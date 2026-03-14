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Woman Wants To Wear White Dress To Wedding: “It’s A Yellow Dress Sweetie, Calm Down”
Woman wearing a yellow dress with lace detail, holding a silver handbag, posing with one hand on hip against plain background
Entitled People, Relationships

Woman Wants To Wear White Dress To Wedding: “It’s A Yellow Dress Sweetie, Calm Down”

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In Western cultures, there’s an unspoken rule that only the bride wears white to the wedding. Sometimes, it’s very much spoken, as the newlyweds include a dress code in their invitations. More and more couples choose to do so to avoid mishaps and to ensure their big day looks perfect. Unfortunately, some guests may still choose to spoil it.

Like this fiancé’s friend who bought a “yellow” dress and flaunted it on her social media. When the bride saw how close to white it was and brought it up, she only got a condescending “It’s a yellow dress, sweetie, calm down.” Seeing it as an insult, the bride went to look for advice online about whether she should disinvite her.

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    A wedding guest bought this almost-white dress and angered the bride

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    The bride thought it would photograph white, but the guest hit her with a condescending “Sweetie, calm down”

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    There is a chance that a butter-yellow dress might photograph white

    For some people, wedding dress codes are merely a suggestion. They see what’s written on the invite and probably think: “Oh, this doesn’t apply to me; I’ll be okay.” Others take the guidance from the bride and groom like gospel. After all, it’s their celebration, and they know what they want and don’t want on their big day.

    Still, the majority of Americans agree on the basic principles of wedding etiquette. As a 2023 YouGov poll revealed, 59% think it’s inappropriate to come dressed in white. Even more, 79% say that adhering to the dress code is important: dressing casually for a formal dress code would be seen as inappropriate.

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    The idea behind not wearing white is to not upstage the bride, as in many Western weddings it’s the color traditionally reserved for the bride. But is a yellow dress appropriate? From the picture that the bride provided in her story, the dress the guest picked out was closer to butter yellow. Still, is it a good choice for a wedding as a guest?

    Experts say that there is no one clear answer. Like the bride already mentioned, how the dress will photograph may be more important. A butter-yellow dress might be risky because, in certain lighting, it can register as off-white or cream. Other colors that might photograph similarly to white include mint green, pale yellow, ice blue, and light pink.

    However, a pale yellow dress is not always off-limits if it’s styled right

    The key to not upstaging the bride is also in the dress itself and the styling. If a guest insists on wearing a light yellow dress, they have to make sure the look is not bridal. It’s better to find a dress without trains and extensive lace and to add bold accessories like a bright handbag, colorful shoes, or statement jewelry.

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    Steering clear of white-adjacent and pastel accessories is the wisest choice when picking a yellow dress for a wedding. Fabrics like silk or satin might be too close to the bride’s look, too, so it’s better to pick something with a pattern, texture, or even a unique neckline.

    The season that the wedding takes place in matters, too. According to The Knot, spring and summer wedding dress codes might be more lenient and invite pastels, brights, and lighter tones. The time of day can also be relevant: lighter colors are more suitable for morning and afternoon festivities, while darker colors suit evening receptions better.

    The guest’s relationship with the bride also matters. In some cases, a bride might not mind someone wearing a dress that’s close to white. She might make concessions to good friends or family members or simply be more lax on the dress code and not mind that much.

    In the end, sometimes simply asking the bride, “Would this dress be okay?” can solve a lot of problems. Bridal stylist Julie Sabatino shared her fitting philosophy with L’Officiel: “Doubt means don’t.” Clearly, the guest in this story wasn’t worried about wearing her yellow dress and was actively inviting conflict, so that point is probably moot.

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    The bride revealed she never liked the woman: “She’s very ‘pick me'”

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    Commenters urged her to rescind the wedding invite

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    In the end, the bride wasn’t the one to take back the invitation

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    “Her condescending and disrespectful attitude is what got her uninvited,” people reacted

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

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    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

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    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Kornelija Viečaitė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hi there, fellow pandas! As a person (over)educated both in social sciences and literature, I'm most interested in how we connect and behave online (and sometimes in real life too.) The human experience is weird, so I try my best to put its peculiarities in writing. As a person who grew up chronically online, I now try to marry two sides of myself: the one who knows too much about MySpace, and the one who can't settle and needs to see every corner of the world.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

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    What do you think ?
    User avatar
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't tell the host of the wedding "calm down sweetie". Doesn't matter what you plan to wear - that kind of attitude gets you uninvited. Good riddance!

    1
    1point
    reply
    katharinecroll avatar
    Fluffyllama30
    Fluffyllama30
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why we need dress codes. Nobody has any idea how to act let alone what's appropriate for certain situations and settings anymore, truly sad

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You don't tell the host of the wedding "calm down sweetie". Doesn't matter what you plan to wear - that kind of attitude gets you uninvited. Good riddance!

    1
    1point
    reply
    katharinecroll avatar
    Fluffyllama30
    Fluffyllama30
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is why we need dress codes. Nobody has any idea how to act let alone what's appropriate for certain situations and settings anymore, truly sad

    0
    0points
    reply
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