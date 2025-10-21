Woman Finds Out Boyfriend Is Cheating In The Weirdest Way, People Chime In With Their Own Stories

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheaters aren’t always caught immediately, but the truth has an amazing way of coming out. If someone betrays their partner, eventually, karma will come for them. And it might even result in them being called out on the internet!

One woman recently went viral after sharing a TikTok that pointed out the subtle evidence that she found proving that her boyfriend was cheating. Below, you’ll find the video that Joie posted, as well as some of the replies viewers left her.

The truth always finds a way to come out

Young woman looking concerned and thoughtful inside a car, reflecting on discovering boyfriend cheating in unusual way.

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

When this woman spotted subtle evidence that someone else had been in her boyfriend’s car, she knew she was being cheated on

View from inside car showing side mirror with text about a woman finding out boyfriend is cheating in a weird way.

Image credits: @joiederouen

Interior of a car with a rearview mirror, sunglasses, and a dashboard showing a music player, relating to cheating story.

Image credits: @joiederouen

A woman discovers her boyfriend is cheating in a strange way, sharing her story on TikTok with text overlay.

Image credits: @joiederouen

You can see the full video that Joie posted here

Over one fifth of men admit that they’ve cheated in a relationship or marriage

Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo)

If you’re not familiar with the “evidence” shown in this video, it’s a mark left on the mirror from an Octobuddy phone case. These cases are covered in small suction cups, allowing users to attach their phones to various surfaces in order to film videos or take photos without having to hold onto their phone or prop it up. And it seems like Joie either doesn’t have that phone case or has never attached her phone to that mirror, so she realized that someone else must have been sitting there…

Most people would probably like to believe that they would never cheat on their partner. At the same time, we tell ourselves that our partners would never cheat on us. After all, if someone loves you, how could they betray you like that? Unfortunately, infidelity is likely more common than you even realize.

According to a survey conducted by the Institute for Family Studies, one fifth of married men and 13% of married women admit that they’ve slept with someone who isn’t their spouse after tying the knot. And apparently, you can’t even trust the profiles that you find on dating apps, as one study found that a whopping 18% to 25% of Tinder users are already in relationships when they begin using the app.

People are also slightly more likely to cheat when they’re simply dating and not married. A study by the Kinsey Institute found that 23% of men and 19% of women have cheated while in relationships. But these statistics beg the question: why are so many people comfortable betraying their partners?

Of course, there are a variety of factors that come into play when someone decides to cheat. But Verywell Mind notes that certain risk factors may make a person more likely to be unfaithful.

These include struggling with ad**ction or substance ab*se, having an insecure attachment style, having experienced trauma during childhood or being exposed to infidelity at a young age. Certain mental illnesses can also make people more prone to cheating, as well as having cheated in past relationships or having psychological issues, such as narcissistic traits or personality disorders.

Experiencing infidelity can leave permanent scars on a person

Image credits: Ron Lach/Pexels (not the actual photo)

There can also be risk factors within a relationship that will make one or both partners more likely to cheat. These include domestic violence or emotional ab*se, emotional or physical disconnect, financial pressure, lack of communication, lack of respect or low compatibility.

If someone feels underappreciated, unhappy, dissatisfied and bored in their relationship, they might seek out comfort elsewhere. But I’m sure we all know that cheating isn’t the way to fix a relationship. If it leads to the end of a relationship, it will be much more painful than if it had ended respectfully and mutually. And if the couple managed to move past the infidelity, it will be extremely difficult for their relationship to ever be the same.

It’s estimated that up to 40% of couples who have experienced infidelity break up, and that’s not surprising when you understand how being cheated on can impact a person. Marriage.com notes that it’s common to go through the stages of grief upon learning that you’ve been cheated on. It can turn a person’s world upside down in an instant.

Following the infidelity, it can be very challenging to ever trust again. Meanwhile, cheating can cause a serious blow to the self-esteem of the person who was betrayed. They’ll often begin to wonder if there’s anything they did to cause the cheating or why their partner decided to look elsewhere for affection in the first place.

Unfortunately, these thoughts are sometimes accompanied by a stress disorder, as one study found that between 30% to 60% of people who were cheated on develop PTSD symptoms. Sadly, this experience can also sometimes trigger depression in certain individuals.

While we can understand the reasoning behind cheating, that doesn’t mean that betraying a partner like this is justifiable. We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this woman made the right move by calling out her boyfriend online? Then, if you’re looking for another Bored Panda article discussing similar relationship drama, look no further than right here.

Viewers were appalled by the man’s audacity and encouraged Joie to move on

Social media comment reacting to a woman finding out her boyfriend is cheating, with users sharing their own stories.

Commenter expressing sympathy for people who have endured unfaithful boys on a social media post.

Comment highlighting red flags that trigger a woman’s intuition about cheating and gaslighting in relationships.

Comment on discovering cheating, with someone mentioning the other woman leaves evidence to break up a marriage.

Comment from Jules Vermeulen sharing advice on leaving after finding out a boyfriend is cheating and encouraging self-worth.

Social media comment from a woman expressing feelings about being alone, related to stories of cheating experiences.

Comment on social media discussing women finding out about cheating boyfriends and sharing personal stories.

Some viewers even had similar stories of their own to share

Comment on social media showing a woman discovering boyfriend cheating in a strange way, with emojis and likes.

Screenshot of a social media comment where a woman reveals how she found out her boyfriend was cheating.

Screenshot of a social media comment where a woman reveals discovering her boyfriend’s cheating through finding sunglasses in her car.

Screenshot of a social media comment about long-lasting love and family in response to cheating story discussion.

Woman sharing a message about leaving a relationship after finding out her boyfriend is cheating, with supportive comments visible.

Screenshot of a social media comment revealing discovering boyfriend cheating through phone messages unexpectedly.

Comment on social media post reading his employee told me, related to woman finding out boyfriend is cheating in unusual way.

Comment by Malena Sweeney stating she found out by pure intuition, related to woman finds out boyfriend cheating stories.

Comment from Nicole about finding out her boyfriend was cheating after her lip gloss was replaced in his car, highlighting trust and cheating stories.

Comment from Jewels1986 describing finding out boyfriend was cheating after seeing long auburn hair in her hairbrush.

Screenshot of a social media comment where a woman reveals finding out her boyfriend was cheating in a weird way.

Screenshot of social media comment about a woman finding out her husband was cheating in a strange situation.

Comment from Maria Simone sharing a story about finding boyfriend hiding another woman's car in the garage.

Screenshot of a social media comment where a woman shares how she discovered her boyfriend cheating through Instagram suggestions.

Comment on social media from RFK.Jrs Brain Worm discussing personal experience, related to woman finding out boyfriend cheating.

ALT text: Social media comment revealing discovery of cheating through finding an insurance card, with people sharing similar stories.

Woman sharing her story after finding out boyfriend is cheating in a surprising way, with others joining the conversation.

Screenshot of a social media comment where a woman shares how she found out her boyfriend was cheating by observing quietly.

Screenshot of a social media comment describing how a woman found out her boyfriend was cheating using his phone.

Comment from mclisa1234 sharing how she found out about boyfriend cheating and refusing to stay with a cheater.

Social media comment from a woman sharing her story about discovering her boyfriend cheating in an unusual way.

Screenshot of a social media comment revealing how a woman finds out her boyfriend is cheating in an unusual way.

Comment about woman finding out boyfriend is cheating after discovering unfamiliar hair tie and hair strands in her car.

Woman finds out boyfriend is cheating in an unusual way, sparking people to share their own cheating stories online.

