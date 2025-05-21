ADVERTISEMENT

There are different ways you can get insulted on the internet. You might get "ratioed" if your message gets way more comments than "likes". You might not receive any "likes" at all – and that might be the worst insult of all, especially if you were trying to be funny. But perhaps the most impactful and creative are still clever comebacks.

Bored Panda has dug up some gems from all over the internet where people got roasted by other netizens so bad they might need to apply some ice to their burns. Some people just have a way with words, so, check out these hilarious insults that the Shakespeares of the Internet came up with!

#1

Ratio In TikTok

Text on grass asking why schools in Europe have no security, with 12,272 comments discussing savage burns.

Sudden-Refuse-7915 Report

    #2

    Okay She’s Got A Point Tho

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange showing a savage burn with a sharp comeback challenging protection assumptions.

    BoymanAndGirldog Report

    #3

    Sounds About Right

    Screenshot of a Twitter thread showing savage burns and harsh replies about phone prices and personal insults.

    Nigel_Hunter Report

    Internet comes with its own rules of communication and etiquette. But one thing remains the same as it is in real life: arguing. People like to prove their point when they're lurking in the comment section, and Millennials might be the age group that does it most.

    According to a 2017 survey, 33% of Millennials said they get into fights online often or at least sometimes. Still, most Americans don't think online arguments are worth their time. More than half (55%) of the respondents said they don't ever have disagreements with people online. 24% admitted that it happens, but rarely.

    #4

    Don’t Forget Your Birth Control

    Text message exchange showing a dad making a savage burn paired with a photo of Vibram five finger shoes.

    reddit.com Report

    #5

    Mama Tell No Lies

    Meme showing savage burn texts about bad influence with a card dare and witty comeback messages.

    Patser21 Report

    #6

    Saw This On Another Sub, Thought It Was Fitting

    Reddit discussion about Apple Watch exercise tracking limitations with humorous user comments and responses.

    Secret-Aardvark1602 Report

    Sadly, probably none of us are strangers to insults and verbal put-downs, especially on the internet. The Pew Research Center reported in 2021 that about four in 10 Americans have reported online harassment. Most respondents cite politics as the top reason why they might be targeted.

    Younger people also say they experienced online harassment more often. A whopping 64% of Americans under 30 have experienced some form of it. 49% of folks aged 30-49 say the same, and only 21 people aged 65 and older admit they've been victims of some sort of harassment on the internet.
    #7

    Sometimes The Comments On IG Ads Are Gold

    Close-up of a person wearing a mask with extremely long, thick eyelash extensions in a beauty salon setting.

    reddit.com Report

    johngrimes avatar
    Uncle Panda
    Uncle Panda
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Can we consider it a virus since it's transmitted by viral videos?

    #8

    I Can’t Lie. The Comment Sections Always Make Me Laugh

    Young man with spiked hair and sleeveless shirt making a gesture in a video with savage burns comments below.

    FilthyRascals Report

    #9

    I Love A Ben Shapiro Burn

    Screenshot of savage Twitter burns with users debating feminism and parenting, highlighting popular savage burns people share online.

    cozynite Report

    We know it happens; people insult each other. Whether it's face-to-face or through a device screen, they usually hurt. We all can probably appreciate a carefully-crafted and humorous roast that's targeted at someone else, but what's the psychology behind insulting people in general? Are we just looking for ways to express our pent-up anger or is there any kind of self-serving reasoning in the act?
    #10

    On An Influencer Who Has Trained His Jaw

    Young man with sharp jawline and tousled hair, paired with a savage burn comment on his facial appearance.

    theonewhowasbeing Report

    #11

    He Had It Coming

    Man with long hair and beard speaking in front of arcade machines, illustrating savage burns people can't recover from.

    CringeOrDie Report

    #12

    A Video About Donuts

    Man being interviewed inside a donut shop, discussing savage burns people are still unable to recover from.

    iluvdoingstuff Report

    Sometimes, insults can be about superiority. Evolutionary psychologist Nigel Barber, Ph.D. explains that we insult someone when they threaten our social standing. "[An insult is] an attempt to reduce the social status of the recipient and raise the relative status of the insulter," he writes for Psychology Today.
    #13

    You Are The Reason They Stay Home

    Text meme showing a humorous exchange about remote jobs hurting mental health, featuring savage burns people find hard to recover from.

