memes

Butterflies_Books Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#64

Funny-Family-Memes

uNu5u4l_3nt1ty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
lindacowley avatar
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well yes, but if your partner sent you the picture, that's solid right?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
#65

Funny-Family-Memes

DemonsMonarch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Funny-Family-Memes

DemonsMonarch Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Funny-Family-Memes

Jlitus21 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Funny-Family-Memes

Hakur3 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

Funny-Family-Memes

Thegaming_Raptor7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
matthewhoare avatar
Head_on_a_Stick
Head_on_a_Stick
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is this such a big deal for older people? We were repressed so the youths should be too? Why should they get away with it? idk

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#70

Funny-Family-Memes

Curiousharsh95 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Funny-Family-Memes

shyleader Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Funny-Family-Memes

SignalInvestigator39 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Funny-Family-Memes

OliverHarrison100 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#74

Funny-Family-Memes

mrmotey01 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Funny-Family-Memes

reddit.com Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
angelakrake avatar
Angi
Angi
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When I was introduced to my husband's aunt her response was I thought he was gay.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#76

Funny-Family-Memes

twofacecriminal Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#77

Funny-Family-Memes

ModernCooking Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Funny-Family-Memes

Apprehensive_Zone_19 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Funny-Family-Memes

fuckedupsouul Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Funny-Family-Memes

RaizeLNooB Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Funny-Family-Memes

napbowtwo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Funny-Family-Memes

asadali0786 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Funny-Family-Memes

midnightsun420 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#84

Funny-Family-Memes

Smirnaff Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!