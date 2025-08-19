“Are You As Sharp As Grammarly?”: Prove It By Fixing 30 Sentence Errors In This Quiz
English can be sneaky – one wrong word, a missing apostrophe, or a mixed-up homophone can throw a sentence off. In this quiz, you’ll get 30 sentences, each with a mistake to find. Spot the error and type it in: sometimes you’ll enter the corrected word, sometimes rewrite the sentence, and sometimes delete the extra word. Keep it clean and simple – one precise fix is all it takes. Ready? Let’s go! ✏️🔍
Image credits: Mary Taylor
Stopped half way through, as it was marking correct answers as wrong.
was happening to me as well. The ones where you have to type the whole sentence, it must include the full-stop at the end for some reason. Also, the questions alternate between typing only the incorrect word, only the correct word or the whole sentence so i had to re-read the questions to make sure which was which :) It's a BP quiz so the standards aren't exactly stellar ;)Load More Replies...
