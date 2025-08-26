Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Goes Ballistic On Her BF For Agreeing To Mow His Ex’s Lawn, He Complains About It Online
Couple having a tense conversation on a bed, woman upset while man tries to comfort her amid relationship conflict.
Couples, Relationships

Woman Goes Ballistic On Her BF For Agreeing To Mow His Ex’s Lawn, He Complains About It Online

When you break up with a person and start dating someone new, this partner might not be happy that you are still on good terms with your ex. It’s not always about jealousy, as sometimes, it could be their past pipping up as well.

Speaking about the past, the original poster’s (OP) high school sweetheart is now his ex, and also the mother of his kids. Strangely though, she asked him to mow her lawn, and he agreed to do it for free. However, when he showed their texts to his girlfriend, all hell broke loose! Here’s what happened…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Not everyone likes it when their partners agree to do everything that their ex asks of them

    Image credits: Magda Ehlers / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The poster’s ex asked him if he could mow her lawn for $15, but he agreed to do it if she bought their kid a game worth $22, and she said yes

    Image credits: xwoahx3

    Image credits: Gabriel Ponton / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    His girlfriend and ex have never met, and when he showed his texts with his ex to her, she simply lost it and said he doesn’t need to go over there

    Image credits: xwoahx3

    In the end, he didn’t go, but now he’s annoyed with his girlfriend, as he thinks that she’s just jealous

    Today, we dive into the life of OP, as he feels frustrated with his girlfriend. The thing is, his ex is his high school sweetheart, and also the mother of his kids, but after they broke up, it has been a year since he started dating his current girlfriend. Since they co-parent 2 children, OP is on friendly terms with his ex, but the woman has never met his girlfriend.

    In fact, the two women never want to meet, and he also thinks that his girlfriend has something against his ex. One day, he suddenly got a text from his ex, asking whether he could mow her lawn for $15, and he agreed to do it only if she got their kid a game that costs $22, and she said yes. The story took an unexpected turn when he showed these texts to his girlfriend.

    She got so furious over the texts that she just flipped and said that he “doesn’t need to go over there” and even said “I’ll go do it myself”! OP mentioned in the comments that he even asked her to tag along with him, but she refused. Looking at her reaction, the poster eventually didn’t mow the lawn, but he’s angry with his girlfriend and thinks that she’s just jealous.

    When he vented online, boy-oh-boy did he start a massive debate amongst netizens. A lot of folks who had kids with their exes quickly sided with the OP. They argued that dating someone who coparents with an ex-partner is not an easy thing, as the ex will always be present in the relationship because of the kids.

    Image credits: xwoahx3

    Research shows that co-parenting after a couple has broken up can bring forth numerous challenges. Netizens commented that it’s tough enough to do this without having your current partner breathing down your neck about it. They also stated that his girlfriend was overreacting and needed to take a step back and see how ridiculous she sounded.

    On the other hand, there were a lot of people who said that the ex’s request to mow her lawn seemed really weird, as she could’ve done it herself or asked someone else. They also zeroed in on the reason the poster felt the need to mention that the woman was his high school sweetheart. They felt that it was out of context and looked like he was not yet over her.

    Experts have revealed that men may take longer to get over their exes. Another study has also found that approximately 44% of couples have experienced at least one reconciliation with an ex-romantic partner. When you think about these statistics, it does throw a light on what these Redditors are trying to say, doesn’t it?

    However, despite all the debates, many netizens agreed that he needed to set up a healthy boundary with his ex. Even experts advise that it’s a wise thing to set this boundary for your own peace. I guess it all comes down to what the poster decides to do, since he has heard things from both sides. 

    If you were in his shoes, what would you do? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

    Folks online were divided, as some said his girlfriend was overreacting, while others claimed that his ex’s request was too weird

    Image credits: Everton Vila / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Rutuja Dumbre

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's voicing jealousy over grass but she obviously can't handle the involvement with the kids. Break up, she's not looking for someone with other committments.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kids or not, there's no reason whatsoever that ex-couples should not still help each other with stuff like this, especially only a year on. Never got my head round the sort of person who as a new partner would make demands like this.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My take from this is that the GF is insecure enough to not GAF that his kids are also going to have a s****y garden, not just his ex. She could always go with him and actually meet the mother who might be able to lay her doubts to rest.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
