37 Vintage Photos That Allow Us To See History Up Close
Old photos are like mini time machines that can transport us back in time. Even though they only allow us to go 200 years back (as the first photograph dates back to 1826), nothing brings the past back to life like them, and there’s something very special and incredible about it. To remind us of this magic we often forget about, the Bored Panda team compiled a whole list of historical photos. Scroll down to find them below, and as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
Albert Einstein Teaching At Lincoln, The United States' First Historical Black University, 1946
Three Female Students Walk In The City Of Kabul, Afghanistan, 1972
A Baby Lamb Snuggles Up To A Sleeping Boy, March 16, 1940
An Officer Halts Traffic To Make Way For A Cat Carrying A Kitten Across The Street, 1925
Mississippi's First Interracial Couple- August 3, 1970
During The Spanish Flu Of 1918 In California
The Italian Royal Family, 1905
Animal Therapy, 1956
Camberley Kate, A.k.a. Kate Ward, And Her Stray Dogs In England In 1962. She Never Turned A Stray Dog Away, Taking Care Of More Than 600 Dogs In Her Lifetime
Miss America, 1924
A Photograph Of A Little Boy Carrying A Newborn Lamb, In Scotland, 1932
Cyclist From Estonia, On A Self-Made Bicycle, 1912
Cats Wait For The Fisherman To Return, Istanbul, 1970s
Roland, A 4,000 Pound Elephant Seal, Getting A Bath From His Handler At The Berlin Zoo. This Photo Was Taken In 1930
1969: Margaret Hamilton Next To The Navigation Software She And Her Team At Mit Wrote For The Apollo Program
Portrait Of John Smith, Also Known As The White Wolf, Elderly Native American Chippewa Of Cass Lake, Minnesota, In Traditional Dress, 1914
(Probably born between 1822 and 1826, although presumably as early as 1784; passed in February 6, 1922)
Woah, I can't imagine being born in 1784 and dying in 1922. That's...so much time.