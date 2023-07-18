Worker’s ‘Terminated’ Status Is Dismissed As A System Glitch But Soon Proven To Be True

Chances are, many of you have at least one horror story in your back pocket about your ex or current workplace; you know, crazy bosses, insufferable colleagues, poor conditions, whatever.

Well, the author of today’s post also has a story to tell! The thing is, u/TBMeister went about their day as usual, but upon finishing their shift, they realized they couldn’t clock out and were marked as “terminated” in the work system. The manager deemed the issue a glitch – however, shortly after, they were, in fact, given the boot.

“I think I got fired and they forgot to tell me” – this internet user took to one of Reddit’s communities dedicated to work-related struggles to tell its members about how they found out about their termination. The post managed to garner over 6K upvotes as well as 382 comments discussing the situation.

Thomas Jefferson, 3rd U.S. president, once said: “I find that the harder I work, the more luck I seem to have” – however, the 1800s were a long time ago, and judging by the abundance of crazy posts on Reddit’s r/antiwork, it seems that the vast majority of the current corporate world does not really swing that way anymore.

Of course, there are instances when people do, in fact, get to the unthinkable top with their remarkable talent and whatnot – yet, in order to achieve that Everest height, the majority of us must get through a whole bunch of lousy higher-ups and toxic office politics.

Whatever folks say, working is not easy and, more often than not, it’s also unfair: discrimination, favoritism, lack of recognition, a disturbing amount of workload your pay doesn’t compensate for, bullying and harassment, overtime abuse, or as in today’s story’s case, an unethical and poorly handled termination for simply not letting mismanagement slide.

You would think that when you invest in your job and stay away from trouble, you’d at least earn enough respect to be treated like a human being, but it seems that our money-driven world has gotten the best of pretty much every bigwig. God forbid I’ll stand for my own interests!

Still, despite all the discouraging tales you hear, no matter how cliché it might sound, it’s vital to chin up and hang in there as you never know what’s coming for you next.

Now, u/TBMeister loved their job – however, they were unexpectedly forced to part ways with it.

They worked at a community center and, without foreseeing any trouble, just went about their day. But, surprise, surprise, when it was time to clock out – they encountered a little hiccup.

The OP’s punch code didn’t work; they were locked out of all their features, such as pay stubs, and eventually noticed that on their profile, their status was changed to “terminated.”

Naturally, it raised an eyebrow, so they approached their shift manager, who then dismissed the issue as a system glitch. The Redditor was then advised to come in when they were scheduled and not stress about it – however, the problem seemed way too odd, and considering the boss was known for sacking people in rather unfortunate ways, they subconsciously knew that something fishy was about to go down.

Plus, they had also stirred things up a little by requesting the company to pay for a week they were forced to take off due to previously mentioned “mismanagement,” as well as turned down several promotions because there was no pay rise and only increased workload!

Days later, the netizen went back and edited their post to deliver the news that they were indeed given the boot. They claimed that, allegedly, the HR had mixed up the termination dates and essentially canned them a week earlier, but the company did then have them cover a few lunch breaks.

Still, it must’ve been a fun couple of days, eh?