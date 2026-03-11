Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Man Falls Into Deep Regret After Ditching Fiancée To Chase “The One That Got Away”
Young woman covering her mouth crying deeply, reflecting regret and sorrow after losing the one that got away.
Couples, Relationships

Man Falls Into Deep Regret After Ditching Fiancée To Chase “The One That Got Away”

As beautiful as love is, it can also distort reality. This complex and powerful emotion can lead a person to believe they have fallen for someone when, in reality, they have developed deep feelings for what the individual represents. 

Many people have gone down this road, and this couple is one example. Here, the man suddenly upped and left his fiancée to get back with his high school sweetheart, who by all accounts was “the one that got away.” 

However, he eventually realized his mistake and came crawling back to the woman he was about to marry. 

    Love can be blinding for some people

    Image credits: prostooleh / freepik (not the actual photo)

    For this couple, the problem began when a man met up with his high school sweetheart, much to the dismay of his fiancée

    Image credits: Drazen Zigic / freepik (not the actual photo)

    After the meet-up, he slowly distanced himself from his current partner

    Image credits: benzoix / freepik (not the actual photo)

    The couple broke up, and the woman began the healing process

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / freepik (not the actual photo)

    But a few weeks later, he reached out to her, attempting to reconcile

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    The man expressed deep regret, leaving his former girlfriend in utter confusion

    Image credits: jcomp / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: anon

    Genetics makes people conjure up an image of an “ideal partner” 

    The woman’s fiancé said it himself: “I was in love with what she represented.” He admitted to having feelings for the idealized version of his high school sweetheart, something he may have conjured up himself. 

    Experts say this is all part of how we are wired as humans. According to University of Toronto researcher Mariana Bockarova, the image and definition of an “ideal partner” comes from life experiences, how we are nurtured, and genetics. 

    As she noted in an article for Psychology Today, these preferences “put forth a benchmark from which we evaluate the person before us in terms of suitability.”

    “Research has shown that the more our romantic partners match our ideals across several traits, the more positively we see them,” Bockarova wrote. 

    Bockarova further explained that people tend to blind themselves to aspects of a potential romantic partner once they have gleaned surface characteristics. 

    She added that our brains are inherently wired to look at these prospects through rose-colored glasses, making us ignore everything, including whatever may be wrong in the situation. 

    “We need others to survive, and being around them tends to feel good, too,” Bockarova noted. 

    While that may be the case, it does not excuse the man for the pain and suffering he caused the woman he was set to marry. That then begs the question: can the two fix things?

    According to Very Well Mind, part of it is accepting responsibility, which the man did. However, the other half of the equation is the willingness to forgive, which the woman does not seem to have. 

    Her refusal to get back together was her way of protecting her peace, something she was very much entitled to, given the ordeal she went through. 

    People in the comments began asking questions and sharing similar experiences

    The woman shared an update

    Image credits: pvproductions / freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to her, things have only become more complicated despite distancing herself

    Image credits: Babak Eshaghian / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    She began contemplating getting the authorities involved after the harassment she experienced

    Image credits: stefamerpik / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: anon

    Advice from commenters began pouring in

    The author shared her final update a few years later

    Image credits: gzorgz / freepik (not the actual photo)

    She stated how her ex remained unhappy despite getting married and having children with the other woman

    Image credits: ThrowRA1whogotaway

    People in the comments gave it to her straight

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Mantas Kačerauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, I indulge in the joy of curating delightful content, from adorable pet photos to hilarious memes, all while nurturing my wanderlust and continuously seeking new adventures and interests—sometimes thrilling, sometimes daunting, but always exciting!

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OK, who the heck voted for giving this loser ANOTHER chance??? Are you insane?

    3
    3points
    reply
    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The same idiots that voted for serious counseling and to try again

    0
    0points
    reply
