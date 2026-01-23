Firerose Drops Bombshell Audio To Support Her Disturbing Accusations Against Billy Ray Cyrus

ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Firerose shared an audio clip of a man she claims is her ex-husband, Billy Ray Cyrus, threatening her and telling her to “shut up.”

In court documents, the Australian singer accused the country star of verbal and psychological domestic violence and “persistent” substance use, which she alleged made him “unpredictable and volatile.”

Highlights Firerose posted an audio clip she said reflects Billy Ray Cyrus’ violent treatment of her.

In the clip, a man can be heard threatening the Australian artist and telling her to “shut up.”

Firerose and the country music star divorced in August 2024 after a seven-month marriage and later exchanged accusations of domestic violence.

The two married in 2023 and released several songs together. A year later, the father of pop star Miley Cyrus filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences. Their divorce was finalized in August 2024.

Firerose posing outdoors with long blonde hair, wearing a patterned blouse, relating to bombshell audio accusations against Billy Ray Cyrus.

Firerose has posted an audio clip to back her accusations of domestic violence against Billy Ray Cyrus



Image credits: firerose/Instagram

Firerose also claimed that Billy Ray put her in an “emotional and psychological prison” in the days leading up to her preventative double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery by launching “verbal as*aults” against her.

“When Wife would attempt to voice certain concerns, Husband would often call her a ‘selfish fu**ing b*tch’ and continually alleged that she was using him,” the legal documents read, as per People magazine.

Man with long hair and tattoos posing at an event related to Firerose drops bombshell audio accusation against Billy Ray Cyrus

Image credits: Yui Mok/PA Images/Getty Images

The 38-year-old has now released a voice recording she claims proves Billy Ray’s violent treatment of her.

In the audio shared on Instagram, a man can be heard telling Firerose to “shut your f**king mouth.”

He continues, “Stand there and cry, why don’t you stand there and cry. You deserve every bit of this. You won’t f**king stop. You are so selfish. The most selfish f**king human being I’ve ever known.”

Firerose and man embracing outdoors surrounded by fall leaves, highlighting Firerose drops bombshell audio accusations.

The singers were married for seven months, finalizing their divorce in 2024



Image credits: firerose/Instagram

“And I’ve known some selfish people. And you don’t even have sense enough after the fifth f**king time,” the man said.

Firerose can be heard crying and saying, “I don’t know when I’m allowed to talk and when I’m not.”

In 2024, an audio clip published by The Daily Mail captured Billy Ray insulting Firerose and calling a family member a “sk*nk” and a “devil.”

In a social media statement, the country musician acknowledged that the recording was taken during a heated argument with Firerose.

“Hell yeah I was at my wit’s end,” he wrote. “As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud.”



A couple dressed in wedding attire sitting on grass with two dogs, representing Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus accusations.

The Australian singer can be heard saying she doesn’t know when she’s “allowed to talk” during the recording



Image credits: firerose/Instagram

In a filing with a Tennessee court, Billy Ray alleged that the singer was married before tying the knot with him and said he would not have married her if he had known.

The 64-year-old also accused her of trying to deliberately isolate him from his family and making “unauthorized” use of his credit cards.

“I saw before my very own eyes, everything I thought I knew about her, was a lie,” he said. “She was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain.”

During their divorce proceedings, Billy Ray accused Firerose of physical and verbal ab*se.

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus posing outdoors amidst autumn leaves, highlighting Firerose's bombshell audio accusations.

Image credits: firerose/Instagram

Billy Ray has not responded to Firerose’s audio clip at the time of writing.

When she posted the recording on Wednesday (January 21), Firerose said she had felt “terrified” to speak out for years, which she described as part of Billy Ray’s strategy to perpetuate the domestic violence she endured.

“I was trained to be afraid of what would happen if I even dared to think about sharing a glimpse of the truth I was living behind closed doors,” the singer wrote on Instagram.

Firerose previously accused Billy Ray of verbal and psychological domestic violence

“Over the years, my spirit was systematically worn down so that I became a shell of the person I was.

“That is always what happens with narcissistic ab*se. It’s not an accident. It’s very much calculated so that the fear of sharing what’s really happening, overrides the agony of surviving it alone.”

Firerose said she thought it would be “the end of me” if she confided in the friends and family members she had distanced herself from.

Three people smiling and posing indoors with a fireplace, related to Firerose bombshell audio supporting disturbing accusations.

Image credits: billyraycyrus/Instagram

The Australian star, whose real name is Johanna Rose Hodges, concluded her message by addressing victims of domestic violence, writing, “You are not alone. I promise, you can survive no matter how unimaginably dark it gets.”

Last month, Firerose posted a video featuring photos of her and Billy Ray set to a mashup of Billy Joel’s Piano Man and Fleetwood Mac’s Silver Springs.

“In your 20s you’ll meet a 49-year-old man who convinces you you’re his soulmate. It is very important you don’t believe him,” she wrote over the video.



Firerose posing outdoors with long blonde hair and layered necklaces supporting disturbing accusations against Billy Ray Cyrus.

Firerose said she felt “terrified” to speak out while she was married to Billy Ray



Image credits: firerose/Instagram

Billy Ray has been married twice before, notably to Leticia “Tish” Finley, with whom he shares five children, including Miley Cyrus.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer is now in a relationship with English actress Elizabeth Hurley.

"What a monster," one person wrote as others supported Firerose for sharing the audio clip