    MsSeraphim Report

    #14

    Seriously It Does Look Like That

    Man wearing sunglasses and a black shirt speaking into a microphone during a recorded session with a mannequin in the background

    reddit.com Report

    #15

    Not An Extrovert

    Twitter conversation showing a savage burn debating introverts and extroverts with sharp witty comments.

    __Dawn__Amber__ Report

    We're also exhibiting more and more narcissistic traits, which might be the fault of social media. Even in 2009, researchers have observed a rise in narcissistic traits in college students. Now, more than 15 years and many new social media platforms later, our self-esteem and egos are closely tied to our social media personas. And we feel like insults are the most effective way to defend them.

    #16

    She Sure Ain’t Balsa Wood

    Screenshot of social media comments showing savage burns and harsh insults in a heated online exchange.

    Public-Marionberry33 Report

    #17

    Huge Loss Of Inventory

    Fire engulfs Temu warehouse in China as flames and smoke rise from massive inventory loss incident.

    ZanP96 Report

    #18

    This Might Be A Crime Scene

    Screenshot of a Twitter conversation discussing pain killers and the sensation of pain in a humorous context.

    TTwelveUnits Report

    Insulting someone on the Internet is also easier on us. It doesn't make us feel that bad insulting a person's appearance if we can't see their reaction in real-time. Even if an insult is clever and we get cheered on by fellow netizens, we don't see the micro expressions on the other person's face. So, insulting someone on the internet can make us bolder, more reckless, and, ultimately, mean.

    #19

    They Do Look Very Similar

    Group of young men practicing music with instruments in a room, illustrating savage burns people are unable to recover from.

    BQjesuEM Report

    #20

    He Is Right Though

    Older man with wild white hair and glasses speaking into microphone, image used for savage burns that disintegrate people

    Unlucky-Parsnip-4711 Report

    #21

    50 Shades Of White

    Plate with baked chicken breast, air fryer fries, and a tortilla, humorously described in savage burns context.

    sjorbepo Report

    Nigel Barber explains that societies evolve to regulate those who dispense insults. "Effective communities maintain solidarity by keeping direct insults to a minimum," he writes. "Hence the elaborate traditions of politeness and respect found in real-world communities of the past; people behaved that way to avoid unnecessary anger, disputes, and violence."

    #22

    She Called Me The N Word After That And Blocked Me

    Social media conversation showing savage burns with sharp comebacks that leave people speechless and disintegrated.

    mareksierra Report

    earthquake903 avatar
    Earthquake903
    Earthquake903
    Community Member
    Premium     18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ignorant ppl like that are allowed to vote.....

    #23

    The Human Version Of A Windows Update

    Social media comment comparing a person to a Windows update causing crashes, featured in savage burns collection.

    KombatDisko Report

    #24

    All I’m Gonna Say Is O O F

    Screenshot of a savage burn comment comparing IQ to Albert Einstein and Stephen Hawking in a humorous online reply.

    YouJustgotwooshedboi Report

    We might think that comebacks are the perfect weapon against insults. But psychiatrist Neel Burton, M.D., writes that it might not be so. By roasting someone back, we're stooping to their level. "This gives them, their behaviour, and their insult far too much legitimacy," the psychiatrist believes.

    #25

    Can't Unsee It Now

    Two young men in casual clothes having a conversation in a video discussing savage burns people can't recover from.

    literallynoone5545 Report

    #26

    Why Are They All Shaped Like Squeezed Tube Of Toothpaste

    Three men wearing hats posing indoors with mounted antlers and rustic wooden decor, capturing savage burns moments.

    MABEHIERhier Report

    #27

    When Your Date Asks What You Do For Living

    Man with unkempt hair in parking lot, screenshot of comment section showing savage burns people are still unable to recover from.

    sluttybeautie Report

    Instead, Burton says, comebacks and roasts should exist only between friends and in good faith. When we clap back only for the sake of humor and not with the intent to insult someone, a comeback is at its most effective. "The witty put-down does have a place, but only among friends, and only to add to the merriment," Burton adds.

