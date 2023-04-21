Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Is That Why You Leave Early And Stay Late Every Day?”: Man Has A Comeback For His Colleagues After They Rib Him About Being Childfree
30points
Parenting, Work & Money44 minutes ago

“Is That Why You Leave Early And Stay Late Every Day?”: Man Has A Comeback For His Colleagues After They Rib Him About Being Childfree

Miglė Miliūtė and
Viktorija Ošikaitė

Being a parent is in no way an easy task. Especially in the mornings when things can get pretty chaotic. That’s why some people try to get out of this part of parenting responsibilities.

Redditor u/VintageHilda told the ‘Child Free’ community about her husband’s co-workers constantly coming to work early. She had a feeling they might be fathers avoiding getting their kids ready for school. That’s why when the group started teasing her husband about being child-free, he had a comeback ready.

Some parents and child-free people have different routines when it comes to work as well

Image credits: drazenphoto (not the actual photo)

This man’s co-workers would come to work early, which made him wonder why

Image credits: August de Richelieu (not the actual photo)

Image credits: VintageHilda

The OP revealed more information in the comments

Redditors applauded the husband’s reply and shared their views on the situation

The guys in the story were far from the only ones, as people in the comments made clear

Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Viktorija Ošikaitė
Viktorija Ošikaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Viktorija is a photo editor at Bored Panda with BA in Fine Arts and Printmaking. Before joining Bored Panda she worked as a freelance illustrator and kids summer camp counselor. In her spare time, she enjoys film photography and playing hide and seek with her cat.

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So much stereotyping. Personally when my daughter was very young, I'd rush home from work to spend time with her. Still spend every minute I can with her. Don't jump on the manbashing bandwagon, prejudging a demographic based on a stereotype has a name, pre-judice.

4
4points
reply
Pandapoo
Pandapoo
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah. It was irritating that many of the comments inferred “most men”. I don’t think so. I understand wanting some alone time, but not to that extent.

1
1point
reply
Monday
Monday
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wtf even is this post? My dad was always early for work because my school started before his shift at work did. So he'd take me to school in the mornings and then go straight to the office because going back home after dropping me off would be a waste of both time and fuel. I'd argue dads are earlier at work than childfree folks specifically BECAUSE they're helping with the school rush in the mornings.

3
3points
reply
Csaba Hegedűs
Csaba Hegedűs
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Week barely started and our first post is the good old man-bashing. Just the usual, is it, BP?

3
3points
reply
