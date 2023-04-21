“Is That Why You Leave Early And Stay Late Every Day?”: Man Has A Comeback For His Colleagues After They Rib Him About Being Childfree
Being a parent is in no way an easy task. Especially in the mornings when things can get pretty chaotic. That’s why some people try to get out of this part of parenting responsibilities.
Redditor u/VintageHilda told the ‘Child Free’ community about her husband’s co-workers constantly coming to work early. She had a feeling they might be fathers avoiding getting their kids ready for school. That’s why when the group started teasing her husband about being child-free, he had a comeback ready.
Some parents and child-free people have different routines when it comes to work as well
Image credits: drazenphoto (not the actual photo)
This man’s co-workers would come to work early, which made him wonder why
Image credits: August de Richelieu (not the actual photo)
Image credits: VintageHilda
So much stereotyping. Personally when my daughter was very young, I'd rush home from work to spend time with her. Still spend every minute I can with her. Don't jump on the manbashing bandwagon, prejudging a demographic based on a stereotype has a name, pre-judice.
Yeah. It was irritating that many of the comments inferred “most men”. I don’t think so. I understand wanting some alone time, but not to that extent.
Wtf even is this post? My dad was always early for work because my school started before his shift at work did. So he'd take me to school in the mornings and then go straight to the office because going back home after dropping me off would be a waste of both time and fuel. I'd argue dads are earlier at work than childfree folks specifically BECAUSE they're helping with the school rush in the mornings.
Week barely started and our first post is the good old man-bashing. Just the usual, is it, BP?
