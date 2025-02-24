There are many such folks out there who multipurpose various products and take a healthy step toward minimalism. We have compiled some of the most useful items they mentioned that have a high multifunctionality—and you only have to sit back and peruse the list!

I often multipurpose old glass bottles by painting them and using them as flower vases. Although it’s a very small thing, I feel good that I'm making at least a teeny, tiny bit of effort by multipurposing products rather than just buying new ones and adding to the clutter.

#1 Rubbing alcohol. You have no clue how useful this stuff is. Bought it once for a project, use it for a ton of stuff now. Cleans just about everything, dress cuts, you can set it on fire, removes oil better than soap.

#2 I'm gonna be a little different and say my PlayStation 4. Its my cable tv, its my youtube, its my video games and music.



It covers all my entertainment needs without all the clutter of multiple electronic devices.

#3 Leatherman Skeletool CX



I use it every day. It's a quality pocket knife (154CM steel - sharpens very well) but I also use it very often as a screwdriver, bottle opener and pliers. It's always carried in my front right jeans pocklet (the little one on mens jeans) and I need up using it for damn near everything.

Let’s face it—we live in a challenging economy where multipurposing products is actually quite a good thing as it might help you cut the costs of unnecessary items. The situation is so dire that experts have predicted that some daily essential things might soon be very hard to get for middle-class people. It is estimated that an American household spends an average of $61,334 per year on expenses. This amount is quite staggering, considering the fact that the average salary in the US is $66,622. Well, saving a few bucks here and there by using multifunctional products does sound like a beneficial option, doesn’t it?

#4 Ranch dressing replaces sandwich spread, vegetable dip, and "a splash of milk" in mac and cheese or other sauces.



Washcloths make really good "napkins".

#5 A credenza. It’s a clothes dresser in the bedroom , sideboard in the dining room, tv stand in the living room, arts and crafts supply storage in the craft room....



I move every few years. A credenza is the most versatile piece of furniture I own.

#6 With the exception of knives, most of my kitchen stuff doubles as baby toys at the moment. Not only does my kid prefer playing with measuring cups to any of the expensive electronic gizmos people gift to infants these days, but those measuring cups are *so much quieter* than the goddamn Disney Babies Popping Fun Pals Activity Center Helltoy.

It’s no secret that people all over the globe are looking for smart ways to beat inflation while also enjoying their lives. Especially a country like Japan, which promotes minimalism by inventing new things so people can easily live with less, save money, and still find happiness and satisfaction in their lives. Some studies have also revealed that minimalism directly affects financial well-being and happiness. Well, this just stresses the fact that now is probably the best time to multipurpose products, save money, and secure a happier lifestyle.

#7 Japanese Snow Peak titanium Spork. Beautiful, lightweight, compact, versatile, lasts a lifetime. For everything else: bamboo chopsticks.

#8 Flour sack and microfiber towels. Microfiber cleans so well with just water, and flour sack towels take the place of paper towels.

#9 Toaster oven. I just bought one that has an air fryer. But you can also bake in it and it takes way less time to heat up. I can’t wait to air fry some kale and battered cauliflower.



Also I got one of those little bamboo shower stools. It’s cool for shaving legs in the shower but it can be used for other purposes.

According to Nielsen, “Product demand for items that met more than one consumer need or had multiple functions remained strong, even when their category as a whole struggled. For example, year-on-year sales of built-in kitchen hobs dropped by 4% from January to August 2022 and hoods fell by 11%, yet there was an 18% jump in sales of built-in hobs with integrated hoods.” ADVERTISEMENT Nielsen also explained that consumers are willing to pay more for smart multi-functional products that simplify their lives. But hey, buying fancy products is not always necessary, as you will see some simple items in this list that folks multipurpose.

#10 I use hair conditioner as shaving cream.

#11 Chopsticks are one of the best tools you can have in the kitchen!



They’re super versatile for cooking and eating. They can serve the purpose of a whisk, spatula, tongs, fork, cake tester etc. If you put multiple chopsticks down they become a cooling rack (Ex. For bacon). You can even eat potato chips with them to prevent messy hands!

#12 IPhone. I do get why people want to use a dumb phone, but really a smart phone just does so much and does it so well.



I feel most peoples issue with them on here is how other people use their smart phones, not how they can use a smart phone themselves.



“I don’t want to be a zombie” then don’t be. Has nothing to do with the actual smart phone.

On the other hand, The Minimalist Vegan who promotes sustainable living argues in an article that while the multipurpose approach can be effective when simplifying, you have to be careful not to overdo it. The article also adds that you can waste countless hours trying to find all-in-one solutions that work. “The point is, multipurpose products can compromise the quality of the individual task at hand. We see this happen all the time with phone apps. Instead of focusing on solving one single problem well, the creators try to pack too many features into the software to the point where it doesn’t do anything well. ADVERTISEMENT "So, while I encourage you to look for multipurpose products, make sure you’re not compromising jobs that need to be done,” the article concludes.