    #28

    Bro What Is That On Top Of His Head?

    Man in glasses reviewing music albums with comment about haircut as a savage burn from people still unable to recover

    Billy_Bob2332 Report

    #29

    Made Me Cackle

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange featuring savage burns and witty replies that people are still unable to recover from.

    BunnyBunBunHoney Report

    kennethmccartney avatar
    Array Index Out of Bounds
    Array Index Out of Bounds
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't get down with this blatant lack of grammar and spelling. If you don't know basic syntax, then I won't read your posts.idiots.

    #30

    Especially Clever

    Reddit comment humor with savage burns and witty replies that leave people unable to recover.

    reddit.com Report

    Which of these witty comebacks would you put into the hall of fame of the bust burns on the Internet, Pandas? Let us know in the comments. And if you're looking for more cases where online jerks were put in their place by creative roasters, check out our previous articles here, here, and here!

    #31

    Great Summation Of How Disappointed People Are With The Movie

    Joker character smiling menacingly in official teaser trailer video for savage burns and disintegrated moments.

    Reddituser0346 Report

    #32

    Respect Lexis King

    Man with intricate beard design and long hair at barber shop, showcasing a savage burn hairstyle detail.

    BryLinds Report

    #33

    They Look Like Cardboard Cutouts

    Twin men taking selfies in front of the Mona Lisa painting, surrounded by people capturing the moment on phones.

    banstovia Report

    #34

    So That’s Why They’re So Loud

    Group of people doing vigorous trampoline exercise in a gym, showing intense energy and fitness activity.

    Bunbaroops Report

    #35

    This Is A Burn

    Woman posing outdoors near artificial plant, highlighting savage burns that people are still unable to recover from.

    DryParamedic3257 Report

    #36

    “There Has Never Been Another Nation That Has Existed Much Beyond 250 Years”

    Social media thread discussing the longevity of nations with savage burns people find hard to recover from.

    SamCham10 Report

    yho12 avatar
    veirdbuttrue
    veirdbuttrue
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ohhhh how can someone be so ignorant. Mind is boggled.

    #37

    I Like This One

    Social media post showing a savage burn comment with 14 reactions and 20 replies on chips question.

    ThomasoSGG7 Report

    #38

    Hitting This Like A Pan Flute

    Tubular objects bundled with rubber bands on a table, illustrating savage burns people are still unable to recover from.

    jelyk Report

    #39

    I'm Dead

    A dog with a unique expression, featured in a post about savage burns people cannot recover from online.

    Nana897 Report

    #40

    Its Hard Prince-Thug Life

    A young man with long hair and tattoos in a casual setting, representing savage burns that people struggle to recover from.

    ItsOriginalUsername Report

    #41

    She Just Got Flamed Bro

    Twitter conversation showing a savage burn about playing video games as an escape from reality.

    PewdsForPresidnt Report

    #42

    I'm Not Sure If This Is An Insult Or A Compliment

    Man in a black jacket making a gesture during a talk show, illustrating savage burns people can't recover from online.

    alenvg_2000 Report

    #43

    Who Does That Anyway?

    Reddit comments discussing unpopular opinions with savage burns and harsh critiques on sleeping in jeans.

    Valdrom Report

    #44

    Clones With Slight Differences

    Three men sitting at a colorful desk, sharing savage burns in a casual video discussion setting.

    PurpleDeadmau5Fan Report

    #45

    A Streak Of Insults

    Tweet about skull preventing the brain from floating away shared in savage burns people are still unable to recover from.

    wach_era13 Report

    #46

    Dude Got Ratioed To The Shadow Realm

    Social media exchange showcasing savage burns with comments where users deliver clever comebacks.

    Grouchy-Ad9640 Report

    #47

    “…within Walking Distance Of A School Shooting” Is Savage

    Screenshot of a Twitter exchange with savage burns highlighting social media's most brutal comments.

