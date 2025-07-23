ADVERTISEMENT

A 22-year-old man is in police custody in Houston, Texas, after allegedly kidnapping and assaulting a woman, and then locking her up in a closet for days.

Police say Jose Armando Carcamo-Perdomo,who is a Honduras national, was seen on video dragging a screaming woman into a trailer.

After searching his premises, police found a 44-year-old Chinese female boarded up in a closet

RELATED:

    Neighbors alerted police after seeing a man dragging a screaming woman down the street

    Hands of a trafficking victim tightly bound with rope, symbolizing captivity and distress in a dark setting.

    Image credits: Curated Lifestyle/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    According to local media, police were called to the trailer park home after neighbors reported a strange occurrence.

    They said they saw a woman come running out of a trailer down the street, before a man grabbed her, kicking and screaming, and carried her back into the trailer.

    Video taken by the neighbors shows a figure in red carrying a clearly distressed woman in black pants past a fence where dogs were barking.

    Police first came to the premises and spoke to a man who lived there, but he said he had no idea who the woman was.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mugshot of a young man in an orange jumpsuit related to trafficking victim being dragged to captivity case.

    Image credits: KPRC 2 Click2Houston

    Lt. John Klafka, of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, told media that the man “knew there was someone in the house, but he claimed to have never seen her or said it was a woman that lived there but didn’t know her, didn’t see her, has never had any interactions with her.” 

    Eventually, police were able to obtain consent to enter the trailer home. 

    What they found inside was disturbing.

    Police heard a faint knocking and found a woman bound inside a closet

    Surveillance image showing a person in red walking away while a dog stands near a gate in a residential area, trafficking victim context

    Image credits: KPRC 2 Click2Houston

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Police told the media that once inside the trailer home, they heard a faint knocking sound that they followed into a bedroom. 

    They found a closet with a board screwed over it to keep it securely shut.

    When deputies opened the door, they found a Chinese national inside with her hands bound. She said she had been in there for days without food or water and had been s*xually assaulted multiple times.

    A blurred figure in a red shirt is being dragged near a fence, capturing trafficking victim distress in outdoor footage.

    Image credits: KPRC 2 Click2Houston

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In an interview with Lt. John Klafka, of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, various media reported that, prior to arriving in Houston, the woman had been a masseuse in New York.

    “She was offered a position down here in Houston that paid more money. So she was given transportation down here. Someone drove her,” Klafka told local media.

    Carcamo was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping and assault and is being held in the Harris County jail house.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Police are widening their investigation to include possible human trafficking

    Media says police are now looking for additional suspects in the case, who could be linked to a larger human trafficking operation.

    “He obviously is not the one that drove her from New York,” Klafka told local media. “So there’s that, he’s not the person that drove her from the first location in Houston. And, we know there’s other people involved.”

    Police said the woman said her passport was taken from her when she arrived in Houston. 

    Carcamo maintains innocence and plans to fight the charges 

    Chain-link fence surrounding a residential trailer, scene linked to trafficking victim being dragged back to captivity.

    Image credits: KPRC 2 Click2Houston

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Mr. Carcamo’s lawyers, meanwhile, have released a statement to media that reads in part:

    “Our client, Mr. Jose Carcamo, is shocked by the serious allegations brought forth against him and firmly maintains his complete innocence. We will vigorously defend against these accusations and will not litigate this case in the press.”

    Man in a blue shirt and red tie speaking in an office setting with a law enforcement badge on the screen behind him.

    Image credits: KPRC 2 Click2Houston

    Media reports that the victim, whose identity has not been made public, is in a safe and undisclosed location getting counseling and medical care. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Klafka described how harrowing the incident was for the victim: “You’re in a foreign country. You were brought from one giant city to another that’s halfway across the country south. And she has no friends, no family. Nobody is here for her. “

    Carcamo entered the U.S. illegally in 2020, his case was dropped in 2023

    Protesters holding signs raising awareness about human trafficking and trafficking victims on a city sidewalk.

    Image credits: Hermes Rivera/Unsplash (Not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    For their part, the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, otherwise known as ICE, has also put out a statement about Carcamo, explaining that he had entered the U.S. illegally near Hidalgo, Texas, in 2020.

    Six months afterward, he was stopped by police in a traffic-related incident and was given a notice to appear in court.

    When he didn’t, ICE said: “The government exercised prosecutorial discretion under the immigration enforcement priorities at the time, and his immigration case was dismissed in 2023.”

    The topic of illegal immigrants is a hot button issue for many people online

    Tweet expressing outrage and sorrow over inhumane treatment of trafficking victim being dragged to captivity.

    Image credits: SassySculptor

    Tweet warning about traffickers using job postings to attract victims, highlighting human trafficking awareness and prevention tips.

    Image credits: GracieNunyabiz

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting with the word Insanity, related to trafficking victim footage.

    Image credits: alabamapyr

    Screenshot of a tweet showing a user named Matt responding with a comment about burying someone under jail.

    Image credits: mattfromdublin

    Social media post reacting to horrifying footage of a screaming trafficking victim being dragged back to captivity.

    Image credits: SweetPeaBell326

    Tweet by user Devon Dixon-Dimitri expressing shock over horrifying footage capturing trafficking victim being dragged to captivity.

    Image credits: Dev5641Devon

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Tweet discussing lack of innocence presumption in horrifying footage of trafficking victim being dragged back to captivity.

    Image credits: Zeppo81190327

    Screenshot of a social media comment expressing shame in response to horrifying footage of a screaming trafficking victim.

    Image credits: pk9251369837205

    Twitter comment demanding action against human traffickers and perverts on the streets amid trafficking victim footage discussions.

    Image credits: MarianneVitali1

    Twitter reply from user Kim Cunningham expressing "This is sick" in response to a trafficking victim video discussion.

    Image credits: KimmyC_07

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    User profile photo of a woman named Lujan with a tweet expressing sympathy for trafficking victims.

    Image credits: BerniceLuj31297

    Screenshot of a tweet from John Spain reacting to trafficking victim footage, highlighting public concern over the incident.

    Image credits: JohnSpa93171547

    Tweet by Calamity Jules discussing FBI sending more agents to Houston to end trafficking ring.

    Image credits: CalamityJules2

    Tweet from Spicey Renfro responding to another user, commenting on a Pitbull not acting as expected in a situation.

    Image credits: SpiceyRenfro

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!