Woman Surprises Boyfriend With Pregnancy Results, From His Mistress: “You’re A Cheater”

Being cheated on is many people’s worst nightmare. I’ve heard countless stories of unsuspecting victims’ lives being turned upside down in an instant when the news breaks that their partner has been unfaithful.

And when you find yourself in that situation, it can feel paralyzing. But one woman quickly realized that the best way to expose her partner was by giving him a taste of his own medicine by leading him on. Below, you’ll find a few videos that Taylor Willis recently shared on TikTok detailing the saga of how she found out she was being cheated on.

This woman never expected her two-year relationship to end so abruptly

But when she found out she was being cheated on, she decided to publicly expose her partner

Taylor shared screenshots of the conversation between her and the other woman who had been seeing her boyfriend

She also included a screenshot of messages between herself and her boyfriend prior to finding this out

The other woman continued sharing details about their relationship, proving that she had been seeing Taylor’s partner

ADVERTISEMENT

So Taylor decided to expose the cheater with a clever card

You can watch the full confrontation right here

Apparently, even the restaurant staff was on Taylor’s side

Cheating occurs in about 40% of all unmarried relationships

As much as we like to pretend that it could never happen to us when we’re in a happy, loving relationship, cheating is, unfortunately, not uncommon. According to a survey from Smith Investigation Agency, in about 40% of unmarried relationships and in a quarter of all marriages, someone will be unfaithful.

And for many people, emotional affairs are just as devastating as physical ones. In fact, 73% of women say they would be extremely upset if their partner was emotionally cheating, and 56% of men echoed the same sentiment.

But that doesn’t stop people from engaging in this kind of behavior, as over 78% of men and over 91% of women admit they’ve had an emotional affair at some point.

Most affairs don’t last very long, as a quarter only last a week or less, and 65% end within six months. Only a small subset, 10% to be exact, grow into long-term affairs. But it only takes one night to cause irreparable damage to a relationship.

Smith Investigation Agency found that it’s about 50/50 when it comes to whether or not a cheater will confess to their partner that they’ve been unfaithful. But there’s a huge risk, as many relationships simply can’t survive the damage that infidelity causes.

As for why people cheat in the first place, it can stem from a variety of reasons. Betterhelp notes that people are often unfaithful because they’re not happy in their primary relationship or they find emotional affairs to be exciting. If they’re not feeling satisfied with the intimacy in their relationship, they might also want to explore other options.

Some people also cheat because they struggle to maintain a committed relationship or have a compulsion to intimacy that they struggle to control. And sometimes, cheating is simply a mistake that not a lot of thought went into.

Later, the woman who reached out to Taylor seemed to change her story

Viewers were fully invested from the get-go

You can hear Taylor tell the first half of the story here

Many viewers left supportive messages

It’s wise to have a plan in place before confronting a cheater

Finding out that your partner has been unfaithful can be devastating and turn your world upside down in an instant. But it’s best not to confront the partner immediately, as you’ll be able to have a much more productive conversation if you’re cool, calm and collected.

Upstream Counseling recommends deciding on what you really want before confronting a cheater. Clarify what your goals for the conversation are, take time to process your emotions ahead of time, and be sure to set boundaries with your partner.

Prior to exposing someone’s infidelity, you will likely want to gather evidence, so they won’t be able to deny what they’ve been up to. Choosing the right time and place for the conversation matters too. A private, calm space where you feel safe that won’t have any interruptions is probably best, as it will allow you to both share openly.

Prepare what you want to say ahead of time, so you don’t forget everything you’ve been thinking as soon as your emotions begin to well up. And try to emotionally prepare yourself for any reaction your partner might have. Don’t be alarmed if they go into denial, become angry or get defensive.

Finally, remember to really listen to what they’re telling you, so you can reflect on it. You might become angry or frustrated as well, but this may be the clarity you need to end the relationship. Hear them out, but ultimately, do what feels best for you.

We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar relationship drama right here.

Later, Taylor shared another video detailing the end of the saga

Once again, viewers ate up the drama and shared sympathy