    CrackerJackJack Report

    #48

    Save File Corrupted Mid Puberty

    Screenshot of a savage burn comment on social media showing a harsh insult that people can't recover from.

    gruntingcunting Report

    #49

    We Have Trees Older Than Europe Itself

    Family in a car meme discussing Americans, culture, history, and savage burns people are still unable to recover from.

    Professor-Rick Report

    She Could Blow Out The LA Fires

    Young woman reacting to savage burns comment on social media, highlighting savage burns people struggle to recover from.

    throatfrog Report

    #51

    Ignored It Until I Got Online

    Screenshot of Twitter conversation showing a savage burn with people still unable to recover from witty insults.

    bbrk9845 Report

    #52

    I’m Definitely Gonna Use This

    Screenshot of savage burns with sharp comebacks showing edge and no point in a conversation that people find unforgettable.

    Shrekie_Hulk Report

    He Had It Coming

    Text message exchange showing a savage burn about ego and overweight baggage fees in a humorous conversation.

    Larilarieh Report

    You Look Like A Memory

    Older person with blurred face in a social media video receiving savage burns in the comments section.

    rednosed94 Report

    #55

    Not Sure Who This Is But Goddamn!

    Man singing into microphone with on-screen comment about waking up early, illustrating savage burns and reactions.

    c0nf Report

    #56

    "Whats A Gender Neutral Word You Could Use For Your Spouse?"

    Text conversation with users sharing a funny exchange about gender-neutral words and searching for glasses on the head, showing savage burns.

    GriffinFTW Report

    “Doh!” Said The Nft Bro

    Group of men casually relaxing on a boat deck with water and city skyline in the background, capturing savage burns vibe.

    jiriwelsch44 Report

    If The Shoe Fits

    Meme showing a medieval shoe with a pointed toe and text referencing savage burns that people struggle to recover from.

    W1LLEYx Report

    #59

    No You Didn't

    Tweet exchange showing a savage burn with a witty reply that people are still unable to recover from.

    Joe_Black03 Report

    #60

    Can't Recover From That Burn

    Young couple posing on a boat at sunset, highlighting savage burns from the viral social media post.

    big_hole_energy Report

    Ready To Go

    Screenshot of a social media comment thread featuring savage burns and sarcastic replies about My Pillow sheets.

    StrngThngs Report

    He Looks Like He's Good At It Too

    Man wearing glasses and plaid shirt smiling on rocky beach, with large comments section below about savage burns.

    Constant-Training994 Report

    #63

    Brutal Takedown

    Screenshot of a social media thread showing savage burns and harsh comments causing people to be unable to recover.

    Weaponxclaws6 Report

    #64

    This Is A New One

    Person holding a hash brown and McFlurry sandwich, an example of savage burns people are surprised by online.

    zGravity- Report

    kennethmccartney avatar
    Array Index Out of Bounds
    Array Index Out of Bounds
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    U done no how to speak, yo! U done be Ignit, no how to spell. U dum, u know what I'm saying? Idiots...

    No Your Phone Is Not Upside Down

    Screenshot of a Reddit video titled Lady slowly goes nuts, showing a distorted face with savage burns comment thread visible.

    Ipomoea-753 Report

    I’d Watch That Movie

    Young man in a casual zip-up shirt with a playful comment, capturing savage burns people still feel unable to recover from.

    010rusty Report

    #67

    She Has Officially Disintegrated Into Pieces

    Screenshot of savage burns conversation with a roast about buying an expensive stroller for an ugly baby.

    RealRaging_Fire Report

    #68

    Worst Loaf Of Bread Ever Baked

    Image showing a poorly sliced loaf of bread with a comment mocking its lack of air in a savage burn.

    Nicox37 Report

    Never Heard This

    Poll results on teaching Arabic numerals in American schools with user comments showing savage burns and reactions.

    HughJanus35 Report

    #70

    Eyes Are The Window To The Socioeconomic Status

    Young woman with blonde hair responding to a savage burn comment about low income white girl eyes in a TikTok video.

    MrDrPresBenCarson Report

