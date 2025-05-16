A photograph is more than just a moment frozen in time. It’s also a fascinating story told through an image, oftentimes much more meaningful than words alone can express. 

Check out these examples from the How History Looks Instagram account. These snapshots are enough to captivate, but reading their backstories may make you want to do more digging. 

We’ve collected some snapshots from the page, including unseen portraits of notable figures, events that shaped humanity, and pictures of daily life from nearly a full century ago.

#1

Black police officer on point duty in London near Charing Cross Station, a monumental life moment frozen in time, 1968.

    #2

    Woman at 1977 International Women’s Year March in Texas wearing a shirt with a feminist slogan about independence and history.

    #3

    Ruby Bridges escorted by marshals attending a white elementary school, a monumental life moment frozen in time from history.

    james_croft avatar
    Nimitz
    Nimitz
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She's in her 70s now. Always remember that ALL the parents of that school withdrew their kids rather than allow them to go to school with a black girl. She was escorted past dozens of hateful white people throwing rocks and hurling insults at her. She was just a kid. And she went to those classes and sat alone.

    Learning about history provides us with enough context and understanding for the present to make informed decisions about the future. But that’s just one of the many reasons to do so. 

    According to research by University of Massachusetts Amherst professor Lisa Wexler, a lack of accurate knowledge about the historical traumas of one’s culture creates a sense of grief and stress.

    #4

    Young French girl happily holding her cat on a cobblestone street in 1959, a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    #5

    Side-by-side images of Kane Tanaka, a monumental life moment frozen in time as the world's oldest living person at 118 years old.

    #6

    Boris Karloff in iconic Frankenstein makeup having tea on set, capturing monumental life moments frozen in time.

    Educator and public servant Shahara McGee shares a similar sentiment. In an article for the University of Nevada, Reno publication, McGee explained how knowing about the African-American legacy is more than just learning about the contributions of Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, and Malcolm X.

    “It is vital and a personal moral imperative to share the breadth and depth of Black History, showing what it is and means to the world,” she wrote. 
    #7

    Young girl from 1890 UK wearing early prosthetic legs, a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    #8

    Young Kiowa tribe girl in traditional dress, Oklahoma 1894, a monumental life moment frozen in history.

    #9

    Baby Eminem with his parents in 1973, captured in a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    Many photos on this list were taken way before digital cameras and smartphones existed. It was a very different time. For UC Berkeley journalism professor and veteran photojournalist Ken Light, photographs at the time had the same point of view. 

    In an interview with UC Berkeley News, he explained how the pre-smartphone era allowed people to be fully immersed in the moment they intended to capture with a camera.

    “If you took a picture in 1970 of 500,000 people at an anti-war protest in Washington, D.C., they all had their peace fingers up, or their power fists,” he said. “If you took a picture now, they’d all have their cell phones up.”
    #10

    Final four couples in a 1930 Chicago dance marathon, showing monumental life moments frozen in time.

    #11

    Reporters watching President Nixon resign in 1974, a monumental life moment frozen in history.

    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Woodward and Bernstein of the Washington Post. Had to stop my subscription when the WP didn't endorse Kamala Harris over Trump.

    #12

    Hand-drawn sketch of Elvis Presley with guitar, capturing a monumental life moment frozen in time from the 1950s.

    Light adds that photographers played a much more important role decades ago: to witness and record history. These days, he says, everyone sees themselves as their own brand and says, “Why do we need a photographer?” 

    At the same time, he recognized how images are much more powerful through social media and as a tool for change. 

    “The number of images and videos that can be captured really changes how people can record history,” he said.

    #13

    Louis Armstrong signing autograph for French punk with trumpet shaved design, a monumental life moment in history.

    #14

    A boy experiencing monumental life moment, reacting with awe while watching a TV screen for the first time.

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hope it was the last time, too. Who am I kidding? HaHa, the joke's on me.

