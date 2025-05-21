“Officially Disintegrated Into Pieces”: 70 Savage Burns People Are Still Unable To Recover From
There are different ways you can get insulted on the internet. You might get "ratioed" if your message gets way more comments than "likes". You might not receive any "likes" at all – and that might be the worst insult of all, especially if you were trying to be funny. But perhaps the most impactful and creative are still clever comebacks.
Bored Panda has dug up some gems from all over the internet where people got roasted by other netizens so bad they might need to apply some ice to their burns. Some people just have a way with words, so, check out these hilarious insults that the Shakespeares of the Internet came up with!
Okay She’s Got A Point Tho
Sounds About Right
Internet comes with its own rules of communication and etiquette. But one thing remains the same as it is in real life: arguing. People like to prove their point when they're lurking in the comment section, and Millennials might be the age group that does it most.
According to a 2017 survey, 33% of Millennials said they get into fights online often or at least sometimes. Still, most Americans don't think online arguments are worth their time. More than half (55%) of the respondents said they don't ever have disagreements with people online. 24% admitted that it happens, but rarely.
Mama Tell No Lies
Saw This On Another Sub, Thought It Was Fitting
Sadly, probably none of us are strangers to insults and verbal put-downs, especially on the internet. The Pew Research Center reported in 2021 that about four in 10 Americans have reported online harassment. Most respondents cite politics as the top reason why they might be targeted.
Younger people also say they experienced online harassment more often. A whopping 64% of Americans under 30 have experienced some form of it. 49% of folks aged 30-49 say the same, and only 21 people aged 65 and older admit they've been victims of some sort of harassment on the internet.
Sometimes The Comments On IG Ads Are Gold
Can we consider it a virus since it's transmitted by viral videos?
I Can’t Lie. The Comment Sections Always Make Me Laugh
I Love A Ben Shapiro Burn
We know it happens; people insult each other. Whether it's face-to-face or through a device screen, they usually hurt. We all can probably appreciate a carefully-crafted and humorous roast that's targeted at someone else, but what's the psychology behind insulting people in general? Are we just looking for ways to express our pent-up anger or is there any kind of self-serving reasoning in the act?
On An Influencer Who Has Trained His Jaw
He Had It Coming
A Video About Donuts
Sometimes, insults can be about superiority. Evolutionary psychologist Nigel Barber, Ph.D. explains that we insult someone when they threaten our social standing. "[An insult is] an attempt to reduce the social status of the recipient and raise the relative status of the insulter," he writes for Psychology Today.
You Are The Reason They Stay Home
Seriously It Does Look Like That
Seriously people, don't do ordering your Sean Penn on Wish...
Not An Extrovert
We're also exhibiting more and more narcissistic traits, which might be the fault of social media. Even in 2009, researchers have observed a rise in narcissistic traits in college students. Now, more than 15 years and many new social media platforms later, our self-esteem and egos are closely tied to our social media personas. And we feel like insults are the most effective way to defend them.
She Sure Ain’t Balsa Wood
Huge Loss Of Inventory
Insulting someone on the Internet is also easier on us. It doesn't make us feel that bad insulting a person's appearance if we can't see their reaction in real-time. Even if an insult is clever and we get cheered on by fellow netizens, we don't see the micro expressions on the other person's face. So, insulting someone on the internet can make us bolder, more reckless, and, ultimately, mean.
50 Shades Of White
Nigel Barber explains that societies evolve to regulate those who dispense insults. "Effective communities maintain solidarity by keeping direct insults to a minimum," he writes. "Hence the elaborate traditions of politeness and respect found in real-world communities of the past; people behaved that way to avoid unnecessary anger, disputes, and violence."
She Called Me The N Word After That And Blocked Me
The Human Version Of A Windows Update
We might think that comebacks are the perfect weapon against insults. But psychiatrist Neel Burton, M.D., writes that it might not be so. By roasting someone back, we're stooping to their level. "This gives them, their behaviour, and their insult far too much legitimacy," the psychiatrist believes.
Can't Unsee It Now
Why Are They All Shaped Like Squeezed Tube Of Toothpaste
Instead, Burton says, comebacks and roasts should exist only between friends and in good faith. When we clap back only for the sake of humor and not with the intent to insult someone, a comeback is at its most effective. "The witty put-down does have a place, but only among friends, and only to add to the merriment," Burton adds.
Bro What Is That On Top Of His Head?
Made Me Cackle
I can't get down with this blatant lack of grammar and spelling. If you don't know basic syntax, then I won't read your posts.idiots.
Great Summation Of How Disappointed People Are With The Movie
Respect Lexis King
They Look Like Cardboard Cutouts
So That’s Why They’re So Loud
This Is A Burn
“There Has Never Been Another Nation That Has Existed Much Beyond 250 Years”
I Like This One
Hitting This Like A Pan Flute
I'm Dead
Its Hard Prince-Thug Life
She Just Got Flamed Bro
I'm Not Sure If This Is An Insult Or A Compliment
Who Does That Anyway?
Clones With Slight Differences
A Streak Of Insults
Dude Got Ratioed To The Shadow Realm
“…within Walking Distance Of A School Shooting” Is Savage
Save File Corrupted Mid Puberty
We Have Trees Older Than Europe Itself
She Could Blow Out The LA Fires
Ignored It Until I Got Online
I’m Definitely Gonna Use This
He Had It Coming
You Look Like A Memory
Not Sure Who This Is But Goddamn!
"Whats A Gender Neutral Word You Could Use For Your Spouse?"
“Doh!” Said The Nft Bro
If The Shoe Fits
No You Didn't
Ready To Go
He Looks Like He's Good At It Too
Brutal Takedown
This Is A New One
U done no how to speak, yo! U done be Ignit, no how to spell. U dum, u know what I'm saying? Idiots...
No Your Phone Is Not Upside Down
I’d Watch That Movie
She Has Officially Disintegrated Into Pieces
Worst Loaf Of Bread Ever Baked
Never Heard This
Eyes Are The Window To The Socioeconomic Status
Some made me snicker, some made me laugh out loud, but most were simply meh.