#13 It's a pretty big one, but I got an Instant Pot for cooking, and after doing so I was able to get rid of 2 crock pots and my rice cooker. Partly I didn't make a lot of rice so it was a bit more of just knowing I had a backup, but with the right instructions for the right type of rice the Instant Pot can apparently make a good batch of rice. For the slow cookers, I end up just converting the cook time from slow cooking multiple hours to pressure cooking times as the IP is hit or miss as an actual slow cooker. Even with adding a second inner pot for the IP, I still need less storage space and can do more things with a single appliance than I could with the previous three.

#14 Candles! I love to garden so I repurpose all of my old candle jars into little house plants or jars for storing bobby pins etc

#15 A wok, I’ve made so many things in a wok. Stir-fry of course, pasta, fried eggs, sauces, omeletes, pancakes, meat and veg, curries, fried chicken and chips, steamed veg. Cooks things quickly, you can make large and small portions comfortably, easy to clean, lightweight. I love my wok.

Well, folks, that's it from our side. Now we want to give the platform over to you and hear your thoughts on these products. Which ones have you used before? Don't forget to upvote your favorites. Also, if our list has missed any multipurpose items that you know of, feel free to jot them down in the comments below!

#16 A good kitchen/coffee scale and immersion blender save me a lot of time on clean-up, and I was able to say farewell to measuring cups/spoons as well as a blender, hand mixer and food processor.



Hygiene/beauty and cleaning products have been distilled down to Dove bar soap (low pH), petroleum jelly, sunscreen, toothpaste and unscented liquid castile soap. Though it should be noted that I'm blessed with zero-effort hair and skin.

#17 I bought a 14 inch stainless steel skillet for like $25 that I do the majority of my cooking in. Works on the stove-top, oven, grill, etc.



Not multi-use exactly, but my sous vide. I guess it is multi-use as I can cook literally anything with it from meat to poultry to fish and veggies and everything in between!

#18 **Dr. Bronner's peppermint soap**



You can wash your body with it, your sink, your shower, your dishes, your hair, your dog, your cat, your clothes, your teeth.



Talk about cutting down on the amount of clothes you need when going on vacation.



I just need a sink, some Dr. Bronner's, and a little bit of water and I can stay clean and smell clean in the same clothes for a week.



**Baking soda and vinegar**



With that said, my go-to for shower and toilet cleaning is baking soda and vinegar. It gets the job done without the harsh chemicals.



**Basketball**



I know what you're thinking: what can you do with a basketball other than play basketball? Well, it's the single greatest spine stretcher in the history of mankind and really loosens up my back more than any foam roller can ever imagine, and it's more gentle too. Great butt massager too if you tilt it to the left and right. Also, a nice little outdoor seat.

#19 A wooden stool. It's a neutral color so it fits anywhere.



I live in a studio apt so currently I use it as a seat at my desk, a step stool... in the future it can be decor (plant stand).

#20 I love our electric kettle. Were a foster home and have a newborn living with us. I prep a mixer bottle of formula that is kept in the fridge. I just pour how much she eats into a bottle. I can then flip on the kettle, pour warm water into a mug and submerge the bottle for a few minutes to warm it. I also use the hot water to sterilize bottles and binkies each night.



I'm not a huge tea drinker but I do enjoy it on occasion. Way more convenient with a kettle.



Also speeds up cooking things like ramen and past. Boil the water in the kettle, pour it in a pan and good to go.

#21 Blender. I use it to make smoothies, soups, smooth powdery sugar, juice, chopped herbs etc!



Also a table oven instead of toasters to be able to cook other stuff too!

#22 Binder clips.

#24 My plastic step stool in the bathroom. I use it as a regular step stool, a seat for when I clean the loo, a squatty potty, a foot rest when I shave my legs in the shower, and a seat for when I wash the dog in the shower (we don't have a bath).



My husband is Swiss so I can't forget my mini Victorinox on my keyring - it gets used as a box cutter most but I also use the nail scissors and tweezers often.

#25 A mug as a cutlery holder



A pot and a small colander as a stream cooker



Lego for supporting/holding something or for decor



USB webcam on a PC as a microphone.

#26 Baby wipes! Who needs clorox wipes or other cleaning products. I use them for everything. Wiping off spills, cleaning the bathroom floor, dusting, and even to "shower" while camping and whatnot. Seriously useful product.

#27 Potatoes and rice. It's food so I don't know how much it counts, and my poor-student go to, but the amount of things you can make out of them is crazy even if its obvious. Onigiri, fried rice, yellow rice, rice milk, potato bread (nummos), baked/mashed potatoes, fries, potato soup... I could go on for mi amors.



Mugs, too. I own three, one I use for holding forks etc, and two more for eating/company. I use them as bowls and cups, and honestly I dig it. Plus its good for lazy meals. Mmm. Mug brownies.

#28 I use shampoo as body wash as well but I get my bottle refilled, I don't keep buying plastic bottles over and over again. I was doing it long before being minimalist though.

#29 Castille soap. For ERYTHING.

Hair body laundry dishwasher sink handsoap surfaces pets plant (pests) cars all things. I am very passionate about castille soap.

#30 I love lush moisturizers and lotions, they last a long time for me and are usually multipurpose.