    #15

    Historic moment showing monumental life changes as Sweden switches driving side from left to right in 1967.

    pasejo1233 avatar
    Boredandsomea
    Boredandsomea
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    this is an arranged picture by the people in the picture being there for their in the morning of the change. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dagen_H

    Now, it’s your turn, readers. Which of these photos captured your attention the most? What about them drew you in? Let us know in the comments!
    #16

    Children eating a modest Christmas dinner during the Great Depression, a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    #17

    Emaciated family during the Madras famine of 1877, showing a monumental life moment frozen in history.

    #18

    Young boy picking cotton barefoot in Oklahoma 1916, a monumental life moment frozen in time in history.

    #19

    Russian teachers during the 1990s economic crisis sitting at desks with bottles of vodka in a historical moment frozen in time.

    #20

    Female samurai warrior from the 19th century, a monumental life moment frozen in historical time.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is most likely Nakano Takeko, a famous onna-bugeisha (female warrior) in Japanese history. Nakano fought during the Boshin War (1868-1869) and died aged 21. She (and other women) fought "without permission, since the senior Aizu retainers at the time did not allow them to fight as an official part of the army. Her preferred weapon was the naginata. She was wounded by a rifle bullet to the chest in October of 1868, and Nakano asked her younger sister to behead her in order to prevent Nakano being taken captive. She asked that her sister give her an honorable burial. Her sister and another Aizu soldier carried out her wishes, and Nakano was buried at the temple her family attended, in the Fukushima prefecture.

    #21

    The last queen of Mongolia in the 1920s wearing traditional royal attire, a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    #22

    Photo of Dina Sanichar, a feral boy discovered in India in 1867, illustrating monumental life moments frozen in time.

    #23

    Man carving the eye on Mount Rushmore in the 1930s, a monumental life moment frozen in time in history.

    #24

    Two childhood friends reunite unexpectedly during a 1972 demonstration, a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    #25

    Train passengers wearing protective masks during the 1918 flu pandemic, representing monumental life moments frozen in time.

    #26

    Wives of Apollo 8 astronauts reacting with joy hearing their husbands' voices from orbit, a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    #27

    Four children holding protest signs about homework in 1970s Hawaii, a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    #28

    Black and white WWII photo showing soldiers writing a message on a bomb, capturing monumental life moments frozen in time.

    #29

    British bulldog wearing a helmet guards a London flat in 1940, a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    #30

    Black and white photo of a man with a traditional Rwandan hairstyle, a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    #31

    18-year-old Muhammad Ali stands alone on the winner’s podium at the 1960 Rome Olympics in this historic photo.

    #32

    Young girl in the 1900s having her hair done with a permanent waves machine, capturing a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That was definitely the early 1900s. That gave way to Toni permanents you could do at home.

    #33

    Historic photo of a Coca Cola advertisement made by spreading grains for pigeons in Venice, illustrating monumental life moments.

    #34

    Picasso in his studio surrounded by art, capturing monumental life moments frozen in time in 1956 Cannes, France.

    #35

    Polish woman showing monthly food ration in early 1980s, illustrating monumental life moments frozen in time.

    #36

    Coal miner and six children sitting by fireplace in West Virginia, capturing monumental life moments frozen in time, 1938.

    #37

    Black and white photo of Albert Einstein wearing fuzzy slippers, a monumental life moment frozen in history.

    #38

    Elvis Presley serving in the US Army in Germany, a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    #39

    Black and white photo of a married couple with their 11 children in 1954, a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If one assumes a full-term pregnancy for each child (9 months), that means the mom was pregnant for an accumulated total of 8.25 YEARS O_O

    #40

    Child of coal miner in barefoot, sitting at school desk in Kentucky, 1946, a monumental life moment frozen in history.

    #41

    Painters suspended on Brooklyn Bridge cables in 1914 capturing monumental life moments frozen in time.

    kerstinbillfraser avatar
    YakFactory
    YakFactory
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hadn't they heard of harnesses and other safety gear? Obviously not.

    #42

    Black and white high school portraits from 1986 capturing monumental life moments frozen in time.

