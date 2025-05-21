Mom Recommends Sticking Baby’s Shoes To Seat Back During Flight, People Are Horrified

ADVERTISEMENT

Unless you’re flying in business class and above, modern air travel leaves a lot to be desired. First, you’ve got to get through invasive security, then the seats are cramped, the in-flight meal is a bad joke, and, if you’re really unlucky, there’s a baby on board.

One lifestyle influencer thought she’d share an in-flight mommy hack for traveling with a little one. Now the clip has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, and the woman is facing uphill from a community of netizens who think her idea stinks in more ways than one.

More info: TikTok

RELATED:

Air travel can be challenging, so one woman thought she’d share her mommy hack for flying with a baby

Share icon

Image credits: tsagana24 / TikTok

Explaining how baby shoes can go missing on flights, she went online to share one of her flight attendant sister’s top toddler tips

If you’ve been on a plane lately, chances are you’ve seen at least one parent pulling off some creative in-flight parenting move—think ziplock bags of candy with apology notes for strangers, hammocks on tray tables, or a toddler roaming free like it’s their living room. While some hacks are clever, others feel like chaos in disguise.

ADVERTISEMENT

One mom and lifestyle influencer sticks her baby’s shoes to the seatback with adhesive strips so they won’t get lost.

“This way, your baby’s shoes will always be visible,” TikToker Tsagana stated in the caption. “My sister says that after every flight, they find at least two to three baby shoes left behind,” Tsagana adds.

Share icon

Image credits: tsagana24 / TikTok

Sounds smart, until you realize she’s gluing footwear to a surface strangers also use. Gross? Definitely. Netizens who watched her viral clip had nothing but hate for the idea, calling it both stupid and unsafe.

“That’s the silliest thing I’ve seen. Smelly shoes your whole flight, plus they will go on your lap when the table goes down… so uncomfortable and impractical,” ranted one frequent flier.

“Most likely not safe for emergency exit either,” added another peeved passenger.

“Flight attendant here. Never saw this, never want to see this,” said an air hostess.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the full video here

According to the woman, sticking your baby’s shoes to the seat in front of you is a surefire way to keep them from getting lost, a common problem, according to her flight attendant sister

Next up: baby hammocks. These little cloth slings clip to the tray table so the baby can nap midair. Here’s the thing, though: tray tables weren’t built to hold babies, and those hammocks block the person in front of you from using their space. Flight attendants say it’s not safe, and if it’s not FAA-approved, it’s not cute—it’s just ‘plane’ risky.

Then there’s the famous “apology bags” with earplugs, candy, and a note saying, “Sorry, my baby might cry.” Some people love them. Others feel like they just highlight a problem you could’ve tried preventing instead. Plus, it weirdly puts pressure on other parents; like, if you don’t bring goody bags, are you a bad mom?

Share icon

Image credits: tsagana24 / TikTok

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Parents booking aisle and window seats in hopes the middle stays empty? It’s a classic. But when that plan backfires and someone’s assigned the center, it creates instant awkward tension. That person either gets guilt-tripped into moving or ends up squished between a family that didn’t want them there in the first place.

Share icon

Image credits: R photography Background / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Netizens were thoroughly unimpressed, saying the so-called hack was stupid, unsafe, and frankly unhygienic, to boot

Kids running wild down the aisle? Not “just kids being kids.” It’s dangerous. There are carts rolling, people walking, turbulence happening; flight attendants are trained to spot safety hazards, not dodge sprinting toddlers. Letting your kid stretch their legs shouldn’t involve them barreling past other passengers’ knees every ten minutes.

Share icon

Image credits: maria_sbytova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Turning the galley into a daycare center might feel like a win when your kid’s bored, but it’s a big no-no. That area’s for crew, not crayon sessions. It’s where hot drinks get prepped and where turbulence can hit hardest. Blocking it off with snack time puts everyone (including your kid) at risk.

Finally, screen time is a savior, but please, for the sake of everyone on board, use headphones. Letting your kid blast Peppa Pig or Minecraft on full volume might distract them, but it tortures everyone else. We get it—you want a smooth flight—but making it miserable for others isn’t part of the bargain.

The woman’s clip has since gone viral for all the wrong reasons, prompting netizens to share other ill-conceived hacks only a parent would try to get away with

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: artfolio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT