ADVERTISEMENT

If you ask anyone if dating is easy, most people would say that it’s not. Just a few tend to find their “the one” on the first try, and without too much hassle. Others are stuck trying.

One of these folks is today’s post’s author. One day, she matched with a dude on the dating app, who called himself a feminist and got along with her pretty well. They agreed to go out, and that’s when she realized that maybe they weren’t such a good match as she thought they would be – even his “feminist” label started to seem off to her.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Many people could tell you – dating is not an easy game

Couple having a tense conversation while holding hands outdoors, highlighting therapy battle and relationship boundaries.

Image credits: cookie_studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The story of this woman just proves it – she thought she found someone, only to get disappointed again, for a reason she hadn’t encountered before

Text excerpt describing a woman’s experience with a man who turns every boundary into a therapy battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman on two dates finds charming match turns every boundary into a therapy battle, causing discomfort and frustration.

Text excerpt showing a woman describing discomfort with daily check-ins turned into therapy battles about attachment responses.

Man and woman in a casual setting, engaging in conversation about boundaries and relationship challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: gpointstudio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She matched with this guy, who called himself a feminist, and they hit it off

Text excerpt from a woman describing communication issues and boundary struggles in a challenging relationship dynamic.

Woman thinks she found a perfect match but faces therapy battles as he turns every boundary into a fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about a woman confronting boundary issues in a relationship turning into a therapy battle over emotional honesty.

Young man sitting on a couch using phone and laptop, representing woman thinks she found a perfect match concept.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

But when they met, she realized how much of the so-called “therapy speak” he uses and how he wants to analyze every single thing she says

Text excerpt about a woman mortified as her perfect match turns every boundary into a therapy battle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about woman feeling insulted as her boundaries become therapy battles in a difficult relationship conversation.

Text excerpt about a woman struggling with boundaries as her match turns every disagreement into a therapy battle.

Text on a white background expressing frustration about being manipulated into therapy battles in a difficult relationship.

Image credits: l0fi_postcards

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

So, she nipped the blossoming relationship in the bud, as it made her feel beyond uncomfortable

A few weeks ago, the OP matched with a guy on a dating app, and they seemingly hit it off. As she said, “It felt refreshing.” This guy used the right language, talked about consent, asked questions, and all those kinds of things that made it pleasant to keep a conversation with him. He even called himself a feminist, which gave the woman hope.

So, they went out for a couple of dates – coffee, tacos, nothing fancy. And that’s where the perfect exterior started to crack. The minute the original poster would bring up anything that made her even slightly uncomfortable, he would turn it into a discussion panel.

For example, if she were to say she doesn’t like daily check-ins from someone she barely knows, as it makes her feel watched, he would say something along the lines of “can you unpack why you think you feel watched? Because that’s not a healthy attachment response.”

And it wasn’t a one-time thing – he constantly kept turning on therapy-ish talk, which made the woman feel tense, like she was being analyzed or something. This made her realize that this didn’t start out of nowhere – it was happening from the beginning of their communication, but for some reason, it went under her radar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maybe it felt natural at first, but in hindsight, he was always kind of condescending, never leaving anything be, and constantly trying to “make her better.”

Well, he isn’t the only person acting like that on this Earth. In fact, in the last couple of years or so, there have been discussions that more and more people are starting to weaponize the so-called “therapy speak” or manipulation, or just for self-interest.

Young woman sitting on a couch looking distressed, reflecting on a difficult relationship boundary turning into therapy battles.

Image credits: photoroyalty / Freepik (not the actual photo)

It’s a phenomenon that includes labeling things in a toxic way too often or too easily. Speaking about your triggers, safe spaces, gaslighting, and all things like that. You likely heard some of them being thrown around and didn’t even realize where they came from.

They all found their way into a public dictionary due to the fact that, in order to destigmatize therapy, a lot of professionals or folks who attend it started using these words, especially online, so everyone would get used to them.

ADVERTISEMENT

And while destigmatizing mental health help is important, when it comes to its terminology usage, it can easily become quite problematic. If people, just like the dude in the story, start using it in nearly every sentence, it starts to lose its true meaning. So, in the long run, it might further existing stigmas, as people will start viewing folks who overuse it in a negative way and might contribute to widespread misinformation about self-care.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not to mention the fact that it can be used for the manipulation of others. Whether to guilt-trip them into doing something for you, to make them feel bad, minimize their feelings, or anything like that. That’s what netizens thought this man was doing – his progressiveness seemed performative.

Do you agree with such a stance? What would you have done in the OP’s place? We’re eager to hear you out in the comments.

Netizens agreed with her decision – for them, the dude seemed suspiciously manipulative

Screenshot of a Reddit conversation about a woman facing a therapy battle after finding a perfect match turning boundaries into conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media post about a woman setting boundaries with a man turning issues into a therapy battle.

Comment discussing a manipulative person who turns boundaries into emotional and therapy battles in a conversation.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing therapy battles and boundary issues in a relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter warning about a man weaponizing therapy talk and ignoring boundaries in a toxic relationship.

Comment about a woman facing gaslighting and boundary issues in a troubling therapy battle situation.

Comment about gaslighting and feeling confused, praising quick recognition of boundary and therapy battle issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a comment describing a sociopathic predator using therapy language to manipulate in a relationship boundary conflict.