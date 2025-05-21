Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Mom Recommends Sticking Baby’s Shoes To Seat Back During Flight, People Are Horrified
Mom holding baby on airplane, suggesting sticking baby's shoes to seat back during flight, surprising passengers nearby
Travel

Mom Recommends Sticking Baby’s Shoes To Seat Back During Flight, People Are Horrified

Unless you’re flying in business class and above, modern air travel leaves a lot to be desired. First, you’ve got to get through invasive security, then the seats are cramped, the in-flight meal is a bad joke, and, if you’re really unlucky, there’s a baby on board.

One lifestyle influencer thought she’d share an in-flight mommy hack for traveling with a little one. Now the clip has gone viral for all the wrong reasons, and the woman is facing uphill from a community of netizens who think her idea stinks in more ways than one.

More info: TikTok

    Air travel can be challenging, so one woman thought she’d share her mommy hack for flying with a baby

    Mom holding baby on airplane, showing thumbs up, highlighting baby shoes stuck to seat back during flight controversy.

    Image credits: tsagana24 / TikTok

    Explaining how baby shoes can go missing on flights, she went online to share one of her flight attendant sister’s top toddler tips

    If you’ve been on a plane lately, chances are you’ve seen at least one parent pulling off some creative in-flight parenting move—think ziplock bags of candy with apology notes for strangers, hammocks on tray tables, or a toddler roaming free like it’s their living room. While some hacks are clever, others feel like chaos in disguise.

    One mom and lifestyle influencer sticks her baby’s shoes to the seatback with adhesive strips so they won’t get lost.

    “This way, your baby’s shoes will always be visible,” TikToker Tsagana stated in the caption. “My sister says that after every flight, they find at least two to three baby shoes left behind,” Tsagana adds.

    Baby’s shoe with adhesive being attached to airplane seat back during flight as a parent holds the child nearby.

    Image credits: tsagana24 / TikTok

    Sounds smart, until you realize she’s gluing footwear to a surface strangers also use. Gross? Definitely. Netizens who watched her viral clip had nothing but hate for the idea, calling it both stupid and unsafe.

    “That’s the silliest thing I’ve seen. Smelly shoes your whole flight, plus they will go on your lap when the table goes down… so uncomfortable and impractical,” ranted one frequent flier.

    “Most likely not safe for emergency exit either,” added another peeved passenger.

    “Flight attendant here. Never saw this, never want to see this,” said an air hostess.

    Watch the full video here

    @tsagana24 This way, your baby’s shoes will always be visible — my sister says that after every flight, they find at least 2–3 baby shoes left behind🤪#momlife#momhack#travel#airport#airplanehack#travelhacks♬ Anxiety – Doechii

    According to the woman, sticking your baby’s shoes to the seat in front of you is a surefire way to keep them from getting lost, a common problem, according to her flight attendant sister

    Next up: baby hammocks. These little cloth slings clip to the tray table so the baby can nap midair. Here’s the thing, though: tray tables weren’t built to hold babies, and those hammocks block the person in front of you from using their space. Flight attendants say it’s not safe, and if it’s not FAA-approved, it’s not cute—it’s just ‘plane’ risky.

    Then there’s the famous “apology bags” with earplugs, candy, and a note saying, “Sorry, my baby might cry.” Some people love them. Others feel like they just highlight a problem you could’ve tried preventing instead. Plus, it weirdly puts pressure on other parents; like, if you don’t bring goody bags, are you a bad mom?

    Baby's shoes stuck to airplane seat back during flight as a travel hack, sparking mixed reactions from passengers.

    Image credits: tsagana24 / TikTok

    Parents booking aisle and window seats in hopes the middle stays empty? It’s a classic. But when that plan backfires and someone’s assigned the center, it creates instant awkward tension. That person either gets guilt-tripped into moving or ends up squished between a family that didn’t want them there in the first place.

    Tired woman sitting in airplane seat, appearing stressed during flight, illustrating challenges of traveling with baby shoes attached.

    Image credits: R photography Background / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Netizens were thoroughly unimpressed, saying the so-called hack was stupid, unsafe, and frankly unhygienic, to boot

    Kids running wild down the aisle? Not “just kids being kids.” It’s dangerous. There are carts rolling, people walking, turbulence happening; flight attendants are trained to spot safety hazards, not dodge sprinting toddlers. Letting your kid stretch their legs shouldn’t involve them barreling past other passengers’ knees every ten minutes.

    Toddler sitting in airplane seat by window, wearing a green sweater and navy scarf, looking back with curious expression.

    Image credits: maria_sbytova / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Turning the galley into a daycare center might feel like a win when your kid’s bored, but it’s a big no-no. That area’s for crew, not crayon sessions. It’s where hot drinks get prepped and where turbulence can hit hardest. Blocking it off with snack time puts everyone (including your kid) at risk.

    Finally, screen time is a savior, but please, for the sake of everyone on board, use headphones. Letting your kid blast Peppa Pig or Minecraft on full volume might distract them, but it tortures everyone else. We get it—you want a smooth flight—but making it miserable for others isn’t part of the bargain.

    The woman’s clip has since gone viral for all the wrong reasons, prompting netizens to share other ill-conceived hacks only a parent would try to get away with

    Comment suggesting to remove baby's shoes and place them in a bag to avoid irritation from sticking shoes to seat back during flight.

    Comment expressing annoyance about the person in front during a flight, related to sticking baby's shoes to seat back.

    Comment expressing frustration with other people's kids, posted under a controversial tip about baby shoes on flights.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting negatively to sticking baby's shoes to the seat back during flight.

    Toddler sitting in airplane seat, coloring on tray table with colored pencils during flight, illustrating baby travel tips.

    Image credits: artfolio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Comment on social media post recommending sticking baby's shoes to seat back during flight, sparking horror among people.

    Comment on social media saying yeah dont do this, reflecting public reaction to sticking baby's shoes to seat back during flight.

    Comment from user Cath83 criticizing giving extra work to staff by removing sticky item during flight, reacting to baby shoe seat trick.

    Comment from user High flyer expressing disbelief that any flight attendant would suggest sticking baby's shoes to the seat back.

    Comment from user 83user83 reacting to a mom recommending sticking baby's shoes to seat back during flight, expressing skepticism.

    Comment from Saundra reacting to a baby’s shoes stuck to seat back during flight, expressing strong dislike of the hack.

    Comment from Crybaby koala expressing concern about the dirty desk and its impact on the next user during a flight.

    Comment from user Nina the German expressing discomfort with taping baby’s shoes to seat back during flight.

