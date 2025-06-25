Jealous Friend Keeps Insulting Guy’s ‘Wappatooie’ Wine, Gets Humbled When He Switches Their Wines

ADVERTISEMENT

Everyone has unique hobbies and skill sets, and that’s why people seem to excel at different things. It shouldn’t be important if someone is better at their hobby than you, but a lot of people are competitive and simply want to be the best, no matter what.

In this situation, a jealous man kept insulting his friend’s winemaking. He probably felt insecure that his own wine couldn’t compare, so he insulted the other man’s skills. He got taught a valuable lesson when his friend pulled a clever trick on him.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Winemaking is an incredible skill that requires a lot of knowledge, effort, and patience

Share icon

Image credits: antonmaster / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that during the pandemic, he started brewing wines, beers, and meads for friends after a nearly 15-year hiatus, and supplied them to his community

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The winemaker’s friend was jealous of his skill and also of the fact that people traded him things for his wines and meads

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: rido81 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The competitive friend kept insulting the poster’s wine, and his wife would back him up, even though his stock was not up to par

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Django3401

At one sampling event, when the jealous man insulted the poster’s wine, he revealed that the man had badmouthed himself as he had switched their stock

As the poster shared, he hadn’t brewed any alcohol for almost 15 years, but during the pandemic, since their suppliers had been shut down, he had to take it up again. It’s clear that the OP had a talent for winemaking, because he soon began supplying his stock to his friends and family.

Making homemade wine is no easy task. It takes a couple of days and requires the maker to be extremely present and vigilant. The brewer has to stir the mixture daily so that the fermentation happens smoothly. People even make notes about the process so that they know exactly how it will turn out.

The poster was very skilled, which is why many people even traded him things for his beverages. Rather than being happy for his success, his friend seemed extremely jealous and kept insulting his wine whenever he got the chance. This annoyed the poster because he had been working hard to brew it.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s good that the man didn’t feel discouraged by his friend’s constant badmouthing. Instead, he held sampling events and connected with other wine connoisseurs. Many people who brew homemade spirits enjoy connecting with folks who do the same. It’s a great learning experience and can make it even more fun for everyone.

Share icon

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The OP felt like his friend was trying to undermine his efforts every single time. The man and his wife both kept hurling insults about his wine. They didn’t seem to realize that their homemade stock wasn’t even liked by many, since nobody ever touched what they made. This also puzzled the poster.

He eventually hatched a plan to keep his friend in check and teach him a lesson. At one of their sampling parties, when the man began to insult his wine yet again, the OP revealed that he had actually switched wines, and that the one he had insulted was his own.

ADVERTISEMENT

When a loved one or friend tries to undermine you or treat you badly, you don’t have to take it lying down. It is important to stand up for yourself and either speak to them about it or confront them. Some people take the route of revenge, where they try to beat the person at their own game. This, of course, should be done tastefully.

Insulting a winemaker whose stock isn’t in demand might make a little bit of sense, but saying such things about someone who supplies truckloads is just foolhardy. Luckily, the jealous man was put in his place in a simple and creative way. Hopefully, he’ll now focus more on his winemaking than his insults.

What fun petty revenge prank would you have played on the competitive friend? Let us know in the comments.

People loved the poster’s revenge idea and were glad the other man got his comeuppance

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT