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While many of the forms of things in the past, doors, or houses, for example, remain recognizable, the fact is that the particulars are what really set them apart. So it can be interesting to take a step back and wander through some images of what things looked like before.

So we’ve gathered the best posts from the "Fascinating History” X page for your viewing enjoyment. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote the most interesting ones and if you also feel like the name Twitter now feels like ancient history, share your thoughts in the comments below.

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#1

Over 400-year-old wooden door at Exeter Cathedral with the oldest surviving cat flap, a remarkable historical treasure.

Fascinate_Hist Report

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    #2

    Ornate historical wall light fixture shaped like a frog with green glowing glass, showcasing advanced ancient craftsmanship.

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    #3

    Victorian moustache cups with ceramic guards designed to protect moustaches, showcasing advanced historical treasures.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Very good invention. Where are they now? We need them in the UK. Especially around Movember.

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    There is a specific, quiet thrill that comes from stumbling upon a heavy, cast-iron typewriter or a bulky, mint-green toaster from an era when appliances looked like they belonged on the set of a space-age sitcom. We often find ourselves pausing to stare at these relics of the mundane, not because they are inherently beautiful in a classical sense, but because they act as physical anchors to a world that no longer exists.

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    This fascination is partly driven by what psychologists call the "reminiscence bump," though when it applies to objects from before our birth, it shifts into a phenomenon known as anemoia, a sense of nostalgia for a time we never actually lived through.

    #4

    Antique bat-shaped lamp with a green glass center, showcasing historical treasures that reveal advanced past craftsmanship.

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    #5

    Intricate early 20th-century shop sign shaped like a peacock showcasing historical treasures and advanced craftsmanship.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do you ever look at old buildings and think wow and then look down the street to the modern box with plastic signage on and think... What a load of toss.

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    #6

    Celtic Tree of Life garden gate made of intricate metalwork, an interesting historical treasure showing past craftsmanship.

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    According to research highlighted by The New York Times, nostalgia is far more than just a sentimental daydream, it serves as a powerful psychological tool that helps us maintain a sense of continuity in an ever-changing world. This pull toward the physical is often a reaction to "digital fatigue."

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    #7

    Stone tortoise sculpture supporting a pillar at Sagrada Familia basilica, an interesting historical treasure showing advanced past.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That tortoise looks cream crackered with the effort.

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    #8

    Vintage leather ice skates from over 120 years ago, showcasing historical treasures that reveal advanced past technology.

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    #9

    French close helmet from 1630 featuring an intricate dragon design, a fascinating historical treasure showing advanced craftsmanship.

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    As Scientific American has noted in discussions regarding the brain’s preference for physical media, we often crave the spatial and tactile cues that tangible objects provide. An old object demands a different kind of attention, it has a texture, a smell, and a specific sound that forces us to slow down. We find beauty in the "patina", the scratches on a wooden desk or the worn-down edges of a silver spoon, because those marks represent a life lived.

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    #10

    Vintage Marcy L'Orange Variée perfume set from 1925 with glass wedges shaped like orange segments, a historical treasure.

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I wonder what the perfume smells like. Roses?

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    #11

    Cutlery inspired by insects displayed on ornate plate showcasing interesting historical treasures of advanced craftsmanship.

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    #12

    Ancient Greek statue of Aphrodite unearthed in mud shows historical treasures revealing advanced past discoveries.

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    These imperfections are a visual record of human interaction, making the object feel more like a companion and less like a disposable commodity. Furthermore, we are naturally drawn to the mystery of the "unsolved story" embedded in everyday items. Every dent in a vintage lunchbox or faded inscription in a second-hand book is a narrative hook that invites us to play detective.

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    #13

    Intricately detailed Hercules armor of Emperor Maximilian II from 1555, showcasing historical treasures revealing advanced past craftsmanship.

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    #14

    Large ancient marble bathtub in a historic museum surrounded by statues and intricate floor mosaics showing advanced historical treasures.

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    peterbear avatar
    Peter Bear
    Peter Bear
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That seems awfully shallow for bathing in.

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    #15

    Intricately carved historical hinge showcasing advanced craftsmanship in ancient treasures revealing the past’s sophistication.

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    Humans are evolutionary wired for storytelling, and mundane old objects are essentially "story-prompts" that allow our imaginations to run wild. We find ourselves wondering who held this object last, what their morning routine looked like, and how this specific item managed to survive the relentless march of time.

    #16

    Ancient 13th-century church doors flanked by old yew trees, showcasing historical treasures revealing advanced past architecture.

