ADVERTISEMENT

When you’ve been dating someone for months, years or even decades, you become extremely in-tune with their behavior. If they’re having an off day, you’ll notice immediately. If they’re excited about something, they won’t be able to keep it a secret. And if they’re cheating on you, well, you might be able to pick up on that too.

Redditors have recently been discussing the first signs that people tend to notice when their partner is being unfaithful, so we’ve gathered their most accurate replies down below. From picking fights out of nowhere to suddenly needing to work overtime, these behaviors aren’t exactly proof, but they should raise some red flags. So be sure to upvote the things that you think everyone should be aware of in their relationships!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Couple sitting apart on bed looking upset, illustrating emotional distance as a first sign someone is having an affair. Distance. Always distance. Emotionally, physically you can tell. It starts off with small things and then turns into complete disdain for you, when from your perspective, everything is going fine in the relationship. Always be cautious when they create distance out of nowhere.

Otherwise_Candy_8412 , Alex Green Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Man and woman in a tense conversation outside a building, illustrating signs someone is having an affair. Picking fights so they have an excuse to storm off and be somewhere for a while.

    MyLeftT1t , RDNE Stock project Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Person sitting alone in dimly lit room at night, using phone by a laptop, illustrating signs someone is having an affair. They're suddenly working a lot of overtime with no money to show for it.

    Writer_feetlover , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Couple having a serious conversation on sofa, reflecting on relationship issues and signs of someone having an affair. Suddenly acting like they hate you.

    Maleficent-Figure141 , Antoni Shkraba Studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Couple having a tense argument in kitchen showing first signs that scream someone is having an affair. They start accusing you of cheating. People usually project their fears onto other people.

    GuyfromTrinidad99 , Timur Weber Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Woman in a red shirt with a confused and suspicious expression showing signs of someone having an affair. The times my wife was cheating she would start to get mean and resentful towards me. There was always a component of her and her affair partners demonizing me.

    grow_a_pear , Pavel Danilyuk Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Stressed man sitting indoors with head in hands, illustrating signs someone is having an affair and emotional distress. Trust me when I say sometimes there is no sign, at all.

    Illustrious-Land4404 , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    A couple sitting apart on a couch looking upset, representing first signs someone is having an affair. When the peace feels different.

    Not the arguments - those come and go. It's when the silence between you changes. They stop asking small questions, stop sharing pointless details, stop existing *with* you and start existing *next* to you.

    You can feel the distance before you ever find the proof.

    Dr-Figgleton , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Three people having a serious conversation indoors, illustrating common signs that scream someone is having an affair. All of the sudden they have a “new friend” they want to show you and do things with all together…..
    Yes sociopaths suck.

    chocolatefanblade , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Ellinor she/they/elle
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is it really a sign of cheating ? I'm honestly asking, when I meet someone I find interesting and cool I'm usually so happy I can't stop thinking about seeing them again but I didn't knew it could be perceived as that.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Young woman looking suspiciously at man using phone outdoors, illustrating first signs that scream someone is having an affair. Overly protective of their phone.

    Greeneyed_Wit , Budgeron Bach Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Young woman smiling while looking at her phone, illustrating signs someone is having an affair in a casual setting. They start being distant, smile at their phone while texting someone without saying who, rarely call or text, or stop making plans.

    MundaneWait9079 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Man with messy hair and tattoos looking down, illustrating first signs that scream someone is having an affair. Change in behavior, going or staying out later than usual, Distancing themselves from me. The last straw for me is when they came back from grocery shopping, no groceries since “the lines were too long” and their hair was messy.

    SavingsMuted3611 , Michael Kucharski Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    D**n. I know a guy who was cheating on his wife who just gave birth to their 4th child. He would say he was going to the store for milk and stop at his girlfriend place. She never noticed he was freshly showered when he got home.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Woman in a skirt and black top leaving room quickly, suggesting first signs that scream someone is having an affair. After an argument she leaves the apartment and returns two hours later in a much better mood and goes straight to the shower.

    ProfessionalPin5993 , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Woman in a gray dress looking at herself in a mirror in a modern room, reflecting signs someone is having an affair. A few would be suddenly dressing new and getting much mkre concerned about appearance. More than normal. Ultra secretive with their phone. My ex would stand outside the front door and delete messages before coming in. I was just looking through the peephole to time a surprise. After that I looked more often and every day she would stand there and delete messages. Good night measages also when we were in bed.

    Then you get this feeling like they pick fights just to have an excuse to break up. The tone of the fights just seem different. Like they become bullies.


