Filter Fail Costs Beauty Influencer 140,000 Followers As True Face Is Revealed
Beauty influencer with long dark hair and makeup showing a filter fail that revealed her true face and lost followers.
Funny

Filter Fail Costs Beauty Influencer 140,000 Followers As True Face Is Revealed

Seema Sinha News Writer
After a beauty filter malfunctioned mid-livestream, a Chinese content creator allegedly lost 140,000 followers, sparking intense conversations about East Asian beauty ideals.

The influencer, whose name remains unknown, appeared pale-skinned and slim-faced with the digital mask on. However, a glitch that lasted only a few seconds revealed her true appearance — a woman with a warmer skin tone and asymmetrical countenance.

Highlights
  • A mid-livestream filter glitch reportedly cost a Chinese influencer 140,000 followers, igniting debate over beauty standards and authenticity online.
  • The brief malfunction exposed the stark contrast between her filtered persona and real appearance, dividing netizens between criticism and support.
  • This isn’t the first time a filter glitch has shaken China’s livestreaming scene, with one of the most buzzworthy incidents occurring in 2019.

Netizens reacted quickly to the slip-up, sharing a mix of disappointment and support.

“Technical glitch brought forth the truth,” one wrote, while another added, “I think she is so much prettier without a filter.”

    A filter malfunction threw a Chinese livestreamer and beauty standards into the spotlight

    Beauty influencer with long dark hair wearing a purple top and large pendant, representing filter fail and lost followers story.

    Beauty influencer with long dark hair wearing a purple top and large pendant, representing filter fail and lost followers story.

    Image credits: X/gigglexguru

    In countries such as China, Korea, and Japan, white skin is often associated with cleanliness. This is not a new trend but a centuries-old belief, according to an article on the GenereAsians blog. 

    In the pre-industrial era, women across these regions used products such as oshiroi (white powder) and even lard to achieve the desired complexion.

    Additionally, a round chin and wider shoulders were considered undesirable.

    Beauty influencer with long dark hair and large earrings experiences filter fail revealing true face.

    Beauty influencer with long dark hair and large earrings experiences filter fail revealing true face.

    Image credits: X/gigglexguru

    Dressed in a satin halter-neck top with her long hair cascading down, the Chinese influencer at the center of the filter-glitch fiasco was seen shimmying her shoulders to music playing in the background, as the video repeatedly switched between her real face and the modified persona.

    Beauty influencer with long black hair and statement jewelry, revealing true face after filter fail causing follower loss.

    Beauty influencer with long black hair and statement jewelry, revealing true face after filter fail causing follower loss.

    Image credits: X/gigglexguru

    “What I ordered vs. what I got,” a critic wrote about the blunder, while another added, “The truth is painful.”

    “Fake can’t be hidden for long,” a third commented.

    “Filter glitch equals career glitch,” wrote a fourth.

    “The issue isn’t her beauty — the issue is she cheated,” another noted.

    Others attempted to boost the influencer’s confidence with supportive messages while criticizing modern-day digital effects 

    Beauty influencer shown before and after filter fail revealing true face with long dark hair and purple top indoors.

    Beauty influencer shown before and after filter fail revealing true face with long dark hair and purple top indoors.

    Image credits: X/gigglexguru

    “She’s cuter in real life,” one said, with another adding, “There is nothing wrong with her real face, and the outrage just shows the mentality of the people.”

    “Excuse me, she looks gorgeous without the filter. She must not use it,” advised a third.

    “These beauty filters promote an inferiority complex in young girls,” a fourth opined.

    Tweet reply highlighting disbelief and referencing filter fail costs beauty influencer followers as true face is revealed discussion.

    Tweet reply highlighting disbelief and referencing filter fail costs beauty influencer followers as true face is revealed discussion.

    Image credits: Mar2llq

    Beauty influencer before and after filter fail, showing true face revealed and the impact on followers count drop.

    Beauty influencer before and after filter fail, showing true face revealed and the impact on followers count drop.

    Image credits: Douyu

    TikTok launched the Bold Glamour artificial intelligence filter in 2023, leading many users to say it “should be illegal.”

    The ultra-realistic filter allowed users to create a full face of makeup without obvious glitches or signs of digital alteration.

    “Do not use this filter,” British content creator Joana Kenny captioned a video of herself using it at the time. 

