“Follow Me To My House, I’ll Follow You Back”: Driving Drama Ends With Police
The road can be a dangerous place. Often because of the people using it.
One day, when Reddit user Dirty_ole_fella was driving home, he encountered an extremely hostile chauffeur, attempting to block his lane change. Little did the man know, it would soon turn into a bizarre game of cat and mouse waiting for him.
In a post on the subreddit ‘Petty Revenge,’ he explained that the aggressor was so persistent that he followed Dirty_ole_fella into his own neighborhood. Concerned about potential repercussions, the Redditor decided to turn the tables and after a strategic detour, he found himself following the motorist.
Road ragers often appear as selfish, power-hungry, and vindictive people
Image credits: Prostock-studio (not the actual photo)
But when this driver encountered a particularly persistent one, he decided to fight back
Image credits: monkeybusiness (not the actual photo)
Image credits: dirty_ole_fella
As the story went viral, its author joined the discussion in the comments
Some folks even shared their own similar experiences
I have front and rear dashcams on my truck for this reason. Got them after an incident year ago. I turned a side street by the local school as I was coming home from shopping. There was a car coming, but it was at least a quarter mile away. The guy goes nuts and floors it, tailgating me, honking like mad, flashing his lights. I just keep driving. I get to my street and he keeps it up even when I hit 70. I slow to turn into my neighbor's driveway, who is a sheriff's deputy and his cruiser is there. Guy flies by and disappears.
Been there, done that. I passed a guy going 10 under the posted speed. As I was passing, he sped up to try to block me (illegal to do in my state while being passed). He followed me the rest of the way home until I turned into a neighbors drive and turned around. He took off and I followed him until I was 100% certain I had his plate recorded on my dash cam. All video saved in case I ever needed it. I didn't!
