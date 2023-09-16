Despite the strong job market, most Americans don't have enough emergency savings. More than two-thirds of people in the US — 68 percent — say they're worried they wouldn't be able to cover their living expenses for just one month if they lost their primary source of income tomorrow, according to a recent Bankrate survey.

In part, this can be seen in the growth of the subreddit 'Poverty Finance.' The firs time we wrote about it in 2021, the online community had 847K members. Now, the number has more than doubled, standing at 1.9 million. So since financial struggles have remained a pressing issue, we have decided to revisit this corner of the internet, and show you what the gang have been posting lately.