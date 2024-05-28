Boundaries make any relationship, whether familial, platonic, romantic, or professional better. It’s true! When everyone’s on the same page, embraces transparency, and is open to clear communication, there are fewer misunderstandings. And the ones that do occur (some are inevitable) quickly get solved because both people are open to voicing their feelings and looking for compromises.

That being said, it’s often hard to set and enforce boundaries with your relatives because they’re, well, family! If you don’t have experience doing this, you might end up feeling slightly guilty saying ‘no’ or calling out bad behavior.