    Beauty influencer with filter fail showing natural face, resulting in loss of 140,000 followers and social media backlash.

    Beauty influencer with filter fail showing natural face, resulting in loss of 140,000 followers and social media backlash.

    Image credits: Douyu

    “I don’t want to say this about myself, but I actually look ugly when I take this filter off,” she admitted in the clip. “I was happy with the way I looked until I tried this. These filters have to stop.”

    Some called the Chinese influencer’s loss of 140,000 followers good riddance, with one expressing, “It is unfortunate when appearances become the main reason people follow or unfollow someone.”

    This wasn’t the first time a Chinese video blogger faced a technical glitch and made headlines

    Beauty influencer without filters outdoors, showing natural face after filter fail causes follower loss on social media.

    Beauty influencer without filters outdoors, showing natural face after filter fail causes follower loss on social media.

    Image credits: Douyu

    In 2019, vlogger Qiaobiluo Dianxia, who called herself Your Highness Qiao Biluo, left her fans stunned after her filter failed, revealing her to be a 58-year-old woman and not the young girl they believed her to be.

    China’s Global Times reported at the time that she was “worshipped” as a “cute goddess” by her audience, some of whom tipped as much as 100,000 yuan ($14,533) during her livestreams.

    Beauty influencer wearing headphones and speaking into microphone during filter fail that revealed true face.

    Beauty influencer wearing headphones and speaking into microphone during filter fail that revealed true face.

    Image credits: Douyu

    She was labeled a “granny” following the incident and briefly stopped streaming.

    According to the BBC, China has seen a rapid rise in the popularity of livestreaming, and the state government, which is known to control all forms of media, including news coverage, is not pleased about it. 

    Livestreamers are discouraged from broadcasting in public spaces and are guided on what they can or cannot say. Politically sensitive comments can invite backlash from authorities, and streamers must also ensure they are not perceived as vulgar, the publication reported. 

    The highly lucrative industry is saturated with female users, with People’s Daily and Lengow Blog estimates from 2019 stating they account for 78.8 percent of the country’s live streamers. 

    “I’m so sorry she feels so insecure,” a netizen remarked 

    Comment text on a white background stating the beauty influencer looks better without the filter after filter fail revealed true face.

    Comment text on a white background stating the beauty influencer looks better without the filter after filter fail revealed true face.

    Comment highlighting men unfollowing after a beauty influencer's filter fail reveals their true face.

    Comment highlighting men unfollowing after a beauty influencer's filter fail reveals their true face.

    Text post discussing the impact of filter fail on beauty influencer losing 140,000 followers and mental health effects.

    Text post discussing the impact of filter fail on beauty influencer losing 140,000 followers and mental health effects.

    Screenshot of a social media comment revealing disappointment related to a beauty influencer's filter fail and loss of followers.

    Screenshot of a social media comment revealing disappointment related to a beauty influencer's filter fail and loss of followers.

    Text on screen saying she's prettier without the filter, highlighting filter fail costs beauty influencer followers reveal

    Text on screen saying she's prettier without the filter, highlighting filter fail costs beauty influencer followers reveal

    Text post on social media expressing confusion about East Asia beauty standards related to filter fail costs beauty influencer followers.

    Text post on social media expressing confusion about East Asia beauty standards related to filter fail costs beauty influencer followers.

    Comment discussing a beauty influencer’s filter fail that costs her 140,000 followers as her true face is revealed online.

    Comment discussing a beauty influencer’s filter fail that costs her 140,000 followers as her true face is revealed online.

    Comment from user Mike expressing indifference about a beauty influencer filter fail revealing true face.

    Comment from user Mike expressing indifference about a beauty influencer filter fail revealing true face.

    Comment from beauty influencer's follower saying she looks prettier without filter after filter fail revealed true face.

    Comment from beauty influencer's follower saying she looks prettier without filter after filter fail revealed true face.

    Text post by user clarejordantattoo questioning if people thought the image was not a filter, related to filter fail costs beauty influencer.

    Text post by user clarejordantattoo questioning if people thought the image was not a filter, related to filter fail costs beauty influencer.

    Comment expressing support for a beauty influencer who lost 140,000 followers after a filter fail revealed her true face.

    Comment expressing support for a beauty influencer who lost 140,000 followers after a filter fail revealed her true face.

    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
