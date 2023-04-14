Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Mother Demands Kids Cry And Grieve At Their Stepdad’s Funeral, Their Real Father Steps In
33points
Parenting, Relationships2 hours ago

Mother Demands Kids Cry And Grieve At Their Stepdad’s Funeral, Their Real Father Steps In

Liucija Adomaite and
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Grief is one of the strongest human emotions, and it’s no secret that it cannot be forced. Nor can it be hurried. Everyone deals with loss differently, and this is a very individual experience.

Recently, a story featuring family drama caught everyone’s attention on the AITA community. “My ex-wife and I share two children. Our daughter is 13 and our son is 11. She was remarried for 7 years and has two children with her late husband. He died a week ago,” the dad wrote.

It turns out that the mom was not happy with the fact her kids weren’t grieving her husband’s loss that much. So she kept pushing them into feeling and showing more sadness, which just didn’t sit well with the kids’ dad.

Image credits: Elina Fairytale (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Ivan Samkov (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Pavel Danilyuk (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Vera Arsic (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Jordan Bergendahl (not the actual photo)

The dad went into more detail about why his kids didn’t have a good relationship with their stepdad

Image credits: KaleidoscopeLeft7130

Many people showed their support in the comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Indrė Lukošiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Indrė is a photo editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Fashion design. On her free time she likes to re-watch her favorite movies/tv shows and hang out with her cat. She loves anything that has horror and/or mystery vibe to it. She is also a proud back seat gamer.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Start the discussion
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda