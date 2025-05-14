ADVERTISEMENT

Old photos are like mini time machines that can transport us back in time. Even though they only allow us to go 200 years back (as the first photograph dates back to 1826), nothing brings the past back to life like them, and there’s something very special and incredible about it. To remind us of this magic we often forget about, the Bored Panda team compiled a whole list of historical photos. Scroll down to find them below, and as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!

#1

Albert Einstein Teaching At Lincoln, The United States' First Historical Black University, 1946

Albert Einstein teaching a group of students in a classroom captured in a vintage photo showing history up close.

Historyinpictures Report

    #2

    Three Female Students Walk In The City Of Kabul, Afghanistan, 1972

    Three young women dressed in vintage 1970s fashion walking outdoors in a historic black and white photo.

    undiscoveredh1story Report

    #3

    A Baby Lamb Snuggles Up To A Sleeping Boy, March 16, 1940

    Boy lying on grass with a lamb resting its head on his shoulder in a vintage photo showing history up close.

    Historyinpictures Report

    #4

    An Officer Halts Traffic To Make Way For A Cat Carrying A Kitten Across The Street, 1925

    Vintage photo showing a traffic officer directing cars while a cat carries a small animal across the street.

    undiscoveredh1story Report

    #5

    Mississippi's First Interracial Couple- August 3, 1970

    Vintage photo of a smiling interracial couple on their wedding day, capturing history up close and personal.

    ilovehistory115 Report

    #6

    During The Spanish Flu Of 1918 In California

    Group of people wearing vintage clothing and face masks, highlighting history up close through vintage photos.

    ilovehistory115 Report

    #7

    The Italian Royal Family, 1905

    Vintage photo showing a family dressed in period clothing riding horses and a donkey outside a grand building.

    ilovehistory115 Report

    #8

    Animal Therapy, 1956

    Vintage photo of a child lying in bed with a breathing device, watching ducklings swim in a small tub nearby.

    ilovehistory115 Report

    #9

    Camberley Kate, A.k.a. Kate Ward, And Her Stray Dogs In England In 1962. She Never Turned A Stray Dog Away, Taking Care Of More Than 600 Dogs In Her Lifetime

    Black and white vintage photo of a person with a cart full of stray dogs on a city street showing history up close.

    Historyinpictures Report

    #10

    Miss America, 1924

    Vintage photo of a young woman with long curly hair wearing a Miss Philadelphia sash and lace dress, showing history up close.

    Historyinpictures Report

    #11

    A Photograph Of A Little Boy Carrying A Newborn Lamb, In Scotland, 1932

    Vintage photo of a child holding a lamb outdoors, capturing a close moment of history and rural life.

    undiscoveredh1story Report

    #12

    Cyclist From Estonia, On A Self-Made Bicycle, 1912

    Boy in vintage photo standing barefoot outdoors with handmade wooden bicycle, showcasing history up close.

    undiscoveredh1story Report

    #13

    Cats Wait For The Fisherman To Return, Istanbul, 1970s

    Several vintage cats sitting along a waterfront edge looking out over the water in a historic setting.

    undiscoveredh1story Report

    #14

    Roland, A 4,000 Pound Elephant Seal, Getting A Bath From His Handler At The Berlin Zoo. This Photo Was Taken In 1930

    Vintage photo of a man interacting with a large sea lion outdoors in a snowy historical setting.

    ilovehistory115 Report

    #15

    1969: Margaret Hamilton Next To The Navigation Software She And Her Team At Mit Wrote For The Apollo Program

    Vintage photo of a woman smiling while stacking a tall pile of large thick books in an office setting.

    ilovehistory115 Report

    #16

    Portrait Of John Smith, Also Known As The White Wolf, Elderly Native American Chippewa Of Cass Lake, Minnesota, In Traditional Dress, 1914

    Elderly man in traditional beaded clothing and headband, showcasing vintage history through a close-up portrait.

    (Probably born between 1822 and 1826, although presumably as early as 1784; passed in February 6, 1922)

    ilovehistory115 Report

    Woah, I can't imagine being born in 1784 and dying in 1922. That's...so much time.

    #17

    "Girls In The Windows" Taken By Ormond Gigli In 1960 In NYC. The Building Was Knocked Down The Next Day

    Vintage photo showing women in colorful dresses posing in building windows with a classic car parked on the street below.

