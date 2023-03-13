Fast Food Worker Gets Fired After Being Reported By His Colleague For Giving Extra Food To An Elderly Couple In Need

People often try to do the right thing. However, having good intentions in and of itself cannot guarantee that one will succeed in doing what’s right. In real-life situations, we often face complex situations that involve conflicting needs and choosing the lesser of two evils. This makes people argue about what is the right thing to do in a specific situation, and sometimes we admit there was a better solution to the problem or a better course of action to be taken. Here is one example of such a dilemma, shared by this man who got fired over the chicken nuggets.

Image credit: u/Throwtifu687304

This man was working in a fast-food restaurant when he observed an elderly couple and who he assumed was their granddaughter. He says, after a short deliberation and counting their money, the family ordered a kid’s meal.

This family sat down nearby, so the man saw the child eat, while her grandparents reassured the child they weren’t hungry. They seemed content to only watch their granddaughter eat, even though the man could tell they were hungry.

The man explains he felt bad about the situation, while his colleague just shrugged his shoulders when he looked at him.

When this family came back the next day and ordered the same meal, this man secretly used a bigger box and filled it with nuggets and fries to the top.

He emphasizes that he did all this knowing that employees were not allowed to give out any food for free. There had been some examples in the company of people being fired for serving bigger portions to their friends.

Anyway, the man was happy to see them all eat. He continued giving extra food to this family for two weeks until the family came to thank him for helping them live through a couple of challenging days. The couple also shared that luckily, they had received much-needed resources.

The same colleague who witnessed the man giving food to the family saw them thank the man, but didn’t say anything to him. However, as this man got to know later, his colleague did speak to the manager about it.

Eventually, he got called out by the manager and fired for stealing from the restaurant – there was video footage and a witness

The man notes that his colleague had a good reason to turn him in, because they both applied to the same position and were waiting to hear who got it

As a result, this man got called out by the manager and fired for stealing from the restaurant and giving out extra food. There was video footage and a witness.

He notes that his colleague had a good reason to turn him in, because they had both applied to the same position and were waiting to hear who got it.

Hunger problem in economically developed countries is discussed by Graham Riches. He makes an important distinction between food aid and charity versus the right to food perspective. He argues that charitable food banking only serves as a short-term relief.

The bigger problem starts when people and politicians start to believe food banking to be enough to solve the hunger problem. The crucial misunderstanding is the notion that hunger is a matter of charity and not politics. Riches suggests that governments think and act outside the charitable food box and take the human right to adequate food approach instead.

The vast majority of commenters expressed support for the redditor’s actions, as they were done out of decency and compassion; the phrase “kindness goes a long way” was used to describe his deeds. It was also pointed out that the man’s boss could have at least given him the opportunity to pay for the extra food.

However, there were some commenters who agreed with the man’s own evaluation that he should have taken a different course of action. It is good to help people; however, if the man wanted to help, he should have paid for it from his own pocket and not given charity with other people’s money. He could have also looked for other solutions – tried to collect the money from other colleagues or asked the manager if he could give out extra food.

Most commenters supported the man’s deeds, saying that kindness goes a long way, however, some were concerned that charity shouldn’t be done by stealing other people’s money