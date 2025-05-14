Old photos are like mini time machines that can transport us back in time. Even though they only allow us to go 200 years back (as the first photograph dates back to 1826), nothing brings the past back to life like them, and there’s something very special and incredible about it. To remind us of this magic we often forget about, the Bored Panda team compiled a whole list of historical photos. Scroll down to find them below, and as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1 Albert Einstein Teaching At Lincoln, The United States' First Historical Black University, 1946 Share icon

#2 Three Female Students Walk In The City Of Kabul, Afghanistan, 1972 Share icon

#3 A Baby Lamb Snuggles Up To A Sleeping Boy, March 16, 1940 Share icon

#4 An Officer Halts Traffic To Make Way For A Cat Carrying A Kitten Across The Street, 1925 Share icon

#5 Mississippi's First Interracial Couple- August 3, 1970 Share icon

#6 During The Spanish Flu Of 1918 In California Share icon

#7 The Italian Royal Family, 1905 Share icon

#8 Animal Therapy, 1956 Share icon

#9 Camberley Kate, A.k.a. Kate Ward, And Her Stray Dogs In England In 1962. She Never Turned A Stray Dog Away, Taking Care Of More Than 600 Dogs In Her Lifetime Share icon

#10 Miss America, 1924 Share icon

#11 A Photograph Of A Little Boy Carrying A Newborn Lamb, In Scotland, 1932 Share icon

#12 Cyclist From Estonia, On A Self-Made Bicycle, 1912 Share icon

#13 Cats Wait For The Fisherman To Return, Istanbul, 1970s Share icon

#14 Roland, A 4,000 Pound Elephant Seal, Getting A Bath From His Handler At The Berlin Zoo. This Photo Was Taken In 1930 Share icon

#15 1969: Margaret Hamilton Next To The Navigation Software She And Her Team At Mit Wrote For The Apollo Program Share icon

#16 Portrait Of John Smith, Also Known As The White Wolf, Elderly Native American Chippewa Of Cass Lake, Minnesota, In Traditional Dress, 1914 Share icon (Probably born between 1822 and 1826, although presumably as early as 1784; passed in February 6, 1922)



#17 "Girls In The Windows" Taken By Ormond Gigli In 1960 In NYC. The Building Was Knocked Down The Next Day Share icon

#18 A Man Posing With A Donkey In His Lap, 1910s Share icon

#19 Richard White Bull, Oglala Sioux, 1899 Share icon

#20 Abraham Lincoln's Beloved Mutt Fido, The First Presidential Dog To Be Photographed, 1861 Share icon

#21 Victorian Woman Who Never Cut Her Hair, 1860-1900 Share icon

#22 An American Soldier Wears A Hand Lettered “War Is Hell” Slogan On His Helmet, Vietnam, 1965 Share icon

#23 American Woman Welders During World War II Share icon

#24 French Soldiers Passing By A Dog Wearing Googles And Smoking A Pipe, 1915 Share icon

#25 The Old Cincinnati Library Before Being Demolished, 1874-1955 Share icon

#26 Portrait Of A Filipina/Chinese Woman From The Philippines, 1875 Photo By Francisco Van Camp Share icon

#27 A Dog Holds Onto A Little Boy As He Tries To Retrieve A Ball In A River With His Golf Club, 1920s Share icon

#28 A German Immigrant Girl Waits To Be Processed At Ellis Island - New York, 1926 Share icon

#29 Soviet Peasants Listen To The Radio For The First Time, 1928 Share icon

#30 A Soldier Shares His Food With Two Dutch Kids, 1945 Share icon

#31 Three Young Boys Sit In A Wagon In A Pittsburgh Neighborhood Street, 1920-1930 Share icon

#32 A Portrait Of Hollow Horn Bear, A Man From The Brule Native American Tribe. 1907 Share icon

#33 Unbelievably Stunning Couple (Love How Their Hands Are Clasped Together), 1960s Share icon

#34 Fred Rogers Performing A "Bedside Solo Show" For 7-Year Old Beth Usher During Her Coma After Undergoing Surgery For "Rasmussen’s Encephalitis" At The John Hopkins Childrens' Hospital In Baltimore, Maryland, 1987 Share icon

#35 A Lovely Photo Of A Brother And Sister. I Love Their Fashion And Her Purse! Chicago, 1945 Share icon

#36 A Mountain Boy Fetches Water From A Spring, Great Smoky Mountains, Sevier County, Tennessee, Ca. 1950 Share icon

#37 Family Portrait After WW1 Share icon