    Historyinpictures Report

    #18

    A Man Posing With A Donkey In His Lap, 1910s

    Vintage photo of a man in a hat sitting on a wicker chair holding a lamb, showing history up close in black and white.

    undiscoveredh1story Report

    #19

    Richard White Bull, Oglala Sioux, 1899

    Native American man in traditional attire holding a ceremonial object in a vintage photo capturing history up close.

    undiscoveredh1story Report

    #20

    Abraham Lincoln's Beloved Mutt Fido, The First Presidential Dog To Be Photographed, 1861

    Vintage photo of a dog resting on a patterned fabric surface, showcasing history up close in a sepia tone.

    ThatsHistory Report

    #21

    Victorian Woman Who Never Cut Her Hair, 1860-1900

    Victorian Woman Who Never Cut Her Hair, 1860-1900

    ilovehistory115 Report

    #22

    An American Soldier Wears A Hand Lettered “War Is Hell” Slogan On His Helmet, Vietnam, 1965

    Close-up vintage photo of a soldier wearing a helmet with "War is Hell" written, showing history up close and personal.

    ilovehistory115 Report

    #23

    American Woman Welders During World War II

    Vintage photo of women workers welding metal in an industrial setting, showcasing history up close during a past era.

    undiscoveredh1story Report

    #24

    French Soldiers Passing By A Dog Wearing Googles And Smoking A Pipe, 1915

    Vintage photo of soldiers marching with a dog wearing goggles and a pipe, capturing history up close in a wartime setting.

    ilovehistory115 Report

    #25

    The Old Cincinnati Library Before Being Demolished, 1874-1955

    Vintage library interior with towering bookshelves and a person accessing books in a historic setting showing history up close.

    ilovehistory115 Report

    #26

    Portrait Of A Filipina/Chinese Woman From The Philippines, 1875 Photo By Francisco Van Camp

    Vintage photo of a young woman with long hair wearing traditional clothing and holding a folding fan in her lap.

    Historyinpictures Report

    #27

    A Dog Holds Onto A Little Boy As He Tries To Retrieve A Ball In A River With His Golf Club, 1920s

    Vintage photo of a young boy in old-fashioned clothes playing golf by a pond with a large dog closely watching nearby.

    ThatsHistory Report

    #28

    A German Immigrant Girl Waits To Be Processed At Ellis Island - New York, 1926

    Young woman wearing a white headscarf and vintage clothing, captured in a detailed vintage photo showing history up close.

    ilovehistory115 Report

    #29

    Soviet Peasants Listen To The Radio For The First Time, 1928

    Three people wearing headphones using early radio equipment in a vintage photo showing history up close.

    ilovehistory115 Report

    #30

    A Soldier Shares His Food With Two Dutch Kids, 1945

    Soldier with two children sharing a meal near military equipment in a vintage photo showing history up close.

    ilovehistory115 Report

    #31

    Three Young Boys Sit In A Wagon In A Pittsburgh Neighborhood Street, 1920-1930

    Three children sitting together on a small cart in a vintage photo showing history up close and childhood moments.

    undiscoveredh1story Report

    #32

    A Portrait Of Hollow Horn Bear, A Man From The Brule Native American Tribe. 1907

    Vintage photo of a Native American man in traditional clothing, showing history up close with detailed facial expression.

    undiscoveredh1story Report

    #33

    Unbelievably Stunning Couple (Love How Their Hands Are Clasped Together), 1960s

    Vintage photo of a well-dressed couple standing together outdoors in front of apartment buildings, capturing history up close.

    undiscoveredh1story Report

    #34

    Fred Rogers Performing A "Bedside Solo Show" For 7-Year Old Beth Usher During Her Coma After Undergoing Surgery For "Rasmussen’s Encephalitis" At The John Hopkins Childrens' Hospital In Baltimore, Maryland, 1987

    Doctor using puppets to comfort a child patient in a hospital bed in a vintage photo showing history up close.

    ilovehistory115 Report

    #35

    A Lovely Photo Of A Brother And Sister. I Love Their Fashion And Her Purse! Chicago, 1945

    Vintage photo of two children dressed in period clothing, capturing history up close on a city sidewalk.

    undiscoveredh1story Report

    #36

    A Mountain Boy Fetches Water From A Spring, Great Smoky Mountains, Sevier County, Tennessee, Ca. 1950

    Vintage photo of a barefoot child carrying a metal bucket outdoors, capturing history up close in a natural setting.

    undiscoveredh1story Report

    #37

    Family Portrait After WW1

    Vintage photo showing a woman and child standing next to a military coat, capturing history up close in a historical moment.

    ilovehistory115 Report

