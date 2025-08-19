“Are You As Sharp As Grammarly?”: Prove It By Fixing 30 Sentence Errors In This Quiz

ADVERTISEMENT

English can be sneaky – one wrong word, a missing apostrophe, or a mixed-up homophone can throw a sentence off. In this quiz, you’ll get 30 sentences, each with a mistake to find. Spot the error and type it in: sometimes you’ll enter the corrected word, sometimes rewrite the sentence, and sometimes delete the extra word. Keep it clean and simple – one precise fix is all it takes. Ready? Let’s go! ✏️🔍

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

Share icon

Image credits: Mary Taylor