Mother Demands Kids Cry And Grieve At Their Stepdad’s Funeral, Their Real Father Steps In

Grief is one of the strongest human emotions, and it’s no secret that it cannot be forced. Nor can it be hurried. Everyone deals with loss differently, and this is a very individual experience.

Recently, a story featuring family drama caught everyone’s attention on the AITA community. “My ex-wife and I share two children. Our daughter is 13 and our son is 11. She was remarried for 7 years and has two children with her late husband. He died a week ago,” the dad wrote.

It turns out that the mom was not happy with the fact her kids weren’t grieving her husband’s loss that much. So she kept pushing them into feeling and showing more sadness, which just didn’t sit well with the kids’ dad.

Dad wonders if he crossed the line when he lashed out at his ex-wife for pushing their kids into grieving her late husband



Image credits: Elina Fairytale (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ivan Samkov (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Vera Arsic (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Jordan Bergendahl (not the actual photo)

The dad went into more detail about why his kids didn’t have a good relationship with their stepdad

Image credits: KaleidoscopeLeft7130

Many people showed their support in the comments