    Then there is the night out with the friends. If I did get invited id always say I wouldnt go. Once I said id go and then the night out somehow got canceled. Didnt take a genius to figure it out.

    visionsofcry , Ivan Samkov Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Young couple having a serious conversation at home, illustrating signs that scream someone is having an affair. Telling stories about a “friend” or an “ex-coworker” a little too often.

    shelli1206 , Andres Ayrton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Person shaving leg with razor, illustrating signs that scream someone is having an affair concept. If it's a female , then sudden changes in grooming, in case of my wife , shaving frequently.

    BenneIdli , Karola G Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Man cautiously opening door in hallway, symbolizing suspicious behavior as a first sign someone is having an affair My ex was turning his phone screen away, went out at night with vague excuses, came home with his vest pockets full of condoms (we didn’t use them) and had some lame excuse about it. Well he was cheating and she even moved in just 2 weeks after break up. He works in law now and makes a lot of money. Doesn’t surprise me, dude has no moral.

    TanteTryntsje , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Two people in a serious conversation, illustrating signs someone is having an affair in a dimly lit room. Sadly, they mention them in casual conversations.

    tads73 , charlesdeluvio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Man wearing glasses and a light shirt looking stressed, illustrating the first signs that scream someone is having an affair The biggest sign is your intuition — that quiet feeling that something just isn’t right. When your gut starts ringing alarm bells, don’t ignore it. That’s your first clue.

    Cheating partners always have patterns, but they look different for everyone. Some might suddenly start doing more of something — being extra nice, dressing up, staying late at work — while others start doing less — showing less affection, less interest, less time together. Regardless of the details, your intuition will always be the number one sign that something’s off.

    Bakwaas2000 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Couple sharing an intimate moment at candlelit dinner, illustrating first signs someone is having an affair concept. Okay so one common thing I’ve noticed with my past experiences

    Either they start love bombing and being more romantic (out of guilt)

    Or they start distancing, being short fused, or start projecting.

    I’m not saying all sweet ppl are cheaters I’m saying you know how your spouse usually is, even when they’re being sweet but you can tell when it’s a sweet moment out of love or guilt, you’ll just know.

    glogir1 , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Upset woman lying in bed with partner showing signs of relationship trouble, indicating first signs of affair suspicion. More secretive. Less attention to you. Reduced interest in intimacy. Turns away when you try to kiss, or touch. Spending time texting, hiding the screen when you approach. Unaccounted for time away. Paying much more attention to their looks, and more primping, but not for time with you. If you do not share dwellings, their place is devoid of pictures of you, any indication that you exist.

    AlternativeResult612 , Getty Images Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Hand holding smartphone entering passcode next to glass of tea, illustrating first signs that scream someone is having an affair. Change your cell phone password and no longer allow you to know it.

    Unlikely_West_4190 , Jakub Zerdzicki Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Woman with braids in gray turtleneck and jeans showing confused expression, illustrating signs someone is having an affair. Being irritated with you about everything.
    Your very existence starts irritating them.

    AdministrationIcy368 , Alex Green Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Close-up of a person holding their pregnant belly wearing a white sweater and blue jeans, no signs of affair visible They’re pregnant.

    Repulsive-Ratio-1778 , Anastasiia Chepinska Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    Man in a red shirt pointing forward sharply, illustrating first signs that scream someone is having an affair. They accuse you of it.

    ZionOrion , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Stressed man with beard holding his forehead, illustrating signs that scream someone is having an affair. My ex fiancé, 10 years together.

    Spent the morning together watching our daughter at sports day.

    30 minutes after leaving, she went to another man’s house, slept with him and carried on like normal.

    No signs.

    ghosthud1 , A. C. Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Woman smiling while holding a clear dental retainer close to her mouth, illustrating first signs that scream someone is having an affair. Suddenly caring about the appearance of their teeth. Invisalign, veneers, etc. My friend is the town dentist and always knows.

    Bright-Cartoonist-46 , Arvind Philomin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Frustrated woman holding her head, expressing stress and anxiety related to signs someone is having an affair. For me is was an emotional distance forming followed by a severe defensiveness when I gently probed.

    For example, I suspected she had feelings for her previous BF and when I talked to her she blew up at me. She was in a competitive graduate school program and what struck me as weird is she would go back home at times that didn't match her school breaks, so she was missing easily +2 weeks or so each semester and that was keeping her back in her program. I realized she was cheating on me when I looked at the school schedule of her Ex and realized she was planning her trips home around _his_ schedule, not hers.