    #43

    Titanic survivors Charlotte Collyer and her daughter wrapped in a blanket, captured in a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    #44

    Vintage black and white photo of young Elvis Presley with his parents, a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    #45

    A historic lifeboat discovered months after Titanic sinking showing monumental life moments frozen in time.

    #46

    Surviving life jacket from the Titanic displayed in a museum, showcasing monumental historical life moments.

    #47

    Man standing in deep snow next to telephone poles during the Great North Dakota blizzard, a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    #48

    Queen Victoria photobombing her son's wedding in mourning dress, a monumental life moment frozen in history.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Albert, the Prince Consort, had been ill for some time. In 1861, "Albert was informed that gossip was spreading in gentlemen's clubs and the foreign press that the Prince of Wales [his son] was involved with Nellie Clifden. Albert and Victoria were horrified by their son's indiscretion and feared blackmail, scandal or pregnancy. Although Albert was ill and at a low ebb, he travelled to Cambridge to see the Prince of Wales on 25 November and discuss the indiscreet affair." Albert died less than a month later on December 14th.

    #49

    US Coast Guard Cutter Spencer destroying German submarine U-175 in a monumental life moment frozen in time, April 17, 1943.

    #50

    Early McDonald's menu from the 1940s showing prices and items capturing monumental life moments frozen in time.

    #51

    Vintage sepia photo collage of father and son goofing off, a monumental life moment frozen in time from the 1910s.

    #52

    Aerial barnstormer Jersey Ringel with camera on top wing of vintage plane capturing monumental life moments in 1921.

    #53

    Vintage photo showing Fred Howe and George Moore boxing, monumental life moments frozen in time from history.

    #54

    Two Japanese women in traditional dress holding anti British propaganda photo of Winston Churchill, historical monumental life moment frozen in time.

    cali-tabby-katz avatar
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For those confused: WC = Winston Churchill (in the photograph) but also stands for "water closet", another phrase for the toilet/bathroom, which is why they're holding their noses XD

    #55

    1890s woman in historical photo, monumental life moment frozen in time from early photography era.

    #56

    Bedouin Arab warrior in traditional attire circa 1900, a monumental life moment frozen in time history photo.

    #57

    Interior of a 1939 commercial airplane with wicker seats and blue curtains, capturing monumental life moments frozen in time.

    #58

    Rare historical photo taken from the Statue of Liberty torch balcony, capturing a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    #59

    Workers painting the Eiffel Tower in 1932, capturing a monumental life moment frozen in time, historic black and white photo.

    #60

    Workers assembling the Statue of Liberty in Paris workshop, 1884, capturing monumental life moments frozen in time.

    #61

    A stylish couple on the New York subway in 1980 capturing monumental life moments frozen in time.

    #62

    Man standing by 1945 Manhattan Project billboard enforcing secrecy in a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    #63

    The Undertaker and his grandma in the 1990s, a monumental life moment frozen in history.

    #64

    French woman wearing German uniform during WW2, capturing a monumental life moment frozen in history.

    peekk3rri13 avatar
    Peeka_Mimi
    Peeka_Mimi
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    She undoubtedly was mobbed after the liberation. They shaved their heads among other things. Frankly she deserved whatever they did.

    #65

    Niagara Falls drained of water, showing rocky riverbed and construction equipment in a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    #66

    Black and white photo of the Mickey Mouse Club in the 1930s capturing monumental life moments frozen in time.

    #67

    Soviet water polo player Petre Kako Mshvenieradze with grandson in 1990, a monumental life moment frozen in time.

    #68

    Boxing match aboard U.S.S. New York in 1899 with sailors watching, capturing monumental life moments frozen in time.

    #69

    Black and white photo of Dubai in 1976 showing street life and old buildings before oil discovery, a monumental history moment.

    #70

    A man standing on early cables during the monumental construction of the Golden Gate Bridge, a historical life moment frozen in time.

    #71

    Ironworker standing on a steel beam high above Seattle during construction, monumental life moment frozen in time, 1984.

