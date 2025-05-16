“How History Looks”: 71 Photos About Monumental Life Moments Frozen In Time
A photograph is more than just a moment frozen in time. It’s also a fascinating story told through an image, oftentimes much more meaningful than words alone can express.
Check out these examples from the How History Looks Instagram account. These snapshots are enough to captivate, but reading their backstories may make you want to do more digging.
We’ve collected some snapshots from the page, including unseen portraits of notable figures, events that shaped humanity, and pictures of daily life from nearly a full century ago.
This post may include affiliate links.
We don't need you, but we can and want to enjoy you?
She's in her 70s now. Always remember that ALL the parents of that school withdrew their kids rather than allow them to go to school with a black girl. She was escorted past dozens of hateful white people throwing rocks and hurling insults at her. She was just a kid. And she went to those classes and sat alone.
Learning about history provides us with enough context and understanding for the present to make informed decisions about the future. But that’s just one of the many reasons to do so.
According to research by University of Massachusetts Amherst professor Lisa Wexler, a lack of accurate knowledge about the historical traumas of one’s culture creates a sense of grief and stress.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Eh, I'm calling BS on this one.
Educator and public servant Shahara McGee shares a similar sentiment. In an article for the University of Nevada, Reno publication, McGee explained how knowing about the African-American legacy is more than just learning about the contributions of Martin Luther King, Rosa Parks, and Malcolm X.
“It is vital and a personal moral imperative to share the breadth and depth of Black History, showing what it is and means to the world,” she wrote.
Many photos on this list were taken way before digital cameras and smartphones existed. It was a very different time. For UC Berkeley journalism professor and veteran photojournalist Ken Light, photographs at the time had the same point of view.
In an interview with UC Berkeley News, he explained how the pre-smartphone era allowed people to be fully immersed in the moment they intended to capture with a camera.
“If you took a picture in 1970 of 500,000 people at an anti-war protest in Washington, D.C., they all had their peace fingers up, or their power fists,” he said. “If you took a picture now, they’d all have their cell phones up.”
Woodward and Bernstein of the Washington Post. Had to stop my subscription when the WP didn't endorse Kamala Harris over Trump.
Light adds that photographers played a much more important role decades ago: to witness and record history. These days, he says, everyone sees themselves as their own brand and says, “Why do we need a photographer?”
At the same time, he recognized how images are much more powerful through social media and as a tool for change.
“The number of images and videos that can be captured really changes how people can record history,” he said.
I hope it was the last time, too. Who am I kidding? HaHa, the joke's on me.
this is an arranged picture by the people in the picture being there for their in the morning of the change. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dagen_H
Now, it’s your turn, readers. Which of these photos captured your attention the most? What about them drew you in? Let us know in the comments!
This is most likely Nakano Takeko, a famous onna-bugeisha (female warrior) in Japanese history. Nakano fought during the Boshin War (1868-1869) and died aged 21. She (and other women) fought "without permission, since the senior Aizu retainers at the time did not allow them to fight as an official part of the army. Her preferred weapon was the naginata. She was wounded by a rifle bullet to the chest in October of 1868, and Nakano asked her younger sister to behead her in order to prevent Nakano being taken captive. She asked that her sister give her an honorable burial. Her sister and another Aizu soldier carried out her wishes, and Nakano was buried at the temple her family attended, in the Fukushima prefecture.
That was definitely the early 1900s. That gave way to Toni permanents you could do at home.
If one assumes a full-term pregnancy for each child (9 months), that means the mom was pregnant for an accumulated total of 8.25 YEARS O_O
Hadn't they heard of harnesses and other safety gear? Obviously not.
Albert, the Prince Consort, had been ill for some time. In 1861, "Albert was informed that gossip was spreading in gentlemen's clubs and the foreign press that the Prince of Wales [his son] was involved with Nellie Clifden. Albert and Victoria were horrified by their son's indiscretion and feared blackmail, scandal or pregnancy. Although Albert was ill and at a low ebb, he travelled to Cambridge to see the Prince of Wales on 25 November and discuss the indiscreet affair." Albert died less than a month later on December 14th.
For those confused: WC = Winston Churchill (in the photograph) but also stands for "water closet", another phrase for the toilet/bathroom, which is why they're holding their noses XD
She undoubtedly was mobbed after the liberation. They shaved their heads among other things. Frankly she deserved whatever they did.