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    #17

    Art Nouveau styled gargoyle lamp on a Budapest building showcasing interesting historical treasures from the past.

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    #18

    Ancient wooden door with intricate ironwork at Wells Cathedral, an interesting historical treasure showing past advanced craftsmanship.

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    This sense of survival is a major part of the appeal. In a world characterized by planned obsolescence, where a smartphone is considered ancient after three years, seeing a 70-year-old fan that still hums to life feels like a small miracle of engineering. The shift from "built to last" to "built to be replaced" has changed our relationship with our belongings.

    #19

    15th-century intricately designed lock on a wooden Town Hall door, showcasing advanced historical craftsmanship and creativity.

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    #20

    Intricately carved antique wooden door surrounded by stone, showcasing historical treasures and advanced past craftsmanship.

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    #21

    Renaissance-era door knocker from Florence, Italy, showcasing an interesting historical treasure of advanced past craftsmanship.

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    Consequently, we view surviving vintage items with a level of respect usually reserved for elders, they are the "tough" survivors of a different manufacturing philosophy. Looking at old versions of common things allows us to see the "rough drafts" of our modern lives, which provides a fascinating perspective on human progress.

    #22

    Ancient staircase carved from stone showing historical treasures that reveal the past was more advanced than imagined.

    Fascinate_Hist Report

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    #23

    Decorative historical faucet with detailed bird design showcasing interesting historical treasures from the past.

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    #24

    Ornate historical faucets shaped like mythical creatures at Villa Kerylos showcasing advanced ancient craftsmanship and design.

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    Seeing a primitive version of a hair dryer that looks like a vacuum cleaner or a massive, room-sized computer component reminds us of the iterative nature of genius. It strips away the polished magic of contemporary tech and reveals the mechanical bones of how things actually work.

    #25

    Roman sapphire ring with intricate carving and gold interior, a historical treasure showing advanced ancient craftsmanship.

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    #26

    Ceramic electric toaster from 1928 with intricate blue designs showcasing historical treasures advanced technology.

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    #27

    Antique silver spice boxes shaped like fish, showcasing historical treasures that reveal past advanced craftsmanship.

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    This transparency is deeply satisfying because it makes the world feel more understandable and less like it’s run by invisible algorithms. We aren't just looking at old stuff, we are looking at the evolution of human thought and problem-solving. It is a reminder that we are part of a long, messy, and incredibly creative lineage. By appreciating these mundane artifacts, we celebrate the small, everyday ways that people have tried to make life a little easier, one clunky, heavy, beautifully outdated invention at a time.
    #28

    Ornate 1730 apothecary cabinet with hidden drawers, a historical treasure showing advanced craftsmanship of the past.

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    #29

    Intricately carved wooden beehive with bees, showcasing interesting historical treasures revealing advanced past craftsmanship.

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    #30

    Art Deco perfume bottle from the 1920s, showcasing interesting historical treasures that reveal advanced craftsmanship.

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    #31

    Interior of an early 20th century train with ornate wooden frames and tufted green velvet seats showcasing historical treasures.

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    #32

    Roman carnelian intaglio depicting a grasshopper driving a chariot pulled by butterflies, an interesting historical treasure.

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    #33

    Art Deco elevator door with intricate design from the 1930s, showcasing historical treasures that reveal advanced past innovations.

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    #34

    Albert Einstein’s cluttered office with chalkboard and papers, a historical treasure showing the past was more advanced than imagined.

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    #35

    Ornate historical harp from Queen Marie Antoinette’s era, showcasing intricate design and craftsmanship as a historical treasure.

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    #36

    Ornate historical train station interior in Antwerp, Belgium showcasing advanced architectural treasures of the past.

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    #37

    Blue and white historical tiled walls in Porto, Portugal showcasing intricate designs and advanced past craftsmanship.

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    #38

    Art Deco mailbox with intricate historical design highlighting treasures that show the past was more advanced than imagined.

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    3points
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    #39

    Gothic cloisters with vaulted arches and stone columns reflecting on a polished floor, showcasing historical treasures and advanced past architecture.

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    #40

    Intricately carved stone pillar inside Rosslyn Chapel showcasing historical treasures of advanced past craftsmanship.

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    #41

    The crooked historic teahouse in Windsor from 1687, showcasing interesting historical treasures of the past.

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    3points
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    #42

    Detailed carvings on the Column of Marcus Aurelius, a historical treasure showing advanced ancient Roman craftsmanship.

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    #43

    Ornate historical door with intricate pomegranate carvings showcasing advanced craftsmanship and artistic elegance from the past.

