Dad Pays $300 Child Support, Feels He Can Control 10YO's Whole Life, Mom Gives Him A Reality Check
Smiling dad wearing sunglasses with arm around daughter by the lake, illustrating child support and parenting control themes.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Dad Pays $300 Child Support, Feels He Can Control 10YO's Whole Life, Mom Gives Him A Reality Check

Of course, a mother and father have differing opinions when it comes to their kids, and the healthy way out is to sit and discuss. However, this becomes more difficult if the parents are separated, and it’s the child that pays the price for their fights.

The original poster (OP) is sick of her ex expecting absurd things that would require her to change their daughter’s whole life to accommodate him. One day, he just crossed all limits with an outrageous demand, so the poster put her foot down, but he threatened to sue her! Here’s what really happened…

More info: Reddit

    Parents tend to fight when making decisions for their kids, but sometimes, one takes things too far

    Mom giving a reality check during a tense conversation about child support and control over 10-year-old's life.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    After the poster’s ex got remarried to his girlfriend (Peggy), he demanded more custody of their 10-year-old daughter

    Text post discussing dad paying $300 child support and mom's perspective on control and involvement in their 10-year-old's life

    Custody dispute over 10YO child as dad pays $300 support and mom sets boundaries on controlling child's life.

    Text discussing issues with a dad paying child support and the impact on a 10-year-old's living environment and behavior.

    Image credits: Ill-Statisticia-mem

    Two siblings in a bedroom, a girl playing with her phone upside down while her brother watches, reflecting child support dynamics.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    However, the poster thinks that Peggy’s 5 kids have zero discipline, and it’s not healthy for her daughter to be around, and besides, they live quite far

    Text excerpt about parenting challenges, child support, and a mother addressing control concerns with a 10-year-old child.

    Dad pays $300 child support but tries to control 10-year-old’s life, mom sets a firm reality check.

    Custodial mom frustrated as dad paying $300 child support tries to control 10YO's schedule and meet-up arrangements.

    Image credits: Ill-Statisticia-mem

    Teen girl sitting on outdoor steps with a backpack, using phone, illustrating themes of child support and parental control.

    Image credits: EyeEm / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Her ex also made a ridiculous demand that their daughter should move from her magnet school to a public one, as his stepkids are jealous of her

    Text excerpt from mom’s perspective discussing dad’s control demands despite paying $300 child support for their 10-year-old.

    Text excerpt about a dad paying child support and wanting control, with mom pushing back on the issue.

    Text about a mom responding to dad paying $300 child support and his attempt to control their 10-year-old's life.

    Custody dispute where dad paying $300 child support tries to control 10-year-old’s life, mom sets boundaries firmly.

    Image credits: Ill-Statisticia-mem

    The poster had had enough and flat-out refused, but now, he’s threatening to take her to court over it

    Today, we dive into the life of the poster as she tells how she is tired of her ex (Tom) making her change their daughter’s life for his needs. Apparently, after he remarried his girlfriend (Peggy), he wanted more custody of their 10-year-old kid, and OP never stopped her from spending time with him. The problem arose because of Peggy, her hellish house, and her 5 completely spoiled kids.

    Despite experts always warning about disciplining kids, Peggy seems to be one of those people who think it’s just riffraff. Her kids are very indisciplined and are constantly on their phones. Her house is also completely unhygienic, and the adults in it keep screaming at each other. It has been observed that such household chaos may be hazardous to a child’s health. 

    No wonder the poster is so hesitant to send her daughter to that house, and even the kid really hates going there. OP mentioned that she would rather go meet her dad outside somewhere, but the guy keeps making strange demands. Besides, the couple has no value for time as they were 45 minutes late for the daughter’s soccer match, while she was freaking out.

    On top of all this drama, they also live quite far, and the poster is sick of driving so much just because her ex suddenly wants to spend time with his daughter. She feels that just because he pays $300 child support every month, he thinks he can ask their kid to change her whole life as per his whims and fancies. However, one day, he just crossed all limits of rational thinking.

    Father and 10-year-old daughter sitting by the lake, highlighting child support and parental control issues.

    Image credits: tyukin.photo / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Tom requested that OP remove their daughter from the district’s competitive magnet school and put her in a public one, all because his stepkids are jealous! Yeah, you read that right. OP just couldn’t believe that he would ask something so outrageous, when the little one, as well as her mom, had worked so hard to get into the school in the first place.

    Of course, she refused, but then the man had the audacity to threaten that he would see her in court. While he did blurt all this out, OP feels that he’s too lazy to actually go ahead with it. However, after she vented online, netizens suggested that she document everything and hire an attorney. Lawyers always warn about how important documentation is in custody battles, so they do have a point.

    People online were also concerned about the sudden negative change in surroundings for the kid. Research has also shown that such an environment can hinder a child’s growth. People argued that it was distressing the little girl a lot and OP should just stop sending her to that house. They also complained about Tom’s terrible attitude towards his own daughter.

    The fact that he chose his stepkids’ jealousy over his own child’s life says a lot about him, doesn’t it? The poster also clarified that she only sent her there because she asked to spend time with her father. However, now that she knows how bad it is, she won’t do it again.

    I am definitely glad to hear that, because Tom and Peggy definitely sound like a complete mess. Don’t you agree? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

    Folks were shocked by how careless her ex is and said he would just mess things up for their daughter, so it’s better if he has less custody

    Reddit conversation about dad paying child support and mom setting boundaries on visitation with 10-year-old child.

    Reddit comments discussing child support and custody issues as mom gives dad a reality check on control and decisions.

    Reddit conversation about dad paying $300 child support and custody control, mom challenges his control over 10-year-old.

    Commenters discussing child support and parental control issues, emphasizing documentation and legal advice.

    Reddit discussion on dad paying $300 child support and mom giving him a reality check about controlling their 10-year-old's life.

    Reddit comments discussing child support, visitation rights, and a mom confronting a dad trying to control her 10-year-old.

    Screenshot of a Reddit conversation discussing a dad paying $300 child support and controlling his 10-year-old’s life.

    Comments about child support and visitation rights, discussing legal advice and parental control concerns in custody situations.

    Forum discussion about dad paying $300 child support and mom addressing control over 10-year-old’s life challenges.

    Reddit conversation discussing dad paying $300 child support and controlling his 10YO's life with mom's response.

    Family
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    tabbygirl04152020 avatar
    Tabitha
    Tabitha
    Community Member
    47 minutes ago

    I was almost thinking, with the request to take the kid out of her school, that daddy and his anti-vaxxer pig woman wanted to homeschool her with their own feral kids. Hell, that could probably come up sometime too. Yeah, daddy should only be a supervised lunch—-without pig woman and her feral litter—-from now on. Oh, and if daddy’s other kids are jealous of what OP’s daughter gets to do at her school, then maybe he and pig w9man should step up and provide better for them—-actually parent them instead of letting them be feral and ignorant. What TF kind of futures are the two of them building for those kids. Not much, from what I can tell.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
