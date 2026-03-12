Fiancé Mooches Off Lady, Gets Dumped As He Wants Her To Move For His Non-Existent Streamer Career

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a supportive partner isn’t just about covering everything financially; it also involves a lot of emotional care and a willingness to stand by the other person. The only thing is that there are also limits to how supportive an individual can be, especially if their partner is being unreasonable.

This is what one woman faced when her fiancé decided he wanted to be a streamer and expected her to quit her job, move across the country, and cover all his expenses. When she refused, he threw a tantrum and ended things.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Sometimes it can be hard to set boundaries with a loved one who is a mooch, as they know just what to do to get their way

Image credits: krakenimages.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she had been supporting her fiancé while he was mostly a stay-at-home boyfriend, and that one day he randomly decided to be a streamer

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: stockexpert / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The man expected the poster to quit her job, move with him to Los Angeles, and financially support him while he became a streamer, which she refused to do

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After the woman said no to her partner, he broke up with her, so she canceled her home’s lease and went to live with her sister

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Alena Darmel / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The poster was annoyed by the breakup, and was even more shocked when her ex began dating a mutual friend of theirs just a week later

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman didn’t know that her ex was gay, and she began suspecting that he had probably been cheating on her during their relationship

Image credits: ThrowTheManAway7

Despite the shocking information the poster learned about her ex, she decided to move on and shared all the wonderful things happening in her life

It’s clear that the OP cared about her fiancé a lot and wanted him to be comfortable, which is why she kept supporting him financially. She also didn’t mind that he only worked twenty hours a week as a barista, but she did urge him to continue his education further so that he would be able to get a better job later on.

A relationship can definitely work out well if one person is supporting the other financially, but experts state that this is only possible if their partner takes on the remaining responsibilities. If this doesn’t happen, it might actually be that their loved one is just mooching off them for their personal gain.

It seems like this is exactly what the man was doing because when he suddenly decided he wanted to be a streamer, he expected the OP to just fund his new dream. He didn’t think twice before asking her to quit her job, move to Los Angeles with him, and spend her money building up his streaming career.

Nobody wants to be put in a situation like this where they’re forced to meet their partner’s demands or else risk being broken up with. That’s why professionals state that it’s important to set boundaries even with loved ones so that they don’t keep manipulating or gaslighting you to get what they need.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Unfortunately, when the woman put her foot down and refused to fund her fiancé’s streaming dream, he got mad and broke up with her. Although she was shocked that he would do such a thing, the poster canceled the lease on her apartment and decided to move in with her sister while she figured out her next steps.

She initially felt that her ex would have a hard time getting over her since he had been leeching off her from the start, but the truth turned out to be very surprising. That’s because just a week after the breakup, the man came out as gay, and he started dating a friend of the poster.

It can be quite difficult for people to see their ex move on like this, but advisers explain that it’s essential that folks accept this as soon as possible so that they can have closure. After that, it will be easier to rebuild their own life without that person and slowly feel at peace.

That’s exactly what the OP decided to do once she found out that her ex-fiancé had begun dating someone else so soon. She picked a new place to stay, started playing tennis in a local league, and also found a new partner, all of which helped her accept the difficult events that had transpired.

What are your thoughts on the woman’s ex, and have you ever come across a mooch like this man? We’d love to hear your experiences and thoughts on this story.

Folks were glad that the woman got rid of her deadbeat ex, but were confused why she had even been with him for so long