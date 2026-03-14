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While many of the forms of things in the past, doors, or houses, for example, remain recognizable, the fact is that the particulars are what really set them apart. So it can be interesting to take a step back and wander through some images of what things looked like before.

So we’ve gathered the best posts from the "Fascinating History” X page for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most interesting ones and if you also feel like the name Twitter now feels like ancient history, share your thoughts in the comments below.

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