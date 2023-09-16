Despite the strong job market, most Americans don't have enough emergency savings. More than two-thirds of people in the US — 68 percent — say they're worried they wouldn't be able to cover their living expenses for just one month if they lost their primary source of income tomorrow, according to a recent Bankrate survey.

In part, this can be seen in the growth of the subreddit 'Poverty Finance.' The firs time we wrote about it in 2021, the online community had 847K members. Now, the number has more than doubled, standing at 1.9 million. So since financial struggles have remained a pressing issue, we have decided to revisit this corner of the internet, and show you what the gang have been posting lately.

We All Know Someone Like This

We All Know Someone Like This

I think it depends on who is giving the advice though. Someone who has studied economics and finance is different to just a random "rich person". Just because they've never been poor doesn't mean they don't have good advice, or can't empathise. That said, if it's the rich and oblivious ("Let them eat cake") type yeah I can understand that being frustrating.

2meirl4meirl

2meirl4meirl

To Be Honest

To Be Honest

Same Here My Brother

Same Here My Brother

When This Hits

When This Hits

Hell, people get excited winning $5 on a scratch off ticket, it shouldn't be surprising that winning a $500 (or more!) appliance makes people happy. I recently bought a new stove so I wouldn't want another one, but my fridge is starting to show wear, so I'd love to win one of them :)

My Current Financial Strategy

My Current Financial Strategy

Guy I’m Talking To Told Me This: Thought It Belonged Here

Guy I'm Talking To Told Me This: Thought It Belonged Here

Checks Out

Checks Out

This is a catch 22 for the banks though. They've come under fire for lending too much, too easily to people who can't service the loans (or at least have difficulty doing so). So refusing to lend people money if they'd struggle to pay it off is actually them being *more* ethical. So refuse to lend, they're bastards for refusing. Merrily lend, they're bastards for foreclosing on people when they can't pay. The killer is, as it's always been saving that damned deposit. The biggest problem is inflation has made the deposit so big it's almost unachievable :(

This Post Brought To You By My Third "New" Tire This Year Since I Can't Afford A Full Set

This Post Brought To You By My Third "New" Tire This Year Since I Can't Afford A Full Set

I'd never buy one tire (unless I had one ruined by a puncture). It's always better to buy two at a time otherwise the wear is unbalanced and they don't last as long. It really sucks if you can't afford to do that :(

It's A Real Struggle Out Here. We Barely Make Enough To Support Ourselves

It's A Real Struggle Out Here. We Barely Make Enough To Support Ourselves

Why do they need to be replaced!? And there’s enough people here already, more than enough in fact

Relatable

Relatable

Every. Freaking. Time

Every. Freaking. Time

Preaching To The Choir

Preaching To The Choir

Too Close To Home

Too Close To Home

Can Anyone Explain Where My Starbucks Money Is Going?

Can Anyone Explain Where My Starbucks Money Is Going?

Goddamnit

Goddamnit

I Think About It Every Day Too, But For Different Reasons

I Think About It Every Day Too, But For Different Reasons

Hm

Hm

Is that even possible though? There's just something about seeing a lounge, or dinner table or whatever sitting on the curb that screams "you should check that out" no matter how well off you are.

In Trying Times Like These, It's Important To Remember This Advice

In Trying Times Like These, It's Important To Remember This Advice

This Hit Close To Home

This Hit Close To Home

Sad In A Way You Just Gotta Laugh It Off As You Take It

Sad In A Way You Just Gotta Laugh It Off As You Take It

Me After Paying Rent And Bills This Month

Me After Paying Rent And Bills This Month

Who Made This Meme About Me ?

Who Made This Meme About Me ?

Let The Good Times Roll

Let The Good Times Roll

I lady I worked with was blown away when I cheerfully said I had enough money for the week and it was 7 dollars. My bills were paid and I had food so I was golden

Ridiculous

Ridiculous

Bought A Burger For Dinner. "A" Burger

Bought A Burger For Dinner. "A" Burger

Accurate, I Love Spending Time At Home

Accurate, I Love Spending Time At Home

Got Myself A Motivational Pin At The Thrift Store

Got Myself A Motivational Pin At The Thrift Store

I Used To Think Going To Macdonald’s When I Was Young Was Exquisite

I Used To Think Going To Macdonald's When I Was Young Was Exquisite

Shopping anywhere but Walmart

Its A Start, Haha

Its A Start, Haha

Down voted because this is THE WORST system in the world ...

Tell Me About It

Tell Me About It

So Much Truth

So Much Truth

I Finally Finished Paying Off The Latte I Bought In November

I Finally Finished Paying Off The Latte I Bought In November