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    #44

    Art Deco doors featuring intricate human figures showcase historical treasures reflecting advanced past craftsmanship.

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    #45

    Gothic Strasbourg Cathedral illuminated at night, showcasing historical treasures and advanced medieval architectural design.

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    3points
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    #46

    Marble sculpture showing intricate carved net over two figures, demonstrating advanced historical treasures craftsmanship.

    Title: Disillusionment
    Artist: Francesco Queirolo
    Date: circa 1752–1759
    Location: Sansevero Chapel Museum, Naples

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    #47

    Ancient Roman mosaic floor uncovered in Turkey, showcasing historical treasures that reveal the past was more advanced than imagined.

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    #48

    17th-century bronze relief showing a knight and dog detail, an interesting historical treasure revealing advanced past art skills.

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    #49

    Art Nouveau ring by René Lalique reflecting advanced historical treasures craftsmanship and design.

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    #50

    Brass lunch box from 15th-century Egypt with intricate Arabic inscriptions, an interesting historical treasure showcasing advanced craftsmanship.

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    #51

    Ornate dragon-shaped door handle in bronze showcasing interesting historical treasures of advanced past craftsmanship.

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    #52

    Ornate medieval ceremonial gloves from 1220 adorned with jewels, a historical treasure showing advanced craftsmanship of the past.

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    #53

    Ancient Library of Celsus facade with detailed Roman architecture and sculptures showcasing historical treasures and advanced past.

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    2points
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    #54

    Tomb of Xerxes I carved into rock at Marvdasht, an interesting historical treasure showing advanced ancient craftsmanship.

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    #55

    Orvieto Cathedral's detailed craftsmanship showcasing historical treasures highlighting advanced past architecture in Umbria, Italy.

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    #56

    Underwater archaeologists with flashlights examine a colossal 2,200-year-old historical treasure statue head in Egypt.

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    #57

    Victorian-era Crossness Pumping Station interior showcasing historical treasures and advanced engineering craftsmanship.

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    2points
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    #58

    Art Deco elevator doors in Chicago from 1925 with intricate golden peacock designs, showcasing historical treasures and advanced craftsmanship.

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    #59

    Interior view of Notre-Dame de Reims cathedral showcasing historical treasures of advanced architecture with light, glass, and stone.

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    #60

    Ornate Irish harp crafted 200 years ago showcasing historical treasures that reveal an advanced past in art and culture.

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    #61

    Intricate historical stone carvings of the Last Judgement on Amiens Cathedral showcasing advanced ancient craftsmanship.

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    #62

    Baroque Library of Metten Abbey showcasing historical treasures that reveal the past was more advanced than imagined.

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    #63

    Ornate entrance of Café A Brasileira in Portugal, an interesting historical treasure showcasing advanced past architecture.

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    #64

    Ornate historical church doors at St. Jacobi Hamburg showing advanced craftsmanship and detailed sculptural panels.

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    #65

    Tudor building of St Bartholomew's Gatehouse in London showcasing interesting historical treasures from the past.

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    #66

    Horse-drawn hearse from Quebec around 1900, showcasing historical treasures that reveal the past was more advanced than imagined

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    #67

    Intricate historical craftsmanship on San Telmo Palace facade in Seville showcasing advanced architectural treasures.

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    #68

    Intricate historical stone carvings showcasing advanced craftsmanship from the past in a grand architectural setting.

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    #69

    Massive marble foot of Roman colossus with a cat resting, showcasing interesting historical treasures of advanced ancient craftsmanship.

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    #70

    14th-century Gros Horloge astronomical clock on historic building in Rouen showcasing advanced historical treasures of the past.

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    #71

    Well-preserved 9th-century Viking Oseberg ship displayed indoors, showcasing historical treasures revealing advanced past craftsmanship.

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    #72

    Drawbridge of Lichtenstein Castle in Germany showcasing historical treasures and advanced Gothic Revival architecture.

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    #73

    Intricate interior dome of the New Synagogue in Szeged, Hungary showcasing historical treasures and advanced past architecture.

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    #74

    Medieval cobblestone street and stairs in Calvi dell'Umbria showcasing historical treasures of advanced past architecture.

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    #75

    The Book of Kells, an ancient European manuscript showcasing advanced historical treasures and intricate calligraphy from the Dark Ages.

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    #76

    Ceiling of the Blue Velvet Room at Chiswick House showcasing intricate historical treasures and advanced craftsmanship.

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    #77

    Napoleon Bonaparte's tomb inside Hôtel National des Invalides showcasing historical treasures and architectural grandeur.

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