    Firebolt164 , Liza Summer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Person in a beige jacket texting on a smartphone, illustrating signs that scream someone is having an affair. Seeing “new text from *ex*” show up on the dash and they flinch and try to cancel it out as fast as possible. Never believe they are “just friends only” with their ex.

    KitchenWitch021 , Anna Shvets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Man and woman standing apart looking distant, illustrating body language and signs that scream someone is having an affair. They ask you if you are cheating when you haven't even thought of it.

    Projection can be hard to control for the guilty.

    Tr3sp4ss3r , Lia Bekyan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    Young woman wearing headphones, smiling while looking at phone, illustrating signs someone is having an affair. Sudden obsession with a band/music that is way outside the boundaries of their usual taste. ie a punk girl demanding Mumford and sons. Or a hozier die hard getting her swiftie card.

    ArmOk2463 , Daniel J. Schwarz Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Couple sitting apart on a couch showing signs of tension and distress indicating potential affair signs and relationship issues. Slowly stops talking to you.

    wetlettuce42 , Ketut Subiyanto Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Young woman looking stressed and thoughtful while sitting at a table with a laptop, reflecting signs someone is having an affair. Getting annoyed easily.

    Raymond7510 , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Young person in a dark hoodie looking worried and thoughtful, symbolizing first signs someone is having an affair. When you get that gut feeling many time's I have ignored it and then been proved my initial gut feeling was spot on, trust your body.

    Bazsticks , KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #35

    Doesn’t come home at night.

    ShamshuddinBadruddin Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    They randomly start criticizing you for everything, stuff you wouldn't even think of. It's exhausting.

    tinselt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Silhouetted woman holding head outdoors in sunlight, conveying stress and signs of someone having an affair. They stop trying. Completely. He was shut off, in his phone 24/7, worked “all this overtime” but also hid from me he had stopped paying rent entirely. Let it be a secret until he got us evicted. Gave me 3 weeks to pack up 8 years of my life with no help, no remorse, no anything, he sat there and watched me lose it, and then dropped me and my two daughters like we never mattered. Now he’s got a girlfriend 15 years younger. That doesn’t scream narcissist. Not at all. And he probably tells her I keep our daughter from him too. Knowing d**n well he hasn’t even text his own child in over a month now.

    kaceysraceyy , Austin Guevara Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Smartphone screen showing do not disturb settings, illustrating one of the first signs that scream someone is having an affair. Mine always put his phone on do not disturb mode around me.

    Ok_Ring_3421 , Daniel Moises Magulado Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Man in a white shirt looking intently at his phone, possibly showing signs that scream someone is having an affair. Secretive with their phones and they have places they need to go, usually to do with work, that you can’t go to. A sudden interest in their own appearance and looking better.

    DecorumBlues , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Woman washing hair in outdoor shower with water falling, representing hidden signs someone is having an affair. They get home and take a shower immediately.

    Peas-Of-Wrath , Robbie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Woman in dimly lit room looking at phone, reflecting emotions tied to signs someone is having an affair. Getting weird about their phone.

    Mine is always available. My gf can grab it and make a call, check the weather, whatever

    When people start getting weird about their phone there’s something going on .

    Melcher , mikoto.raw Photographer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Couple at the beach at dusk, both secretly looking at their phones, illustrating first signs someone is having an affair. The way they act with their phone.

    IllustriousCod5957 , ROMAN ODINTSOV Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Turning their phone away and taking it everywhere, including in the shower….

    FlameBlossom7 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Young woman looking thoughtful while reading a book and holding a cup, reflecting on signs someone is having an affair. They treat you as less than human.

    There’s a whole dehumanisation process that happens long before the cheating.

    Brilliant-Light8855 , cottonbro studio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Person applying makeup in a dim red-lit room, reflecting signs that scream someone is having an affair. They start taking care of their personal appearance, all of a sudden.

    Travelgrrl , MART PRODUCTION Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Protective of their phone, picking fights with you accusing YOU of cheating honeslty you feel it in your gut and soul I was having severe anxiety out of no where couldn’t figure it out and something just felt off every time I was around him.

    Connect-Grade-904 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    They start acting differently. Nicer, meaner, more distant, whatever. Vibe change.

    csavastio Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    One big thing: GASLIGHTING. 1) They try to accuse you of cheating/being interested in other people. 2). When you’re hanging out with friends they are constantly asking questions like “what’re you doing?” “who’s there?” and if you don’t respond quick enough for them they get suspicious.

    mellowJello6 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    When she says he's just a friend.

    chrisexv6 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    I think the first thing you will notice is phone usage and phone protectiveness. People who don’t cheat are not scared to leave their phone lying about whilst they shower etc.

    Elpdaaged Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!