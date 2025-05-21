ADVERTISEMENT

There are different ways you can get insulted on the internet. You might get "ratioed" if your message gets way more comments than "likes". You might not receive any "likes" at all – and that might be the worst insult of all, especially if you were trying to be funny. But perhaps the most impactful and creative are still clever comebacks.

Bored Panda has dug up some gems from all over the internet where people got roasted by other netizens so bad they might need to apply some ice to their burns. Some people just have a way with words, so, check out these hilarious insults that the Shakespeares of the Internet came up with!